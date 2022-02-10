C2I 2021: Young Innovator Shortlist

Among this year’s shortlisted Young Innovator projects were a cost-effective search and rescue robot and an autonomous smart domestic vertical garden. This category is sponsored by STFC

Category: Young Innovator Project: Accessible Storage for Mobility Impaired Partners: Nishka Mathur City of London School for Girls

This project, undertaken by GCSE student Nishka Mathur, involves development of a product to help elderly people and those with restricted mobility to store and access items without having to bend down.

Inspired by her father’s struggles in this area, Mathur’s innovative concept comprises a shelving unit consisting of a raisable internal unit that sits on two scissor lifts, and an extended base with attached lever used to push the scissor lift mechanism.

When the lever is turned, it pushes up the shelving unit allowing users to place or retrieve items from its lower shelves without having to bend. Whilst still in design stage, Mathur believes the product could be commercialised and allow elderly people to enjoy more independent lives.

Category: Young Innovator Project: Aman Surana – Warwick Moto Partners: WMG Warwick Manufacturing Group, Catapult & Norton Motorcycles

The Warwick Moto team, a multi-departmental team at Warwick University, is led by students who have developed and built ‘Frontier’ — an electric motorcycle, capable of completing the Isle of Man TT Zero course at 100+mph average speed.

Founded by engineering student Aman Surana, the innovation has involved collaboration with companies including Norton Motorcycles. One of the project’s goals was to take the vehicle from design to track in 15 months and eventually enter the Isle of Man TT.

Whilst Covid-19 proved disruptive to this, the team has achieved many firsts including becoming the first to introduce Immersion Cooling on an electric motorcycle with support from MIVOLT Liquid Immersion Cooling by M&I Materials.

Category: Young Innovator Project: In Veeta Partners: Amir Hessari with Omar Al Maaytah and Riccardo Barbieri

Established by a multi-disciplinary team of engineering students at Loughborough University, the In Veeta concept is of a fully autonomous smart domestic vertical garden.

The product would allow the user to grow their own produce with minimal effort but more nutritional outcome. It has entered prototyping phase and brings together data gathered from sensors such as soil humidity, light level and Ph level. Through this, each plant could be kept at optimum condition, reducing use of resources and enhancing efficiency.

The system aims for multiple environmental and social benefits such as reduced carbon footprint and improved community, physical and mental health.

Category: Young Innovator Project: Prasinos Partners: TeenTech with Polysolar

This project, undertaken by students at The Ursuline Academy Ilford, involves development of a building design with a mushroom-like filter that could be placed on top of the building among plant life. Its aim would be to absorb carbon dioxide being produced and transfer this into renewable energy to create electricity and heat, whilst improving biodiversity.

The creative design concept involved collaboration with solar energy company Polysolar, who helped to incorporate its photovoltaic glazing materials into the design idea for an additional energy generating aspect.

Whilst in early design stages with limited evidence of feasibility, the ideas behind the project show potential in helping to combat issues presented by climate change.

Category: Young Innovator Project: Search & Rescue Robot for LICs Partners: Reading School

The proposed robot, conceived by Reading School student Samuel Amos-Osebeyo, focuses on a cost-effective, easy to use and reliable solution for search and rescue operations that could be utilised by low income countries following disasters such as explosions and mining accidents.

The design was based on the leading PackBot robot, with the aim of creating a similar robot at a lower cost.

Currently, the project has progressed as far as development of a 3D-printed functioning chassis of the robot, able to send sensor data over tethered and wireless communication methods.

