Wayve and DPD launch Fleet Data Collection Pilot

Autonomous vehicle tech company Wayve has teamed up with parcel delivery firm DPD to launch a Fleet Data Collection Pilot programme.

The two companies will work together to explore how innovations in computer vision and machine learning can be applied to existing fleet and delivery operations to increase the safety of smart urban delivery solutions.

Data collection devices have been deployed on 50 DPD vans in Greater London as part of the pilot, which will enable Wayve to collect driving data from vans during their normal operations.

Wayve’s camera-first system, which works through 4G connectivity, provides a 360-degree surround view of the vehicle with zero impact to the vehicle operator. The company has been developing its AI-driven mobility technology for the past four years, including on-road testing in multiple UK cities.

“Real-world driving data is fundamental to building the core capabilities of Wayve’s technology and we have built industry-leading expertise in the collection and utilisation of fleet-scale data,” said Alex Kendall, Wayve CEO.

“Working with DPD is an incredible opportunity to accelerate the collection of petabyte-scale datasets that expand our coverage in more areas of the UK and helps us improve the safety and driving intelligence of our technology.”

Max Glaisher, senior product manager, innovation at DPD UK said that DPD’s fleet drove over 156 million miles in 2018, covering 96 per cent of the UK road network on average at least once a month.

“Working with Wayve, we plan to use this data to improve insurance claim handling for vehicles on the road,” Glaisher added.