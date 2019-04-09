This week’s Poll: London’s new ULEZ

Many people familiar with central London might agree that something needs to be done about air quality but the capital’s new Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is not without its critics.
Here’s how it works: ULEZ covers the same area as the Congestion Charge zone and motorists entering will be charged if their vehicle fails to meet certain emissions criteria. The zone is set to expand across the whole of inner London between the north and south circular roads in 2021.
The scheme was introduced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and stipulates that petrol vehicles that do not meet Euro 4 standards and diesel vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 will have to pay a daily charge. There will be two ULEZ charge levels: £12.50 a day for cars, vans and motorbikes and £100 a day for lorries, buses and coaches.
“Our toxic air is an invisible killer responsible for one of the biggest national health emergencies of our generation,” Khan said in a statement. “People in the most deprived parts of London, who are least likely to own a car, suffer the worst effects of harmful air pollution. I will not stand by and watch children grow up with under-developed lungs in our city.”
Transport for London is doing its bit to reduce air pollution with every bus in London – all 9,200 of TfL’s fleet – meeting or exceeding the ULEZ standards by October 2020.
It’ll take some time for air quality to change, with Kings College London (KCL) estimating six years before the capital’s air meets legal limits on pollutants.
“Air pollution is now the world’s largest single environmental health risk,” said Prof Frank Kelly, director of the Environmental Research Group and Professor of Environmental Health, KCL. “Analysing the health impacts of air pollution is a core component of King’s civic responsibility and scientific evidence shows that poor air quality is not only exerting a greater impact on established health challenges, such as respiratory and cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, but is also associated with a broader number of disease outcomes, including adverse birth outcomes, diabetes, neurodevelopment and cognitive function.
“Cracking London’s air pollution problem is therefore absolutely vital, but presents a huge challenge as poor air quality does not respect boundaries; exposure is an almost universal risk factor for disease.”
Opponents to ULEZ say it penalises those that can’t afford to replace their vehicle, and some small business owners and their representatives have been vocal in their opposition, claiming their businesses could fold because of the scheme.
However, London’s air is thought to lead to thousands of premature deaths annually and increases the risk of asthma, cancer and dementia.
Something had to be done, but is ULEZ the right way to go about it? It’s a nuanced issue, but please choose the option that best reflects your views and elaborate on your choice in the comments section below. Before making a comment, take a moment to familiarise yourself with our code of conduct. Results from the Poll will be published on April 16, 2019.
My old car had a three litre diesel V6 that was Euro 4 compliant and therefore liable to the charge. I managed to replace it with the same model but with a six litre W12 that is also Euro 4 but, being petrol, escapes the charge.
So the poor motorist is hit again, yet they (those driving older vehicles) are possibly not the main contributor to the air pollution of London. Aircraft coming in and out of the airports, trains (they aren’t all electric) and the boats on the river all contribute, but because they don’t cause congestion they can pollute as much as they like. Also, as pointed out many times not all the pollutants come from the exhaust … brake dust, tyre rubber and road particles.
So, does charging work, simple answer NO it just brings in revenue, the roads remain congested and I dare say the air just as bad.
Doing nothing is just burying our heads in the sand. A forthright approach is required from the outset and Sadiq Khan has done this.
It will make individuals re-assess their vehicle choice and increase the number of EVs in the capital.
This will also generate a new business culture around low carbon alternatives. This is the future.
How do they arrive at these charge levels, does revenue maximisation factor into the calculation? To me, £12.50 seems high enough to make the motorist say ‘ouch’ yet I suspect many will pay up and carry on polluting
Absolutely right – no mention of pollution from building works or the way new buildings trap air pollution into canyons. Plus of course an even higher population density which has its own pollution issues.
No mention about wood burning stoves – From the Mayor of London’s website for PM2.5
“in winter wood burning can contribute up to 10 per cent of local emissions in London”
Nor mention that black cabs are exempt.
If they were really worried and honest then they would ban the vehicles not up to spec. Instead it looks (is) more like a revenue generating service.
No allowance for people that need their vehicles for transport of tools, equipment ,etc or for disabled people?
So, the motorcyclist is being hit again. I have a Nissan X-Trail with a 1.6 ltr diesel that meets Euro 6 standard. I also have a Triumph Tiger 800 cc motor cycle. The road fund licence for the X-Trail is £125. per year. The Tiger 800 is £88 per year and creates much less pollution but is not taxed according to its emissions but its engine size. Motor cycles cause less harmful emissions and less congestion but as they are a small and relatively insignificant group they are unfairly targeted by the powers that be. I sometimes despair with the government of this country, guided by the civil service all of whom seem to have absolutely no idea about running a country. For God’s sake let the Engineers do the job properly. Rant over, for now.
How really can that be enforced when MP have these heave limousines to carry them one at a time, and not only that, AFAICT, they further only emit hot gases in Parliament, and cannot even agree on Brexit, when the people already showed their very clear mandate on this topic years ago.
It makes you all look quite lame, old chaps.
Instead of worrying about ULEZ, why not simply take a deep breath, calm down, and get down to business of making things work? They should work all over the country, for everyone, and stop making special classes out of the citizens, pretending to be “royal” when you are not, etc.
Comments like “our toxic air” are part of the underlying problem, our air is the best quality that it has been for decades. Yes, continual improvements are needed and some must be painful; however, massive economic problems for what is at best a marginal (and probably un-measurable), long term benefit is the economics of the mad-house. Cost / benefits assessments seem to be a thing of the past (apart from NICE).
Seems to be a sticking plaster ‘solution’ based more on politics than real action.
It does nothing to remove polluters from the roads.
London doesn’t exist in a vacumn, so what about the pollution drifting in from the M25 and Heathrow ?
Is the revenue raised being used, exclusively, to tackle pollution and it’s affects ?
another money farm from the blood sucking politicians in the name of the “greater good”.
So a 6 litre car that is Euro 4 compliant will pay nothing, but a 1.1 litre car that is almost compliant will pay £100, despite that fact that it will cause less pollution.
Also an old car, that is belching clouds of smoke, that was compliant on the day it was purchased will pay nothing.
So it doesn’t really have anything to do with actually reducing pollution. It is just a combination of “tick in the box” proposals and tax increases.
The biggest diesel polluters in the city centre are the black cabs. They should have been compulsory euro 6 standard many years ago, and they should be the easiest to regulate. If they are exempt then who is in charge of city hall?
Make the congestion charge dependent on the pollution measured during the annual MOT so a well maintained older car will be cheaper to run. Introduce a re-test provision if the owner wants or the police demand. Use independently validated data for new cars.
I think the issue is something to be concerned about, but the avg speed through London is <11mph. Most Car s are parked in London in 45mins or exiting in 45mins but Buses and lorries take longer. Most Buses are older than 5years and can be in London for 2 hours now X that by 300 and all the cars in London would not put out as much toxic gas. If they want to make a big improvement insist on electric buses and goods transported by rail with small electric vans to do the runs between station and End User.
I see Fiat have teamed up with Tesla to side-step the emissions regulations of their fleet average. If the politicians allow this then the lunatics are certainly in charge of the assylum.
They are ignoring the elephant in the room ! The greatest polluter of London’s air space is Heathrow and they are expanding that.