WAE and Castrol team up on EV fluids

Williams Advanced Engineering and Castrol have entered a five-year technical agreement to develop high performance fluids for electric vehicles.

The project will initially focus on WAE’s electric motorsport activities, with Castrol supplying EV Thermal Fluids for the Formula E, Extreme E, ETCR and LMdH race series. Fluids developed by Castrol will be rolled out across WAE’s high performance motorsport batteries from May 2022. Further down the line, the companies will also seek to develop a full range of EV fluids for different areas of electrification such as the aerospace and marine sectors.

WAE and Italdesign partner for EV solution

“We are delighted to be part of this strategic partnership with Castrol which I believe will allow the development of products specifically designed to support electrification, in whatever form that takes,” said Craig Wilson, CEO of Williams Advanced Engineering.

“In addition to the motorsport sector, I believe advanced fluid technology will be important to a number of other key sectors.”

According to the two parties, the strategic partnership will enable Williams Advanced Engineering to access the complete Castrol ON product range, which includes EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases. WAE’s technical teams will have access to the latest developments in EV Fluids for battery cooling systems, including immersive cooling technology. The project will also see new concepts explored that will potentially improve second life performance and circularity of batteries and fluids.

“As the world of mobility accelerates towards an electric future, it’s essential that we fully understand the requirements and challenges of electrifying all forms of mobility,” said AS. Ramchander, vice president, Marketing and GAM, at Castrol

“By partnering with Williams Advanced Engineering, we hope to support the development of cutting-edge mobility solutions, as well as further advance our EV Fluid technologies.”