Vertical axis wind turbines stand up to scrutiny

Windfarms with turbines that rotate on an upright axis could transform the wind sector, a new study has found.
Based on over 11,500 hours of computer simulation, the research from Oxford Brookes University found that Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) boost each other’s performance when clustered together, with grouped pairs seeing a 15 per cent rise in output. This is in contrast to the more traditional Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs), which produce turbulence that affects the performance of other HAWTs downwind.
“Modern wind farms are one of the most efficient ways to generate green energy, however, they have one major flaw: as the wind approaches the front row of turbines, turbulence will be generated downstream,” said lead author of the study, Joachim Toftegaard Hansen, and engineering graduate at Oxford Brookes.
“In other words, the front row will convert about half the kinetic energy of the wind into electricity, whereas for the back row, that number is down to 25-30 per cent. Each turbine costs more than £2m/MW. As an engineer, it naturally occurred to me that there must be a more cost-effective way.”
According to the researchers, VAWTs avoid the reduction in power due to turbulence and enhance collective performance when grouped correctly. Grids of VAWTs could also be more tightly packed, gaining even more efficiency over the farms of horizontal wind turbines.
“This study evidences that the future of wind farms should be vertical,” said research lead Professor Iakovos Tzanakis, from Oxford Brookes’ School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics (ECM).
“Vertical axis wind farm turbines can be designed to be much closer together, increasing their efficiency and ultimately lowering the prices of electricity. In the long run, VAWTs can help accelerate the green transition of our energy systems, so that more clean and sustainable energy comes from renewable sources.”
The study, published in Renewable Energy, is claimed to be the first to comprehensively analyse multiple aspects of wind turbine performance, including array angle, direction of rotation, turbine spacing, and number of rotors. It is also claimed to be the first research to investigate whether performance improvements hold true for three VAWT turbines set in a series.
“The importance of using computational methods in understanding flow physics can’t be underestimated,” said co-author Dr M Mahak, a senior lecturer at ECM.
“These types of design and enhancement studies are a fraction of the cost compared to the huge experimental test facilities. This is particularly important at the initial design phase and is extremely useful for the industries trying to achieve maximum design efficiency and power output.”
If I remember correctly Vertical Axis Windmills were ruled out many years ago, but can’t remember why. An obvious issue for VAW is the size required: modern horizontal axis units have blade diameters of over 120 m this would seem difficult for a VAW.
The calculated loss of power from arrays of windmills has not been published (to my knowledge), this would appear to be a very serious problem for the mega-wind farms being built around the world at present. The front row is almost at the Betz efficiency of 59 %, but later rows fall to below 30 % efficiency, is this correct?
Only having one rotating axis must result in a cheaper structure as well.
Does this undermine the economics of the growing number of (intermittent) wind power farms? These seem to require a huge seabed footprints and draw in the associated foundation, wiring up and maintenance requirements. The often repeated phrase about the rapidly declining cost of wind turbines cannot mask the basic weakness of being intermittent in terms of power generation. Claiming “excess” or spare power for hydrogen has yet to be demonstrated as a completely stand alone commercial option.
Vertical turbines have been proposed for ships with little uptake to date .
Wikipedia has a good explanation of the vertical type pros and cons. I believe that the advantages of smaller foot print and lack of concern about wind direction and the reduced construction costs should win. On shore fields can be used to compress air and thus drive a green generator at peak demand as well – more difficult for the current large turbine installations.
There where several reasons why in the eighties horizontal axis windturbines gained more attention and VAWTR where ruled out:
1. The wind force on VAWT blades is not constant but changes with position relative to the wind direction. This creates high dynamic loads on the blades and even requires that the generator is temperarily used as motor to start the wind turbine. In the meantime helix shaped blades have overcome this problem.
2. The centrifugal load on VAWT blades is higher because all the mass is at the maximum diameter. This is overcome in the Darieux design which has catenary shaped blades. However the Darieux design reduces the total surface of the turbine and hence the power.
The centrifugal load has a large impact on scaling.
3. Emergency stop issues: the only way to stop a VAWT is with the generator whereas a horizontal unit can be turned away from the wind direction.
@ Peter.
A variable displacement, radial piston water pump is the ideal PTO design for BGES, and it also facilitates perfect control of the VAWT, both at low windspeed start-up and for an emergency stop. You can’t get cheaper or more reliable than a HV generator that’s NOT there! (200m above the waves.)
Why on Earth would we import this white elephant? (or make any part of it in the UK.)
http://www.vestas.com/en/products/offshore-platforms/v236_15_mw?#!technical-specifications
“With the industry’s largest swept area and a capacity factor of over 60% from the 115.5m blades, V236-15.0 MW™ delivers leading park performance.” – PEAK performance is worthless.
The “capacity factor of 60%” is inapplicable to the turbine’s ‘performance’, because it depends on the weather!! Engineers must understand that (?!), so why do they allow a dishonest sales pitch?
Mind you, the ORE Catapult is equally disingenuous. (or is it deluded?!)
https://www.theengineer.co.uk/mocean-energy-blue-x-wave-energy-converter/#comment-364317
I totally agree with Peter H. The only comment I would make is about emergency braking. The modern ceramic brakes as used on formula one cars can stop enormous loads and would lend themselves ideally to this kind of braking requirement. This would be essential in the event of a generator fault. Belt and braces?
SeaTwirl is the only player on the market for offshore VAWT. They claimed to have 20 percent lower LCOE than their HAWT competitors already before this research study was published: https://seatwirl.com/content/uploads/LCoE-SeaTwirl.pdf
It is clear from the comments made that you are not aware of the Ettridge Wind Turbine, reference http://www.ettridgewindturbine.com an improved Savonius rotary wind power wind turbine. The issues raised are eliminated or solved. The reason the propeller wind turbine has been the main type of wind turbine is purely because of aggressive marketing and financing.