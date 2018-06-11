More than 4,000 jobs at Rolls-Royce to go amidst further engine problems

Up to 10 per cent of the Rolls-Royce workforce could be cut as the engine maker seeks to thin middle management against a backdrop of continued engine issues.
It’s believed between 4,000 and 5,000 job losses will be announced by CEO Warren East when he updates City analysts on the company’s fortunes this Friday. The company’s Derby manufacturing base is expected to bear the brunt of the decision, with back-office staff and management targeted rather than frontline engineers.
While Rolls-Royce has declined to confirm or deny the reports of job cuts, it revealed in a statement on Monday that it has identified additional issues with its Trent 1000 engine. Previous problems with the intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) of a batch of Trent 1000s known as ‘Package C’ have caused problems for airlines operating Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. Now, Rolls has discovered a similar durability problem may exist across 166 ‘Package B’ engines. This brings the total number of engines affected to 549. Inspections and associated costs could cost the company around £1bn.
According to Rolls, it has already successfully run a redesigned Package C IPC in a development engine, and a design solution for Package B is underway. Potential issues with the Trent 1000 TEN engine are also being explored, although no issues with IPC durability have been found so far, the company said.
“We are working closely with our customers to minimise any operational impact of these inspections and we deeply appreciate their continued co-operation,” said Chris Cholerton, president of Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce. “We remain absolutely committed to eliminating this issue from the Trent 1000 fleet.”
Engines identified as having durability issues have had limitations imposed on them by aviation regulators, forcing some airlines to alter their routes. The inspection process has also led to some passenger planes being grounded for longer than expected and operators resorting to leasing aircraft in order to plug scheduling gaps. Despite its engine troubles, Rolls-Royce says it will deliver £1bn of free cash flow by 2020 as part of the restructuring plan put into place by Warren East since taking over as CEO in 2015.
Does Warren East have the experience or talent to bring RR to long term profit, or the status with airline bosses? His profile is nowhere near that of his predecessor.. RR should appoint an engineer to the top spot instead..
Personally, I don’t believe that engineers are the best people to run such large commercial enterprises. In defence of Mr East, he’s got the sense to cut backroom staff and management rather than the engineers who are the life blood of the business.
He actually is an engineer by training. He just doesn’t seem like one.
I hope Mr East tells his fellow UK plc CEOs (Mr North, West and South?) that Engineers are the life-blood (and sinews, muscles, and bone structure) of most firms. Whilst he’s at it, tell Mrs May and her ilk as well! One of my long-term gripes, as our editor and others may be aware is the amount of the National entropy/enthalpy (available and sensible energy/intellectual capability in this context) we use in defence/conflict related efforts. What an opportunity for this now ‘released’ skill and enterprise to be re-directed towards commercial and profit-generating activity.
From the Times Newspaper:
“East has long argued that Rolls-Royce is bloated with unnecessary costs, duplicated roles and too many layers of management, but the extent of his cost-cutting is likely to stun the venerable engineer. City analysts think it could axe up to 10% of its 50,000-strong workforce, although the total is expected to be lower”
I suspect that many engineers, both technical specialists and managers, will be victims.
The amazing thing about this story is that it’s about a British engineering company making headcount reductions by actually not sacking the engineering staff, who are normally the first to go, being non-core, unlike the accountants, IT people, personnel managers, lawyers etc.
Very sad news, restructuring is usually bad news!
The UK urgently needs a lot of gas turbines for power, but unfortunately RR got out of this market some years ago. and there are few UK based engine-packagers to take this on now.
The aero-derivative gas turbine should be part of the UK energy mix to back-up the “unreliables” quickly and at high efficiency. CCGTs are really at their best for mid-ranking availability duty, but not sudden peak load following: the aeor-derivative is ideal for that.