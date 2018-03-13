Last week’s poll: Fixing the apprenticeship system

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week was accompanied by a myriad of positive stories emanating from companies that take on apprentices and those that chose a vocational career path.
Whilst we applaud all efforts to encourage people into the profession, it seems that one particular initiative – the government’s apprenticeship levy – has had the reverse effect.
To recap, the apprenticeship levy requires businesses in England with annual wage bills over £3m to pay 0.5 per cent of payroll costs into a training fund. Since its introduction, the number of people starting apprenticeships has dropped by around 30 per cent, with critics citing excessive red tape and an inflexible approach to funding.
Starting in April, companies will be able to share 10 per cent of their levy funding with companies in their supply chain, which could – as some suggest – be taken further with the introduction of a matching service for SMEs and apprentices.
Others question whether levy funding is being spread fairly, with funds biased toward entry level apprentices rather than older employees. This particular issue wasn’t seen as pivotal in improving the apprenticeship system, with nine per cent of the 409 poll respondents agreeing that older worker should be upskilled.
A further 14 per cent took the Federation of Small Businesses line that apprenticeships could be improved with a matching service for SMEs and apprentices.
Just over a fifth (21 per cent) thought that a clearer funding framework is required, and 41 per cent saw a potential resolution to the issue with better career advice on apprenticeships. A total of 15 per cent of respondents couldn’t find a fit with their opinion, electing instead to pick ‘none of the above’.
We have had some 10 apprentices and 40% have required some emotional and long term pastoral help, not something we expected, teaching them a trade is more than enough work.
The element of pastoral help was, in my day, very valuable. There is a huge difference in the culture and expectation at school and that in industry. Adjusting was not easy and the apprentice system actually gave me that chance to adapt and I went on to run my own Company. No chance whatever of my doing that if I were in today’s environment
we have to accept that further education is not always (actually not very often) suitable to young people.
I have quite recently employed on our shop floor several young people that have gone through a University education and come out with something that is mostly unusable in the job market.
They also have a hefty debt that they will start to pay off when they earn enough.
The jobs i can and have offered them are below their expectations. But they have jobs and consider themselves lucky ones.
Apprenticeships and paid for in-work training schemes has to be the way to get the masses into the system. they earn, they gain experience, they avoid debt and they have self respect.
I benefitted from an Apprenticeship and went on to run the company. Rungs and ladders for those that want it and work at it.
We set too much store by getting everyone a higher education. Its a sorry political football!
the bars need to be reset.
values and attainment, learning pay and self respect and of course paying taxes.
With the recent promotion of apprenticeships, some new SMEs are offering apprenticeships where the range and depth of work is not all it could be. Better matching, apprenticeship fairs, etc. would help. Also better assessment of potential employers and their schemes by GTAs, with feedback and improvement plans.
When the employers didn’t pay for the apprentices and they received YTS nearly all of them had work placements and the better ones always ended up with jobs afterwards, now you take on an apprentise that is no good and the collages expect you to keep them so you are better off not having one as a sole trader or small Business
Apprentices should start by being employed (remember indentures?) with prospect of a skilled job in-time. This requires cooperation of employers and compulsion as employers will tend to do as little as possible – especially if it has no short-term financial gain. The targets should be school lever age with sufficient academic qualifications to cope with future education.
There is also a need to improve/ expand local non-university technical education which was always a part of apprenticeships. In the rush to send as many people to university as possible – with the prospect of many years of student debt, we have lost those the middle ground ranging from skilled craftsmen to those with higher technical and academic skills.
When I trained in the mid 1960s (aerospace industry) there were three levels of apprenticeship on offer — graduate, engineer, and trade which (together with non-engineering subjects such as accountancy and architecture) that covered the employment needs of the company well into the future.
But then, the graduate level guys and gals, had to spend their lengthy non-term times from university training in the company’s machine shops, assembly hangars and drawing offices, so they could obtain some realistic practical knowledge to augment all the theoretical material they were learning. Without this background, they were of very little use to the company.
The same must be true today — a university graduate without practical knowledge of industry is useless. Much better to gain that practical knowledge before or during the degree course, rather than afterwards when they expect employers to welcome them with open arms.
Apprenticeships are, if well structured, very suitable for those who have their fill of the education system. it is a good idea that there is a levy, as too many companies stopped their in house apprenticeships and expected the government and education to fill the gap.
At the end of an apprenticeship the apprentice should have gained knowledge about many different aspects of the business operation and a network of people. They probably know more about how the business actually operates than those who run it!
Firstly maybe its a British thing but we need to completely lose the lower class stigma attached to apprentice trained engineers. A few years ago I listened to a radio program on this subject of which the general consensus was that you could only be classed as an engineer if you possessed a degree regardless of experience and ability. I’ve also witnessed salary and progression inhibiting prejudice against apprentice trained engineers in previous companies I’ve worked for.
The pendulum is now swinging, companies are becoming more focussed on immediate ability of which certain levels of aptitude can only be achieved by more practical routes not attainable on current degree courses. In parallel to this we are also seeing a decline in the quality of engineering graduates entering the job market arena in turn uplifting the status of apprentice trained engineers!
Make apprenticeships only for real trades and technical jobs ! making coffee and shelf stacking is not a apprenticeship ! and over the years everything has been labelled an apprenticeship which has down graded it’s value. Apprenticeships should be put on the same level as university funding where students and apprentices have equal access to funding and small SME are given support with college fees as a lot of high tech companies employ only small numbers and training can be a high overhead in time.
Along similar lines, don’t forget the banks and others who, aided and abetted by craven universities, are gaming the system and diverting money intended for apprenticeships into MBAs and other worthless bits of paper.
You don’t need to listen to a radio programme to come across that sort of guff. Some regulars here foam at the mouth when the “engineer” labels get attached to anyone who has not got the right scrolls.
All good ideas and comments: but it was the grocer’s daughter and her ilk who started the present fiasco off: what else do we expect from barrow-boys! and Spivs.
We cannot legislate a persons passion, we cannot entice a persons passion with money, we cannot educate a person out of a passion, you cannot retire from it, a passion is a life long gift.
Putting on someone else’s cloths does not make you that person.
Trying to engineer social conduct has been a 50 year experiment, so far pushing people into an academic pigeon hole has lead to civil unrest and a collapse of centuries old cultures.
To understand a persons passion watch children in kindergarten in a room filled with all different toys, do not exclude those toys you don’t like.
Then catch them after retirement, the basic toys (hobby) will be the same.
We cannot engineer passion.
In the 60s you could leave school become an apprentice, 2 years ONC 1 day/week college then it was possible to progress to a CAT (now universities) do a 4 year degree course 6 months work 6 months college, you were paid all the time . At the end of this you had a degree , experience, no debt and could buy a house. This was only possible with the large companies which existed then. Can something on these lines be done now with groups of smaller companies? The goverment would have to organise this and pay a grant to the companies, but this would end up meeting the needs of industry better at a much lower cost and less debt to the individual.
This type of apprenticeship was actually available in the 1960’s as I was indentured under the Engineering Industries Gruop Apprenticeship Scheme. EIGA. This was facilitated by a number of small and medium companies taking on apprentices and then moving them around to get experience at each of the companies in the group. College was attended for one day and two evenings each week at the local technical college in Berkshre. It gave me a very broad knowledge of general engineering, a good qualification and interpersonal skills learned during each move. Oh and it also involved a bit of coffee making and shelf stacking as well.
An awful lot of common sense via experience is written in these replies! I cant bring myself to vote on this other than ‘none of the above’, it really isn’t that simple. The engineering skills crisis has been an oncoming train for a couple of decades at least, and so many people, despite being told ad nauseam, are blind to to the facts which present themselves now. But the trouble starts with schools and further education, i.e. poor aptitude for technical subjects. My company is about to start selection of several young people for a ‘proper’ technical apprenticship, bring it on, but the reports above regarding the need for pastoral support is a bit alarming! But lets see how we get on.
Until we sort out the education system at the lower levels – embarking on a campaign to change or develop apprenticeships models is folly. We do not have children that are robust enough to take on the world of work. Sadly the concept of hard work and dedication is at the back of the queue in most of the initiatives that come out of Government now – most are peppered with ridiculous concepts of “everyone can achieve” – reality suggests some will and some won’t. May I suggest there is a direct relationship between work put in and results coming out? Get children to work more – I am off to my Dickensian work house now 🙂
Apprenticeships are, in my view, a great thing. I benefited from them when I was in the start of my career. The company I was employed in had a 3 tier system of apprentices: craft, technical and students. But we all started at the same level, went to technical training college and worked for which we were paid a half decent wage. The tiers were destined for different levels but we learned from each other. We trained together, worked together and formed strong friendships. Unfortunately, this was in the early 1990s when British manufacturing and industry was starting to slide. The company (part of the GEC empire) changed hands a few times, budgets were slashed and the apprenticeship schemes all but disappeared.
One of the barriers, in my view, is the starting wage now. Short term, you can earn more working in a fast food outlet on minimum so why would a young person want to work in an engineering organisation for a pittance an hour?
A few years ago I attended a lecture at the IET where there was a speaker from the Engineering Council. He was talking about the requirements that the Council would accept for a candidate to be accepted as a Chartered Engineer. His words were “Engineering degree or equivalent” and he stressed the “or equivalent” saying he hoped that more engineers to become Chartered through the apprentice/experience route.
It should be made clear to apprentices, at an early stage, that they can reach the same levels as degree educated people.
The biggest issue is that our society does not value technical skills. Until then anything other than an arts based degree coupled with the old school tie and daddy’s support will always be seen as second or even third class and only fit for the proletariat.
I worked for a German engineering company for over 30 years manufacturing and marketing Rapid Prototyping equip. Up until
11 million Eur. turnover the 40 person company was run completely by people who had done commercial and technical appenticeships.
No class system in Germany.
Absolutely everyone has a regional accent !
Technical are paid same as commercial people.
Vocational , commercial and technical training is the political holy cow in Germ. Austria and Switzerland. In Germ. – on going 300.000 apprentices every year.
The governm. actually runs a website looking for foreign people to do training here.
Why re- invent the wheel ??
From ron the Brexit refugee !!
This is a very important subject for our profession and there are some very insightful comments being made. There are also a few of the usual grumbles – ‘it’s all the grocer’s daughter’s fault’ or ‘it’s because no-one values technical skills’ (I really hate the ‘grocer’s daughter’ jibe).
However, I am firmly of the view that it is up to the engineering profession to take an active part in creating its own future. It is no use taking the victim stance and complaining that it isn’t fair or that it was someone else’s fault. We, the current practitioners, have to take the lead in influencing the current crop of politicians to ‘do the right thing’. This can be done directly – by contact with politicians – or indirectly through the industry bodies and engineering institutions.
We can also get our companies to implement the sort of training that will be required for the future. What is clear to me is that unless we drive change then we can’t complain if we don’t like the outcome.
“More upskilling for older workers” seems underrated when you consider that “older” here would really mean anyone above the age of 30 or so. Such people would have already demonstrated themselves work-competent (otherwise they wouldn’t have made it thus far), and so you can have some degree of confidence that your investment in training has a good risk:reward ratio.
It is the employers responsibility to develop the skills needed for their companies future. For too long they have abrogated this responsibility to the supply side.
MD’s who aren’t owning their future skills needs are demonstrating very poor leadership!!!
Slightly off-topic but still relevant to the discussion – the technical programmes alongside the apprenticeships are being interfered with and becoming less robust (speaking now as a lecturer in the FE / HE sector after 25+ years in industry). Introducing certain trendy subjects such as sustainability and virtual engineering is all well and good but the fundamentals of manufacturing technology and materials engineering need to stay core. Another distraction is the constant ‘selling’ of robots and automation as being the new thing to attract people into the career…I was an apprentice back in 1981 and worked for a company who had been designing and installing large automated production facilities for many years before: robots are not new but the technology for controls and programming however have moved on somewhat. Let’s ensure the technical qualifications still provide the right underpinning skills, knowledge and understanding to ensure technical progress can be made.
I also was fortunate enough to have a university apprenticeship in Aero business (see Alex Morris 6th March 2018 at 1:48 pm). This involved 1 yr practical engineering training, 3 yrs at Uni followed by a final year back at the company who then had a job to walk into. I had several friends do the same thing and to a man (unfortunately no women) they said it set them up for life even though few of us remained in the original industry.
The benefit of this start in life was driven home when I had to try and find a young graduate engineer to join the department I was soon to retire from. I was appalled by candidates with very good degrees on paper who had not got a practical bone in their body. In the end we hired a time served apprentice with an HND who went on to prove a good choice. The point is that academics without practical skills and vice-versa tend to be unemployable.
Back in the 60s firms offering decent apprenticeships enjoyed government help to make it happen. Now is the time to do it again.
None of the above, for me.
I really think ‘we’ need to (re)address the basics of what an apprenticeship is and who it’s aimed at.
Over the last couple of decades I have looked on with mounting despair as the government ‘tinkered’ with the apprenticeship system and recently watched every man and their dog jump on the apprenticeship bandwagon.
I also was lucky enough to go through an excellent engineering trade apprenticeship with the MoD in the 70s. It was four years in length, covered every aspect of the business from carpentry, metalwork, motor mechanics, electrics, electronics, office work and draftsmanship with the last year specialing in the chosen trade. It included day release studying at the local Tech College to City and Guilds, ONC and HNC depending on ability and progress. At the end of the apprenticeship we had four years work experience and technical qualifications, we could get a job anywhere.
What I take from my experiences is:
a) the length is important. Four years is good with three as an absolute minimum;
b) associated technical qualifications from an independent body are essential;
c) scope is important. Train then in every aspect of the business.
d) With regards to funding, these skills are important for the individual, industry and the country so apprentices should be jointly funded by industry and government with the apprentice themselves on a reduced salary until qualified.
Time is of the essence so government and industry need to pull their finger out….
In total agreement, couldn’t put it better myself
I voted none of the above. Why? Training period are often too short for the skill level- 3years appear to be the ‘normal’ time when a two or three level approach extending to 6 years where practical and academic targets have to be reached. Secondly governments+industry (large and small) need to identify what is required for the country to prosper. Thirdly targeted funding as appropriate to the countries need. The gap in the educational ladder needs to be bridged. This would involve the ‘Technical College’ taking school leavers to 2nd year University Standard, good careers advice and a positive attitude of the media.
Not mine originally either: but I am always happy to steal good comments from anywhere. And wasn’t Heath (Edward of that ilk) described as ‘Grocer Heath’. I often wonder what those responsible for our dropping from 5th most powerful and valuable manufacturing and selling economy in the world…to 15th(or is it 25?) think as they look in their mirrors. It is the gall of politicians and far too many of the G&G that constantly amazes me. And blow me down: the same folk ( those who offer dodgy dossiers and sexed-up statistics) who brought us WMD, 45 minute deployment of their use, and £350,000,000 per week EC budget replacement to be spent on the NHS…are now suggesting that some other power is actively seeking our joint and several removal from the planet?-starting off with one of its traitors? -and is engaged in a tit-for tat with its and our diplomats. Unless I am mistaken, one definition is someone sent abroad to lie for their country. As I had occasion to point out in a recent exchange: my kindergarten-aged grandchildren behave and play better in the playground at their school.