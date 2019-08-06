This week’s poll: UK infrastructure and extreme weather

Recent weeks have seen UK infrastructure under strain following both extremely hot and extremely wet spells. What is the best way to address these issues?
At the time of writing, the Whaley Bridge dam crisis appears to be under control, with emergency services having reduced water levels by almost eight metres. The dam wall has been reinforced with 530 tonnes of aggregate dropped by an RAF Chinook, and there are whispers that the 1,500 evacuated residents may soon be able to return to their homes.
All reports suggest that the dam was well maintained, having passed its annual inspection in November 2018. But the heavy rains across the north of the country last week have caused extensive damage and potentially put lives at risk. The previous week saw record temperatures in the south of England causing widespread transport chaos, as rail services were restricted to prevent tracks buckling in the heat. With climate change set to drive increasingly warmer and wetter weather, is the UK’s dated infrastructure fit for purpose?
One of the problems with leading the industrial revolution is that much of the UK’s iconic Victorian infrastructure is showing its age. The railroads are perhaps the most cited example, but many of Britain’s 2,800 dams are now well into their second century. Is a complete overhaul of ageing infrastructure either feasible or desirable? Can maintenance efforts alone address the underlying issues? And what role can technologies such as sensors, robotics and AI play in helping to mitigate the risks posed by extreme weather?
While all the options may be complementary, we’re asking our readers to select their most favoured approach. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, particularly if you have chosen ‘none of the above’ and feel there are better alternatives.
All of the above not none…. No silver bullet
As Brian states ‘all of the above’. If the predictions on weather are correct then basic maintenance will not be enough to stem the tide (sorry) of higher rainfall, hotter summers etc. The current housing plan for the UK should be scrapped as we will need the green space to act as flood plains and the trees to soak up CO2, houses and patios don’t do this!
The question was- “what is the best way to address these issues”. Obviously the Best Way is a complete overhaul. Unfortunately we don’t live in an ideal world with endless resources. Our primary targets should always be those which put life at risk, like dams ,bridges and drainage. Health issues, like the Thames Tideway and all of the local sewer and water treatment systems are essential if we are to avoid disease with increasing population pressure. Disintegrating transport systems should also be sorted out, e.g. Victorian tunnels.
These issues should always take precedence over vanity projects like ‘slightly quicker ‘ railways and extra runways for luxury holidaymakers.
Locally, there are many massive drystone walls which rely on Victorian building skills , but are not maintained. It is just as important to look after them as their failure could lead to huge problems.
Infrastructure problems could be funded well if not for tax cuts for the already comfortable.
Weren’t we fortunate to have good old British Engineers like Brunel ( French father) and Bazalgette ( grandson of French immigrant) !
As Brain says it should be all of the methods. There is no single fix’all cure for most issues, infrastructure is a diverse system of many parts, players and risks. All methods should be applied to provide risk reduction.
Complete overhaul of ageing infrastructure = most expensive disruptive solution, to be used on targetted areas. Victorian & younger infrastructure was mostly overengineered but need assessing with modern techniques and considering current requirements.
More focused maintenance efforts = Govt should encourage focus on this and the current checks should have identified this on the Whally Dam if this was an issue. Again engineers should assess and present the technical issues and risks.
Use technology to mitigate risks = perhaps the most cost effective and quick method to reduce infrastructure risks. Cloud Computer applications using modern sensors/techiques more real time processing and alarming should help detect threats, identify weaknesses and find solutions.
Again local and national government, local companies and charities should work together to ensure the above is focused and funded correctly.
As per many disasters or close calls, this may be the wake up call about dams that the UK needed and luck with speedy actions seems to migrated a disaster. As it is the recent Brasilian mine tailing dam disaster with great loss of life should have resonated to people in the UK who have responsibility for dams.
Photos show clearly that the 180 year old dam wall has suffered a likely lack of maintenance, possibly unnoticed during recent inspections.
All ageing infrastructure needs maintenance. This ought not to be a “new” burden for any civilised society but a routine requirement, universally acknowledged.
At https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/08/04/the-whaley-bridge-flood-of-1872/ we learn that more excessive rains have happened in the past, so no part of the current drama can be attributed to “climate change”.
I therefore fully agree with foregoing remarks by Brian Collins and Mark Wallace!
Focussing maintenance is just a version of what is done (or not) already!
It really has to be all of the above (excluding none of the above !).
What we really need to see is a rolling, all party agreed, fully funded, five year and ten plan aimed at maintaining our strategic infrastructures. Of course this will never happen because the tories believe that the private sector will do this out of the goodness of their hearts and our democratic systems precludes any planning of more than four years. So, we are cursed with continually repeating the errors of the past and limping from one disaster to another – depressing ?
It is concerning that the inspection did not reveal any defect, so better diagnostics and maintenance focus seems the way to go, not blanket replacement of good and bad alike. By fortune and hard work it seems the incident has not resulted in loss of life, injury or damage to property other than the dam itself, so we need to weigh how much finite resources to expend on this type of infrastructure repair compared to – say – improving dangerous roads with a known accident record
I’d vote for changing the design criteria substantially to withstand wetter, windier and hotter. Plus assuming that design criteria will be stepped up again later.
And then having a programme to upgrade or replace infrastructure that doesn’t comply (including considering reduced performance over time).
No infrastructure lasts forever. We need a sensible system to get things upgraded and replaced, including building up cash reserves, because enforced capital cost to replace a dam might bankrupt the owner.
That might well mean:
– adding cable tensioners to overhead rail power cables.
– converting auxiliary spillways to solid concrete with ski jumps.
– replacing bridges with insufficient abilty to expand and contract.
– replacing infrastructure early if critical parts are hidden from inspection.
and many more.
Also a few design features need to be required to be changed based on learnings (such as the Genoese bridge supports, and we wait to see whether the angle of Whaley Bridge’s North side of the spillways is considered a serious flaw). It’s common in the process industries but not always so easy to do with civil engineering.
I lived for over 20 years in the Netherlands, and also in Germany and Belgium for several years. It occurs to me having returned to the UK about 11 years ago that this country has suffered for decades with a totally insufficient and, dare I say it , an incompetent approach to the country’s infrastructure. There is no long term plan and never has been for roads, railways, rivers and the environment which leads to short term sticking plaster remedies.
Building houses on known flood plains is a an example, coupled with a lackadaisical attitude to the prevention of flooding. I lived in Limburg in the mid 1990s and the village was subject to flooding twice in 14 months by the River Maas; the second time the mayor had a plan to evacuate the centre of the village and no homes were flooded. It was very serious, supposedly only once in every 400 years; after that the Dutch government introduced a national plan for alleviating flooding. The village where I lived had raisable metal dykes installed along the river banks, similar scheme were implemented along the Maas and other rivers, and all dykes throughout the country were checked, as many were old like the dam near Whaley Bridge. Farms and houses were moved off flood plains and all were rehoused; there was no choice for the farmers and inhabitants – they were moved fast a fair price for their properties and were moved as near as possible to where they had lived.
You could argue that well its only the Dutch, and make jokes about. Yes it is, though it is not a joke, is i?. They developed a plan like they did after the 1950s floods in Zeeland with the barriers that were built there and then implemented it.
There are alternative approaches to the ones that various British governments have enacted since WW2. and other countries in Europe take long term planning of their infrastructure seriously. In my view we don’t, and with climate change it will become much more of a problem than it is now.
I live in Livingston have been here since the summer of 1976. I have seen many Scottish Dams and I don’t think I have seen any like the one in the news. Scottish Dams have all got overflow races to maintain a water level that the Dam can hold safely. Like all new towns no flooding is significant I live within 20 metres of a culvert that holds a burn that empty’s into a reed bed to clean it up then it goes to join another burn that leads to the river Almond