Video of the week: BionicWheelBot inspired by flic-flac spider

This week’s video comes from Festo, which has taken inspiration from the Saharan flic-flac spider to develop the BionicWheelBot.

Flic-flacs have the ability to propel themselves with somersaults and rolls and these attributes have been replicated in BionicWheelBot by Festo’s bionics team in time for Hannover Messe 2018.

To start rolling, the Wheelbot bends three legs each on the left and right of its body to make a wheel. Two legs that are folded up while walking then extend, push the rolled-up spider off the ground, and continuously push it forward while rolling.

Anyone feeling a sense of déjà vu should be reminded that Festo provided last week’s video highlight in the form of their BionicFlyingFox.

