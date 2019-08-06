This week’s poll: UK infrastructure and extreme weather

Recent weeks have seen UK infrastructure under strain following both extremely hot and extremely wet spells. What is the best way to address these issues?

At the time of writing, the Whaley Bridge dam crisis appears to be under control, with emergency services having reduced water levels by almost eight metres. The dam wall has been reinforced with 530 tonnes of aggregate dropped by an RAF Chinook, and there are whispers that the 1,500 evacuated residents may soon be able to return to their homes.

Chinook helicopter joins Whaley Bridge dam operation

All reports suggest that the dam was well maintained, having passed its annual inspection in November 2018. But the heavy rains across the north of the country last week have caused extensive damage and potentially put lives at risk. The previous week saw record temperatures in the south of England causing widespread transport chaos, as rail services were restricted to prevent tracks buckling in the heat. With climate change set to drive increasingly warmer and wetter weather, is the UK’s dated infrastructure fit for purpose?

One of the problems with leading the industrial revolution is that much of the UK’s iconic Victorian infrastructure is showing its age. The railroads are perhaps the most cited example, but many of Britain’s 2,800 dams are now well into their second century. Is a complete overhaul of ageing infrastructure either feasible or desirable? Can maintenance efforts alone address the underlying issues? And what role can technologies such as sensors, robotics and AI play in helping to mitigate the risks posed by extreme weather?

While all the options may be complementary, we’re asking our readers to select their most favoured approach. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, particularly if you have chosen ‘none of the above’ and feel there are better alternatives.

