UK steel industry alarmed by Trump tariff announcement

President Donald Trump’s plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports to the US could have disastrous consequences for the UK steel industry, the sector’s trade body has warned.
The UK currently exports around £360m worth of high-value steel products into the US each year, almost 15 per cent of its steel exports. According to Richard Warren, UK Steel’s head of policy, tariffs of the kind proposed by Trump would seriously undermine the UK’s ability to compete in this market.
Trump’s proposal – which also includes a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imports – represents an effort to deliver on a campaign pledge to rebuild the US steel industry. The announcement is linked to efforts by to revive a rarely used law from 1962 that allows emergency trade sanctions on national security grounds.
World stock markets tumbled in the wake of the announcement as fears of a trade war loomed. Meanwhile, in the US whilst the move has been welcomed by domestic steel and aluminium firms, other manufacturers – particularly in the US automotive sector – saw their share prices fall, amidst concerns over higher raw material prices forcing them to put up prices.
Warren said that whilst there is a lingering hope that these tariffs may not target the UK and EU, Trump’s comments do indicate the introduction of blanket measures to restrict the import of all steel imports regardless of their origin.
“Whilst we all too well understand the frustrations of the US sector, measures such as these smack of short-termism, protectionism and would be rife with unintended consequences for global trade and for the users of steel in the US,” he added.
Warren called on the UK government to join forces with the EU to send a clear message to the US administration. “Whilst performed under the guises of national security, whichever way you look at it the UK exports of steel into the US are clearly no threat to US security and pose no threat the health of the US steel sector. We are one of its oldest and closest allies. We trust the UK government would push for and fully support a robust response from the EU.”
He added that the proposed tariffs – which are expected to be signed off next week – are a reminder that the UK government’s much-vaunted post-Brexit free trade deals will not be as easy as some are claiming.
“In its imagined post-Brexit role as the vanguard for global free trade, [the UK government] must remember that not everyone is on the same page and not everyone is playing by the same rules. Whilst we have to resist any urge to mirror such protectionist moves, we must at the same time be clear-eyed and equip ourselves with tools to respond effectively and protect our interests when necessary.”
I was very pleased to read this: not because of the tariff proposed by Trump, but because perhaps at last the almost over-weaning power of ‘retail’ within far too many of the Western democracies..is finally exposed for what it is and has done! It is a vehicle to allow substantial reward to those who simply add ‘profit’ -onto the whole gamut of finished items they import! rather than increasing the value of ‘raw-materials’ to UK (And USA) plc by ‘working on them.
“What we sell is our labour -the goods are just transferred” -not sure who pointed that out but it is surely correct. The grocer’s daughter and her ilk did devastating damage to the proper balanced economy which we enjoyed since 1945…and I believe that May, may at least start to reverse that. she better if we are going to have any chance after ‘Biscuit’. I believe it was WC who once opined that he could not really understand how any economy worked, when the workforce made its living taking in each other’s dirty washing! Perhaps we are presently in the intellectual equivalent?
Tariffs don’t work in the long term. They smack of protectionism and government interference in the free market. Production efficiency is the key. Tariffs are a wall to hide behind that protects inefficient/ poorly performing industries. Lets face it, the moaners in smoke stack industries will do one thing and one thing only, put up their prices and show their long suffering stock holders how clever they are at making a profit! Inflation here you come.
So the US steel sector no longer has to be competitive with the rest of the world!
Interesting article – Britain has got more chance of striking a deal with the US than jointly with Europe.
This is an excellent move. Well Done. once again putting the money where the mouth is to make the country better and more self sufficient.
How is the tariff going to make the US better and more self-sufficient?
Why is this in anyway a problem for the UK, Trump has specifically stated that he is only going to impose reciprocal tariffs. If we don’t impose any he won’t. This is aimed at China and the EU in the main
The only folk in the whole gamut of the economy who believe the free market is the panacea of advanne and increased efficiency are those sections which have insulated themselves and what they offer (usually as a monopoly) from market pressures. I have blogged so often of my description of who these ‘leeches on the jugular of advance and innovation’ are, if I do so again Stuart will spike my contribution! My point about the absolute power of retail I hope is current and concerning.
Why do users of steel have to subsidise producers? What’s the payback?