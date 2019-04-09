This week’s Poll: London’s new ULEZ

Many people familiar with central London might agree that something needs to be done about air quality but the capital’s new Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is not without its critics.

Here’s how it works: ULEZ covers the same area as the Congestion Charge zone and motorists entering will be charged if their vehicle fails to meet certain emissions criteria. The zone is set to expand across the whole of inner London between the north and south circular roads in 2021.

The scheme was introduced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and stipulates that petrol vehicles that do not meet Euro 4 standards and diesel vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 will have to pay a daily charge. There will be two ULEZ charge levels: £12.50 a day for cars, vans and motorbikes and £100 a day for lorries, buses and coaches.

“Our toxic air is an invisible killer responsible for one of the biggest national health emergencies of our generation,” Khan said in a statement. “People in the most deprived parts of London, who are least likely to own a car, suffer the worst effects of harmful air pollution. I will not stand by and watch children grow up with under-developed lungs in our city.”

Transport for London is doing its bit to reduce air pollution with every bus in London – all 9,200 of TfL’s fleet – meeting or exceeding the ULEZ standards by October 2020.

It’ll take some time for air quality to change, with Kings College London (KCL) estimating six years before the capital’s air meets legal limits on pollutants.

“Air pollution is now the world’s largest single environmental health risk,” said Prof Frank Kelly, director of the Environmental Research Group and Professor of Environmental Health, KCL. “Analysing the health impacts of air pollution is a core component of King’s civic responsibility and scientific evidence shows that poor air quality is not only exerting a greater impact on established health challenges, such as respiratory and cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, but is also associated with a broader number of disease outcomes, including adverse birth outcomes, diabetes, neurodevelopment and cognitive function.

“Cracking London’s air pollution problem is therefore absolutely vital, but presents a huge challenge as poor air quality does not respect boundaries; exposure is an almost universal risk factor for disease.”

Opponents to ULEZ say it penalises those that can’t afford to replace their vehicle, and some small business owners and their representatives have been vocal in their opposition, claiming their businesses could fold because of the scheme.

However, London’s air is thought to lead to thousands of premature deaths annually and increases the risk of asthma, cancer and dementia.

Something had to be done, but is ULEZ the right way to go about it? It’s a nuanced issue, but please choose the option that best reflects your views and elaborate on your choice in the comments section below. Before making a comment, take a moment to familiarise yourself with our code of conduct. Results from the Poll will be published on April 16, 2019.

