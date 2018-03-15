If we allow our children to be unimaginative and dull they will rarely be anything else

From Lego to 3D printing, gadgets and toys with a promised ability to inspire the next generation are discouraging children from using their imagination, writes our anonymous blogger
Recently, for a brief moment, I thought I was going to get one of these pieces quoted back at me. Sadly that little hoped for vanity remains as yet unrealised but I can let you know that it was during a chat with a colleague about creativity.
We were both expressing our disappointment in how the play of “youngsters today” tends to be prescribed. One particular avenue we explored was the way that Lego sets are sold as being to produce a single finished item and, once the child has completed the task, this being how it generally stays.
Readers with long memories may recall that I once suggested how those of you with offspring should “torch” all instructions supplied with the sets owned by your own progeny. What became apparent as we discussed this further was that the problem does not simply relate to the world of brightly coloured building blocks.
The age of “3D Printing” was heralded with the same sort of predictions for a bright new future that also accompanied the ideas of the flying car and the domestic robot. Everything would change, every home would have one and nothing would be beyond your grasp.
However rather than us having moved to a world of infinite possibilities, again it would seem that the prescribed route is usually the chosen one. Rather than, for instance, inventing cartoon characters to model and print out, the kids find readymade models of their existing favourites then pay to download the programming. This is then fed into the 3D Printer which produces the desired statuette.
Of course there is more involvement and interaction when compared to purchasing a boxed figure from a shop but is there really that much more? You gain some intrinsic understanding of additive manufacture and the concept of the 3D model but nothing relevant to the normal range of manufacturing processes or design. With the availability of different coloured filaments there may even be no need for finishing.
Certainly when compared with more traditional means to similar ends, i.e. the “plastic kit”, you are actually removing the acquisition of skill sets and understanding. So rather than moving into a state where the child is encouraged to explore their own imagination and render it complete in the physical world we are instead merely providing a more direct path to the acquisition of merchandise for existing items – be they figurines, cars or whatever.
We would perhaps expect this to a degree anyway because we live in a consumerist society and there would always be a market for the pay and download items, but I wonder why (admittedly from a small sample) this seems the norm almost to the point of exclusivity? Surely it cannot be mere laziness?
Is it too much to suggest that a child who is allowed to be dull and unimaginative now will rarely be anything else?
Is the human condition really such that the rollercoaster route to satisfaction found in creating something yourself will always be sacrificed for the low level but consistent anodyne payback of instant gratification?
Looking back at my formative self for reference I realise I can only try to be detached and realistic. In assessing if things have changed it may well be impossible to entirely jettison the attitudes of what we have become, to avoid imprinting our mature selves over our half recalled earlier self.
Taking this on board, although my finished model kits generally looked like crashed versions of the subject matter and I wasn’t one for hand carving emergency bicycle chains from bits of hedgerow – there was always the drive to create. Writing stories, drawing, inventing; wild imaginings of a future that I would like to inhabit. Then there was that battered biscuit tin full of Lego, ours being adorned with famous pub signs and even now instantly visualised with evocative clarity – the go to resource for building the inspiration de jour. Assessing available materials and planning the best approximation to the chosen subject matter, be it steam loco or X-Wing Fighter. Through such things are methods for exploring the imagination established and basic techniques for manifesting those ideas born.
The anonymous author has clearly never heard of minecraft, or the hundreds of open worlds where I can build anything for free. If anything our tools to create has never been greater…
Minecraft looks like a great thing, but I’ve noticed that my two little dull and unimaginatives spend more time watching videos of professional bloggers building anything. Now there is Minecraft Story Mode where they get to choose between a few pre-canned scenarios at each step. Unfortunately, readymade downloads have invaded this creative garden too.
Well said! There’s an easy comparison to the uber-planned risk-free environment that most kids are raised in today – with that biscuit tin of random Lego bricks, you might not be able to build a castle, or whatever other artifact you wanted to. Or you might have to modify your design. So be it – that’s the nature of real life. But if you did – probably with some problem-solving along the way – there was the reward of success :-). Pre-packaged creativity is an oxy-moron.
Having been raised on Meccano and Trix (anyone else remember that? and Brickplayer) I believe these (like Lego) are excellent learning aids for youngsters. I certainly learned that Meccano can have very sharp edges, that the correct length (not the first out of the box) of bolt is essential if the smallest angle pieces are to be used to connect struts to main panels: and that washing my box of Meccano nuts and bolts is a mistake. Did that knowledge influence my career? Probably.
I was raised on Meccano and Lego. No designs to follow just the ‘building blocks’ that could become anything. That really did demand imagination. I still have them – age 57. I tried the Meccano again recently and found it just as demanding and fulfilling as I did 45 years ago. I doubt a specific kit would have been anywhere near as satisfying.
Let me see…I had a wood carved Caterpillar model, some tin cans, and some tin can lids. I turned the lids into a plow to pull behind that wood model, and made a farm (imitating my father’s farming). I used to make my own black powder rocket fuel, not great, but did get some to lift off.
Made hot air charred newspaper “kites” as well, not to be flown during drought season, for obvious reasons. I don’t think I turned out all that bad.
Like others, I played with Lego and the far superior Meccano and then when I was given an old Briggs and Stratton cement mixer engine, repaired it and built a go-kart around it using scavenged parts and sack truck wheels. It was the start of an engineering interest which then led into bigger industrial toys and their control systems. My son now has an interest, but more along the packaged lines, buying an older car and retrofitting parts to make it quicker and ‘cooler’. Proper educational constructive toys shouldn’t be denied. You aren’t making anything on Minecraft, just buying bits that the ‘programmer’ allows.
It seems that Meccano is the clear winner here (is it still available?) and to that I would add beach engineering – digging streams, pools and dams – and pulling things apart ‘just to see how the worked’. Amongst other scary items I once made a gun using copper tube, a jetex fuse, gunpowder from fireworks and gravel. To make testing as valid as possible I then stood some yards in front of it to see how effectively it shot me (just a light pebble-dashing). Most of today’s parents would have a fit reading this or, perhaps, be reported for allowing it. Part of the problem is that most technology today is hidden and inaccessible – e.g. integrated circuits – and inspiration is harder to come by. The larger problem is a ridiculous concern with safety which can lead, ironically, to children growing up unaware of real danger and a defensive disdain for those who make things from those who can’t. The answer lies at nursery level, but would they be allowed to let the children play with something so obviously deadly as Meccano?
I totally agree with your premise that children should be encouraged to be curious, imaginative, creative, opportunity seekers and problem solvers. They also need to be encouraged to be persistent and disciplined. The use case I have seen with numerous under 16s is that these kits are made once (if that), requiring persistence and discipline, and then quickly smashed, figurines dismantled and everything mixed up to create whole new worlds and fantasies never thought of by an official Lego designer! Often taking days of diligent implementation. Not to mention the blank canvas of Minecraft and numerous other virtual tools for creations of all kinds. Toys, like technology, are tools we manage and use to create our reality. So it comes down to parents to parent ( and invent Lego sorting tools!).
Meccano: is it still available? Answer, ‘oui, mais maintenant c’est fabrique dans las France! Quelle horreur . . .
I had a soft spot for Building Sets by ‘Bayko’ (*), which resulted in a near-perfect ‘Des Res’ and pretty well anything that you could imagine. But Oh, all those metal rods sticking up, just waiting for Janet and John to skewer themselves . . .
(* parts still available from an entrepeneur in . . . . Belgium!
Then there was Plasticine: a tad messy, but look where it got Nick Park and Aardman Animations.
(Usual disclaimer for all ‘mentions’)
Whatever happened to big cardboard boxes. A big cardboard box coud become a car; play house; explorer’s ship; Dan Dare’s rocket; submarine etc and then still get recycled when it fell to bits. Give your kids old boxes to encourage them to think outside the box. Or, if you must, buy them a few cardboard storage or removals boxex for endless hours of fun and learning.
Thank you PRK for reminding me of Bayko: yes, we had that at school: as you say H&S would have had a fit! BrickPlayer used flower and water glue to stick the tiny bricks together. They were almost impossible to subsequently separate for re-use, except by full immersion of the whole model house (if I recall it was a bungalow hat Bayco allowed you to make-up in water. We just had grandchildren to stay for the weekend: they do seem to get completely ‘lost’ in Lego: whoever invented that (and soft-play centres) ought to be beatified!
I disagree with most of this.
Since the early 80’s Lego sets have come with instructions to build the model. Didn’t stop my friends or I from dismantling them after and building our own.
People may start off printing bought 3D printer files but many will move on to making their own. Children are born curious and imaginative and if nurtured properly will develop those skills regardless.
I don’t think we need worry too much about the young and the technology available to them, even X Box eventually becomes dull and less entertaining as long as it fits around family life instead of a substitute for said. All generations grow and learn partly from their peers but more so from experience, failure at building a model does not necessarily mean you will never build anything. I agree with the Meccano ‘brigade’ being one of them myself and yes I did eventually become an aircraft technician but was that from building model aeroplanes, not many I might add, or the Meccano? or was it just that I had a love of technical things?? By the way I still marvel at my youngest grandchild, Bella 3yrs old, who with a wealth of Christmas presents played more with a large cardboard box than anything else on the day .
Do we look backwards for precedent (like the shams) or forwards with inspiration! Hopefully Engineering professionals do the latter! And that starts as children. I love DA’s grandchild playing with the box, rather than the contents. Definitely an Engineer in prospect.
Disappointed that my ‘cat from the coal-shed roof!’ experimental data was spiked. Surely the true spirit of investigation takes ideas and concepts from everywhere?
I also disagree with the main point of the original article. The 10/11-year old children in my Lego robotics club do tend to prefer following a set of instructions if given the choice. This though allows them to create much bigger and more elaborate machines then if they did not. Their current project is a massive ‘spinner factory’ which so far has taken 5 weekly sessions to build (7+ hours of work), and involved them splitting into teams to divide up the tasks of sorting and locating the right bricks and putting them in the right places. I generally leave them to it and take on the role of passive observer so they have to figure stuff out themselves. Along the way there are plenty of individual side-projects building interesting things inspired by the pieces they find, also there are occasional problem-finding and debugging exercises when the instructions are difficult to follow or they realise something was done wrong in an earlier step, or we are lacking the exact piece of Lego we need and have to work around the lack. They are learning all the time, both practical engineering skills, and about teamwork, time and resource management. They are also learning about the mechanisms they are building, and getting inspiration for their own projects in future.
Wonderful and broad experience (and several experiences) being achieved. Perhaps the words ‘value Engineering’ , a team approach, the group rather than individuals most important, are appropriate. I know several other groups within our nation who hold pivotal positions yet exhibit none of these admirable characteristics and attributes. Indeed they believe that an adversarial approach (I say black, you have to say white!) will eventually achieve success. Perhaps for them, but not for the rest of us. Indeed (the second in one paragraph) they actually encourage dissension, anger and opposition: because they profit thereby!