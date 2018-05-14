WWF report claims ‘gas bridge’ not necessary to buffer coal phase-out

A new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) claims that large new gas plants are not necessary to bridge the UK’s energy gap when coal is phased out.
Shoreham Harbour Gas-fired Power Station (Credit: OLU via CC)
Published in conjunction with climate change think tank Sandbag, Coal to Clean – The end of the gas era is near, outlines the projected energy mix up until 2025. According to the report, renewables, storage and more flexible technology will provide enough electricity to keep the UK’s grid stable as coal is wound down. It claims that, even by conservative estimates, planned large-scale gas projects aren’t required and that renewable generation will surpass coal’s contribution to the energy mix by 2022.
“The UK government is leading the way and has set an international precedent by sending coal to the dustbin of history,” said Gareth Redmond King, WWF head of Climate and Energy. “However it is essential the government does not substitute one dirty power source for another.
“We need to continue to look forward, doubling down on investment in renewables and targeting our efforts on long-term energy storage. We should focus next on removing gas from the energy mix altogether.”
(Credit: WWF/Sandbag)
The report found that approximately 5GW of gas capacity will be required to provide a basic, underpinning level of power in 2025 to support intermittency in renewables. As the UK already has almost 10GW of highly efficient combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power stations built in this decade, the large-scale gas plants planned to pick up the slack from coal-fired stations are no longer required.
“Amazingly, the UK’s coal phase-out will not require a ‘gas bridge’ as many predicted,” said Sandbag analyst Charles Moore. “Surging renewable energy ensures that gas use in the power sector has already peaked. The UK does not need to build any more large gas power plants to keep the lights on.
“Measures to support the construction of a new wave of large gas plants would prove a costly mistake for energy bill-payers and the climate. Ultimately, meeting our climate objectives will require a total gas phase-out: the government must begin planning for this now.”
The full report can be viewed here.
Well I’m all for CO2 reduction, but this really does sound like a report whose research was funded by the ‘confederation of off-shore wind-turbine manufacturers’. This might just be true for the UK itself, which is perhaps the country most blessed with off-shore power potential of all the world, but this is the World-Wide Fund for Nature, and world-wide replacing coal with gas would be hugely beneficial to reducing human CO2 output.
A lot of the replacement of capacity appears to be via interconnectors. It’s debatable whether that should really count on a 1MW-per-MW-capacity – they help with stability but should we really be fully reliant on them?
If all of Western Europe is planning on using interconnectors to fill in the gaps in their generating capacity it will be a bit like musical chairs. When the wind stops, someone won’t have enough electricity 😉
Best regards
Roger
The WWF is a very active anti-carbon lobby group and this is another of their propaganda pieces. The fact is that after enormous investment in wind and solar they contribute very little to the UKs power mix: this being at a huge cost when they do work of course. Wind-generated electricity costs approximately 3 times CCGT-based power even with the ridiculous carbon taxes. Also, the rest of the power generating system carries the cost of the unreliability of these sources.
It is also amusing to see biomass referred to as being part of displacing coal in the UK, when it means burning American wood at Drax and contributing more CO2 than coal firing would ever do (not counted as it is “Green”). The UK’s reduced carbon dioxide emissions over recent decades makes such a small contribution to the CO2 level in the atmosphere as to be completely inconsequential. Our reductions, obtained at massively damaging cost to the UK economy, are far lower than the growth of Chinese emissions, as they seek to grow their economy while we shrink ours.