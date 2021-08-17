UK government unveils hydrogen strategy

A long-awaited strategy for the UK’s burgeoning hydrogen sector will support over 9,000 new jobs, unlock billions of pounds of investment and drive decarbonisation across a range of sectors the government has claimed.
Building on commitments laid out in the UK government’s ten point green industrial revolution plan the new strategy sets out how government will work with industry to meet its ambition for 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. It claims that as much as 35 per cent of the UK’s energy consumption could be hydrogen-based by 2050.
According to a statement released ahead of publication of the full document, the government is consulting on the design of a £240m Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, which aims to support the commercial deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production plants across the UK. Meanwhile, a hydrogen sector development action plan expected to be published in early 2022 will set out government support for supply chain opportunities, skills and jobs in hydrogen.
The sector’s growth is expected to be supported through an approach similar to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme used for the wind sector, which protects developers and consumers from cost volatility.
Other measures outlined include a so-called twin-track approach to supporting both ‘green’ electrolytic and ‘blue’ carbon capture-enabled hydrogen production, and collaborating with industry to develop a UK standard for low carbon hydrogen.
As previously reported by The Engineer, the scale-up of technologies for producing so-called green hydrogen (i.e. hydrogen produced using renewably powered electrolysers) will be particularly important if the gas is to deliver on its low carbon promise.
And some have voiced concern that an over reliance on blue hydrogen, which is produced using natural gas, could undermine the sector’s decarbonising potential. Indeed, a recent study conducted by researchers at Stanford and Cornell university in the US suggests that “fugitive” greenhouse gas emissions from CCS enabled blue hydrogen production plants could mean that blue hydrogen is worse for the environment than simply burning fossil fuels.
Nevertheless, Initial industry reaction to the strategy has been broadly positive.
CBI policy director Matthew Fell called it a key milestone in the delivery of the 10 point plan that will help the UK capitalise on the opportunities presented by hydrogen, whilst National Grid’s hydrogen director Anthony Green welcomed the clarity it provides, saying “unlocking the potential of hydrogen as a clean energy solution requires significant pace and innovation to scale up production, and the guidance from government today will be key to triggering the investment and buy-in needed to achieve this.”
Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of leading UK electrolyser manufacturer ITM Power, added: “Today’s announcement is a very welcome step in helping British companies cement their positions as world leaders in hydrogen technology.”
Others have sounded a more cautious note. “Considering the miniscule amount of hydrogen we use for energy today the challenge is huge,” said Prof Rob Gross, director of the UK Energy Research Centre and Professor of Energy Policy and Technology at Imperial College. “As well as figuring out how to make lots of clean hydrogen much more cheaply we will also need to decide where to use it first, and importantly, where we can manage without it. The strategy makes a start on all of that but there is a long, long way to go”.
It’s very telling that the fossil fuel industry (AKA the big oil companies) are behind a lot of this push for switching to Hydrogen use. As mentioned, ‘there are two primary sources for hydrogen: ‘green’ electrolytic and ‘blue’ carbon capture-enabled hydrogen production – neither are currently sufficiently mature to support this strategy and ‘blue’ hydrogen is just another mucky fudge by the green lobby.
I would suggest that ‘iff’ carbon capture can be made to work for ‘blue’ hydrogen, which is a major premiss of this strategy, then it would make sense economically and financially to stick with the proven technology we already have and aim to apply carbon capture to that. Why the great push to throw baby out with the bathwater ?
And, let’s put funding where it would make a real difference: Rail electrification; increased use of public transport; and, making what we already have more efficient and cleaner.
Maybe when COP26 is out of the way, virtue signaling will stop and common sense will return !
How is the hydrogen going to be transported. The current plastic piping may be inadequate, hydrogen is a very small molecule and may permeate the pipe. This was discovered in the US with steel piping when transporting at higher pressures in the warmer months?
‘Blue’ hydrogen is as wrong a direction as fracking
If “Blue” Hydrogen is made be reforming fossil fuels with steam, why move to from the current fossil fuels and create more greenhouse gasses producing the steam etc?
I think you’ll find it’s the oil industry promoting this fudge, not the environmental lobby.
I do agree, however, that we should push more for things like industrial and rail electrification, before we start on the ‘Hydrogen as energy storage’ route, and remind everyone that it’s only viable for real fuel-replacement scenarios such as aviation and not for home heating and the like.
As an ex-CCS sceptic myself (and for the record I have NO commercial links with any carbon capture/storage organisation or fossil-fuel company) I would urge my fellow engineers to do some due diligence and research the subject. The UK has – according to the British Geological Survey – storage potential for 70 billion tonnes of CO2
https://www.bgs.ac.uk/geology-projects/carbon-capture-and-storage/co2-storage-capacity-estimation/
500 year’s worth according the UK CCS Research Centre:
https://ukccsrc.ac.uk/ccs-explained/carbon-storage/
Hydrogen production by electrolysis is a new demand for electricity that will soon be competing directly with EV transport and domestic space heating/hot water. And scaling up electrolysis from the present day low base means the oxygen produced will no longer be a by-product, but a waste product
Instead of simply venting off this energy-intensive and hard-won oxygen it could be used to produce more hydrogen from natural gas – eight times more than from electrolysis alone – completely changing the economics of hydrogen use in the UK – and is why CCS can’t be dismissed so lightly
Sad that so many people believe hydrogen is an answer to heating. Also carbon capture and storage/utilisation at scale is a red herring.
We have solved how to generate low carbon electricity and therefore the fastest way to decarbonise UK PLC is to electrify everything. Hydrogen has a part to play in niche energy intensive industrial processes (which can include hydrogen mass transit refueling), but we’ve got to ensure this is hydrogen with no harmful emissions (that is green hydrogen made by renewable electricity via electrolysis).
Ignoring the report from Stanford/Cornell and going hell bent on another “strategy” seems perverse at best. Hydrogen was being championed decades ago as the new clean super fuel. Patently its credentials are not as clean , green and practical as many would have us believe. Using methane as feedstock has its downsides but so does reliance on renewables (intermittent at best) to electrolyse water. The whole issue of production cost, capabilities, capacity, transport, storage and delivery is often overlooked or discounted.
Hope they have solved the NoX flame issue with burning Hydrogen in boilers, personally I will be looking at a Heatpump and continue using my Electric Car. Once my house is free of Natural Gas I will be able to sleep at night 🙂
Link to a costed Australian study comparing different methods, including renewable electricity/electrolysis for the production of hydrogen https://www.globalccsinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/NSW-Hydrogen-Production-Options-Report_2020.pdf
Trevor.
Re CCS. Storage is not the issue, rather it is the capture process, which, if I understand it, involves heating/burning fossil fuels to separate the CO2 from the other elements. This technology is currently very expensive, large and not mature and requires other gases and materials and energy sources to work.
I believe one tree can capture one tonne of CO2 within its lifetime (~100yrs). IMO Trees are the best and most economically viable capture AND storage mechanisms for CO2.
The UK net emissions of CO2 in 2019 was ~350 Million Tonnes, the total world CO2 emissions is 43 Billion Tonnes, annually.
The UK can do its bit by reducing CO2 emissions in an economically viable way and by maintaining a national CO2 sink of a sufficient number of Trees. (The government ‘just’ needs to meet its own stated tree planting targets – which they haven’t to date)
So, if Hydrogen is the answer then remind me what was the question ?
Maybe Hydrogen is not the most efficient option for heating, but it does represent a better solution for transport than rechargeable batteries which barring a technical break, have their own problems.
However if the current gas infrastructure can be re-used (if!) and modern boilers can be converted (and apparently they can be for very low cost), then hydrogen would make a good part of the mix. Reducing the immediate up front cost of de-carbonising energy.
The real advantage of hydrogen is that it doesn’t have to be used immediately after generation., it can be stored., which is perfect for intermittent green sources such as wind or solar.
Trevor makes a good point about the geological storage capacity for CO2: this could give over 150 years at the current CO2 emissions rate and save a lot of wasted money. The use of the oxygen in oxy-flame combustion would also be a powerful addition to the CCUS technology (the nitrogen in air dilutes the CO2 greatly). Hydrogen conversion sounds brilliant as it always did, until you look at the cost of the plant and energy usage to make it. Then, there is the elephant in the room of hydrogen leakage, which could be the biggest eco-disaster ever by removing the ozone layer. This well-known concern has been swept under the carpet by the parties wanting the massive governmental subsidies that will be applied to make this work. The Law of Unforeseen Consequences has caught many policies out.
I have concers over the sustainability of green hydrogen: it uses lots of water ( literally life’s lifeline) and it produces water vapour ( the biggest green house gas) . When and where will the water fall? For me, it needs to be more closed loop and I can only see it being sustainable in the shipping industry where the water extracted from the sea for hydrogen is returned back to the see following the condensation of the water vapour after the hydrogen is combusted on the ship.
Thoughts?