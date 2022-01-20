Urban-Air Port lands Supernal investment

Urban-Air Port (UAP) has secured investment from Supernal, previously the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group, to support its global expansion plans.

The funding aims to deliver on the companies’ shared vision of integrating advanced air mobility (AAM) into existing transit networks and creating a seamless passenger journey. It will help to support UAP’s plans to develop 200 vertiport sites globally in the next five years.

Urban-Air Port plans to provide essential infrastructure through its vertiports to help enable mass adoption of eVTOL aircraft – cargo drones and air taxis – and Air-One, the world’s first fully operational hub for eVTOLs, will open for public viewing in Coventry City Centre in April.

The demonstration aims to show how AAM can unlock the potential of sustainable mobility and how the industry will work to reduce congestion and air pollution, and decarbonise transport.

This landmark investment is the first time a major eVTOL company has invested in an AAM ground infrastructure developer. Urban Air-Port has also appointed Adam Slepian, global head of partnerships & business development at Supernal, to its board of directors. Matthew Sattler, head of infrastructure and ecosystems partnerships at Supernal joins UAP’s board of advisors.

Lack of ground infrastructure remains one of the biggest barriers to the AAM industry’s growth, which is projected to reach $12.7bn by 2027.

Supernal said it is convening public and private stakeholders to ‘responsibly shape’ the AAM industry, and is developing its own eVTOL with plans to launch its first commercial flight in 2028.

“Despite the unparalleled potential of eVTOL aircraft to revolutionise mobility, the importance of the ground infrastructure that enables them is too often overlooked,” said Ricky Sandhu, founder and executive chairman of Urban-Air Port.

“With Supernal’s investment and expertise and connection to Hyundai Motor Group, we can supercharge the rollout of sustainable, intermodal and scalable ground infrastructure that will unleash the future of advanced air mobility globally.”