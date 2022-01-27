Bentley to build its first electric vehicle in the UK

Luxury car maker Bentley Motors has announced that the company’s first ever battery electric vehicle will be developed and built in the UK.

The first in this new generation of electric Bentleys is scheduled to roll off the firm’s Crewe production line in 2025 and the company is aiming to focus exclusively on electric vehicles by 2030.

Bentley, which is owned by Volkswagen Group, is committing to investing £2.5 billion in sustainability over the next ten years. Alongside the introduction of the firm’s first electric vehicle this will be used to transform operations at the historic Cheshire site which currently employs around 4000 people.

As previously reported by The Engineer, the production facility became the first luxury automotive factory in the UK to become certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust in 2019, following two decades of sustainable improvements such as implementing a water recycling system, tree planting, the installation of a 10,000 solar panel carport and a switch to renewable-only electricity sources.

Aiming for a climate positive factory in 2030, the company intends to further reduce its factory environmental impact by focusing on energy consumption, CO2 emissions, wastewater, use of solvents and becoming plastic neutral.

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe,” said Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors.

“We have…. already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials. With our new ‘Dream Factory’ concept, we now go to zero also with water, waste and other environmental impacts until 2030,” added Peter Bosch, Board Member for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors.