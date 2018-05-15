Last week’s poll: the UK in space

As mankind’s latest attempt to investigate Mars was launched, we asked whether the UK was making its mark in the space sector
The Union flag might not appear prominently on many space missions, but British expertise plays a major role in space, with a large number of commercial communications satellites, payloads for Earth observation, planetary science and deep space discovery spacecraft and propulsion systems all being made by British experts and at UK facilities.
With this in mind, we asked our readers their thoughts about the UK in space. We received 462 responses, of which half believe that the UK public does not know or appreciate enough about the British contribution to space science. Almost a third, however, thought that the UK’s contribution outweighed what could be expected of a country and economy of this size, with 29 per cent stating that the country should and does punch above its weight in space. A further 12 per cent said that space was just one industry among many and does not deserve special consideration, while nine per cent declined to pick an option.
The comment section was lively, with 33 contributions. One voice of experience came from Another Steve, who said that he had ambitions to work in the space sector from early childhood, but had become disillusioned. “After many decades of working in the UK space sector, military and civil, I’ve been left with a deep sense of frustration and a degree of cynicism,” he said. “Every project was always a fight to get adequate funding to support real engineering whilst a substantial portion of UK funds appeared to go towards the bureaucrats in government departments. I looked with envy at my international colleagues and their generous budgets.” Reader David Anderson put it down to typical British reticence. “Is it just the British ‘way’ that we don’t blow our own trumpet. All too often credit for expertise and invention seem to go to others rather than us. We should be rightly proud of the rich engineering and technical abilities of our nation and shout them from the rooftops. As mentioned earlier this is how you get the interest of the next generation of technicians.”
Several readers mentioned the recent news that the UK may pull out of the EU’s global positioning satellite project Galileo as a result of Brexit. “However I have a deep fear that the Brexit process will wreck these great works and undo the efforts of out world class engineers and scientists,” said Michael Reid. “I applaud the government for taking action to construct a satellite system once we are shut out of the Galileo system which we contribute to, once we leave the EU,” said David Searle.
The evocatively named Evil Villain added: “Whatever space industry we have now will be decimated after we leave the EU – anything that was placed that can be pulled out is being pulled out and nothing else is going to come our way.” Another Steve thought that the Galileo issue might have a long lasting effect: “I can’t help thinking this current government fascination with the space sector will fade away as budgets increase. The recent news concerning the EU/ESA political machinations over the Galileo project may very well be the start of the inevitable decline.”
John Hartley raised an important point. “People forget that every Pound/Dollar/Euro/Rouble you spend on a space project is spent here on Earth, creating jobs, building factories/launch sites, developing new materials & technologies. The spin off benefits are huge, but completely lost on the short term mindset of HM Treasury.”
Please continue to send us your thoughts on this subject.
As I see it the public don’t realise what good the British space sector does. This is in fact true of so many of the engineering sectors. If the people can’t see the benefit they won’t invest. Space has an ace (or two) up its sleeve in that Richard Branson, Elon Musk and others are interested in space and so can gain public support. But, other than cutting travel times around the world or going for a jolly into space, what are the benefits, ask Joe Public and they don’t know, the public also have know idea how influential the UK is in this field. I only found out by reading some articles (they weren’t mainstream), if I had been asked 2 hours before T.E. sent me an e-mail I wouldn’t have had a clue.
So, space sector and all other engineering sectors for that matter, tell the public what you have achieved and what you hope to achieve, inspire the public and the next generation.
As Chris indicated the BBC does not inform the world of real news and real contributions but prefers to give instructions of pretend importance.
Once again the questions on the weekly poll are not mutually exclusive choices. How can “The public should have a better appreciation of the UK’s history & contribution to space engineering” be an alternative choice to “The UK should & does punch above its weight in space”? As somebody who has worked in the Space sector for 40+ years I know that both these statements are true. And as Chris says in his comment, the general public has got no idea of the level of engineering expertise that resides in these green and pleasant isles in which we live and they also have no comprehension of what goes into “engineering” a job from start to finish be it designing a probe to go to Mars, tunnelling under the Channel or London, building a Hi-Speed rail link (whether you love it or hate it) or any of the other amazing feats of engineering that this country has been involved in or lead over the years.
They are not supposed to be mutually exclusive. The idea is to pick the statement with which you most agree.
If they are both true, how can one agree more with one fact than another? Like, I agree that the Earth is round more than I agree that the USA is actually a country. The assumption is that only one option is true for each person, thus, they must be mutually exclusive as set. Just saying, unless you know what people are thinking.
The mighty meja in the UK are given to regurgitation of the outpourings of sponsored lobby groups, as much bad news / doom & gloom as possible and speculation on issues that are totally unclear to everyone concerned. The predominance of fake news is a matter that journalists should be more concerned about, as the populace is replacing the Daily News (a Tom Paxton song reference that remains current) with on-line news. We need some investigative journalists of the John Pilger type to shake the establishment out of their comfortable easy-answer lives.
I am surprised that Reaction Engines Skylon spaceplane isn’t given more publicity. I really hope to see this operational – and with a high UK content, not as an idea sold to the U.S. That would raise the UK’s profile in the Space industry, and who knows it could inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists.
perhaps because NASA employs 17,000 Reaction Engines Limited less than 100 … https://www.duedil.com/company/gb/02413577/reaction-engines-limited
Reaction’s investors include BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Boeing, so there’s still very strong UK finance behind it.
Is it just the British ‘way’ that we don’t blow our own trumpet. All to often credit for expertise and invention seem to go to others rather than us. We should be rightly proud of the rich engineering and technical abilities of our nation and shout them from the rooftops. As mentioned earlier this is how you get the interest of the next generation of technicians.
I just looked up the definition of the phrase ‘punch above one’s weight’ = competing against someone who you are no match for. So you end up with a project like Beagle 2: done on a shoe-string (£35m), flying all the way to Mars … then falling over and never heard from again. Better to do the job properly – even if it were a 10% stake of a £350m joint project with ESA or NASA … or just wait until Elon Musk is selling tickets
“punch above ones’ weight” means to do well against competition which, on paper, should win easily. Your definition lacks the sense of “doing well”. Possibly you should read “competing” as “being good competition”.
no, I’m sorry but at some point this becomes sheer fantasy: SpaceX has a market capitalisation of $21 BILLION dollars, Reaction Engines Ltd (mentioned earlier) have net assets of £20 MILLION. There is no ‘on paper’ about it
SpaceX, although it has developed reusable boosters, isn’t developing a new technology to enable single-stage-to-orbit reusable spaceplanes, and has no plans to. Reaction Engines has been working on it for years and is testing the technology. That’s punching above its weight, by definition.
29 years to be precise …
I make it 33, if you go from when Rolls-Royce pulled out of developing HOTOL.
Yes, it would be great if Reaction Engines Ltd had a sugar daddy like Elon Musk, although it does have backing from RR, BAE Systems and Boeing. But doing things on the cheap may be the British genius – I remember the huge disparity in bids for the first Galileo satellite contract from Surrey Satellites and a French company.
We have a long and very impressive contribution to the space industry.
Yes, we really don’t let the public know enough of it.
However I have a deep fear that the Brexit process will wreck these great works and undo the efforts of out world class engineers and scientists.
What a badly worded polling slip.
The 1st Q
“Is the UK making an appropriate contribution to the space sector?”
requires a YES or NO ans.
Q2 “The UK should & does punch above its weight in space”
contains two statements; which are we voting for ?
Q3 & Q4 could both be equaly true so which statement do we discard ?
“None of the above” is also inappropriate
as I may agree with 1/2 of one of the statements but cannot show which.
It is good to know that the UK is more prominent in space engineering than generally recognised. I applaud the government for taking action to construct a satellite system once we are shut out of the Galileo system which we contribute to, once we leave the EU.
How do we launch them?
Space has the benefit that it doesn’t need much marketing – it is inherently exciting. It is also multi-faceted; it is not just rocket science, but also robotics and AI (NASA is an AI pioneer), communication, material science, space physics and so on.
What we need is OPPORTUNITY. Give us the forum to work in this space and we can innovate.
The UK government should set ambitious projects to give a vehicle for work to be done in this field. Even if the projects fail, there will be economic benefits in the experience gained, since much of the technology will find its way to other markets.
1) Develop space military capability, such as the ability to shoot down satellites (I think the UK does not have this capability but Israel does??)
2) In the same sort of theme, develop a British GPS system.
3) Establish a base on Mars. As someone who is strongly pro-Brexit, I find this one particularly appealing.
We were so desperate to get into the nuclear era and develop our own nuclear bombs that the space program got cut. big mistake in terms of developing a more sustainable and lucrative industry…but maybe it would have only lead to a bigger involvement in ESA. Perhaps we would have still lost our launch site. Who knows.
In fact, the British launcher project was cancelled in favour of developing Concorde.
Richard I suspect you have that back to front. Starting with Germany’s V2 rockets and later US and USSR development of ICBMs the space program grew out of nuclear missile delivery systems. In the era of wooden sailing ships, the one with superior firepower would send a ‘shot across the bows’ of its opponent to demonstrate the ease with which they COULD have fired on that ship. When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik they were doing precisely that and the space race that followed for the next decade, culminating in the Apollo moon landings was a – thankfully peaceful – proxy for the cold war. The commercial and scientific spin offs came later …
There is no doubt that the UK has lots to offer with space research, but they need to look outside the square, and realise that there is no ready supply of current space rocket fuel available on the Moon or Mars, and start looking for alternative power for space travel. No different than changing from a piston engine Spitfire to using a Jet engine. There has been too much time spent on rockets, so lets move on to innovation and develop an alternative means of propulsion.
Like electromagnets, gamma rays, any fuel that is abundant in the universe. Seek and you will find.
I can’t help feeling that TE has been very clever employing reverse psychology setting up a flawed poll almost guaranteed to elicit the responses so far generated – kinda the whole point of the exercise right? Yes, I think UK space industry may do a good job, but their achievements and light are well hidden under bushels! – Inmarsat ( a uk satellite company I believe) had a brief spot in the public limelight helping to locate probable location of the sad Malaysian airline case, and they have enjoyed a profitable existence (I think) – but other scientific and engineering ventures suffer from the usual lack of promotion and short termism that besets most UK endevours . As I understand it, Alan Bond had to re-invent the principles behind reaction engines to avoid the IPR acquired by the UK government on the cancelled HOTOL program ( which he helped develop but was perhaps a bit too ahead of its time considering the lack of computerized modelling tools) . The UK always seems to do things by half measures and on a financial shoestring – back in the 1920’s (?) the french proceeded with the luxury liner Normandy as a matter of national pride, whilst the UK equivalent (the Queen Mary? someone help me out here) sat unfinished even whilst shipbuilders languished in that recession – come forward a few years and it seems the UK wanted to renege out of the Concorde deal and were only dissuaded by the exit clauses in the bi national contract. I think I’ve come across similar apocryphal stories relating to Whittle’s jet engine, and even Dyson had to get his initial investments from Japan ( I think). In spite of the depravations of War and bad economic climate, I cant recall the French cancelling their ballistic programs for Concorde and they seem to be lead at ESA ( as well as delivering a nuclear powered aircraft carrier – not suffering the logistic support issues that may affect our own QE class). I maintain the problem is not UK scientific, technical or engineering expertise – its a dose of rather bad luck ( the wars vis jets,computers, penicillin, blue Streak etc, and Comet/Concorde) and the somewhat antagonistic environment set up by historic and successive governments and short term commercial interests that cannot see further than their noses ( or their immediate wallets). The government is only now being attentive to STEM related industry and manufacture because of the collapse in trust in the Banks and money markets ( which they probably could not bail out again) and the self reliance that shall be imposed by Brexit and its consequences.
I am sure I am wrong on multiple counts but that’s the way I feel about it.
The UK has for a long time contributed massively to near-space exploration in terms of tracking, satellite production ,instruments etc. and have , up to now, a large contribution to ESA. We just haven’t launched our own vehicles from our own soil.
Instead of launching more debris into orbit, we must focus on getting rid of the space junk and shrapnel before we close ourselves in completely or wreck all of our comms satellites through collisions. We need a Moonraker.
As for Joe Public, if we put a scientific article on every news bulletin on whichever channel, he would be more interested in watching some c- celeb complaining about paid for being locked up or abandoned.
People forget that every Pound/Dollar/Euro/Rouble you spend on a space project is spent here on Earth, creating jobs, building factories/launch sites, developing new materials & technologies. The spin off benefits are huge, but completely lost on the short term mindset of HM Treasury.
Perhaps if space exploration was a derivative/CDO/bond or had fat takeover fees for bankers, HMG might be more enthusiastic.
Whatever space industry we have now will be decimated after we leave the EU – anything that was placed that can be pulled out is being pulled out and nothing else is going to come our way.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/may/09/airbus-space-contract-will-move-from-uk-to-continent-because-of-brexit
Well done leavers! Woo hoo!
Is the UK making an appropriate contribution to the space sector ? NO.
The space sector was an area I loved and had ambitions to work in from early childhood. However, after many decades of working in the UK space sector, military and civil, I’ve been left with a deep sense of frustration and a degree of cynicism. Every project was always a fight to get adequate funding to support real engineering whilst a substantial portion of UK funds appeared to go towards the bureaurocrats in government departments. I looked with envy at my international colleagues and their generous budgets.
I can’t help thinking this current government fascination with the space sector will fade away as budgets increase. The recent news concerning the EU/ESA political machinations over the Galileo project may very well be the start of the inevitable decline.
The UK won’t get the publicity unless it does the missions and the UK doesn’t want to do many missions because …………. <—— Insert reason here. But you can forget about public opinion if you're not prepared to get out there and put your money on the line. I think it's still just not very profitable to do missions and that's why but I have no special insight.
The money spent on space flight has been parsimonious in the extreme – barely enough to keep people thinking about it – rather than being able to do anything; perhaps the Space Catapult will send something up ???
The satellite industry may be very good at what they do – getting their satellite on other peoples launch platforms; but seem to pull funding (And more importantly support) away from launcher options (some of which have other aerospace uses) -which are likely to be more visionary and profitable . {I think that jets and rockets suffered from similar derogatory issues when people were trying to research them}