This week’s poll: reducing car ownership

Autonomous and electrified vehicles may help to make our cities greener, but won’t solve issues around congestion, parking and urban sprawl. What measures should be taken to improve the transport system and reduce car ownership?
A recent report from the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS) called for a government strategy to reduce the overall demand for cars. While noting that suburban and rural households will likely continue to depend on personal vehicles, the study highlighted the fact that many young people in cities were forgoing car ownership in favour of public transport, walking, cycling, ride-hailing and car-sharing. CREDS is calling for a policy to capitalise on this trend, moving further away from the perceived norm of a car for every household.
“Car use is a massive blind spot on government policy,” said Prof Jillian Anable, one of the report’s authors.
“For many years ministers have adopted the principle of trying to meet demand by increasing road space.”
With £50bn of road upgrades planned and just £2bn set aside to promote walking and cycling, government policy still leans heavily towards the motorist. Electric vehicles will reduce pollution at the tailpipe and help improve air quality, but charging infrastructure brings its own logistical problems. Autonomy may improve safety and free commuters to work while they travel, but where will vehicles park after their passengers have been offloaded in city centres? According to CREDS, the only long-term solution is to encourage a reduction in overall ownership. We’re asking our readers what the best approach to achieve that is. If you don’t agree with the premise, feel free to select the ‘none of the above’ option and let us know your thoughts below the line.
We will publish the results of this poll on 16th July.
“.. a strategy to reduce overall demand for cars ..”, great in theory, but will it go far enough and will it go deep enough ? Government ‘strategy’ so far has resulted in places of employment scattered all over the country, shopping centres on the outskirts of towns and reduced funding for public transport. What choice do the majority of people have if they want to work and eat ? We don’t all live in the magic bubble that is London. Public transport must be funded adequately and should probably be placed back in the public sector if it is to provide a true transport service as opposed to a vehicle for generating corporate profits.
Many roads are currently unusable during rush hours, the current situation is not sustainable. Electric cars are just a costly distraction that won’t help congestion and just moves pollution elsewhere.
Local employment, local shopping, affordable, reliable public transport – does any government have the appetite for real change ?
With car ownership the genie is out of the bottle. Once given a freedom trying then to curb it is almost impossible. Politicians are to scared to force it on the population due to it being a vote loser and governments don’t want that.
To some extent it is already self governing. If it is quicker / cheaper to use public transport people will. My commute to work takes 30minutes by car or 1 hour 20 by bus, The bus is almost £5 return running my car is less than £4. I won’t be using the bus too soon.
However, I cannot foresee the number of vehicles on the road growing much more as the population is fairly stable but there are less younger people resulting in fewer drivers and thus cars on the road in the future (next 10 tears)
Utilize the Big Data gathered by companies such as Google, which tracks the movement of every Android phone, to plan bus routes. Subsidies for privately-run bus services have been cut, but bus routes are still planned by guess-work. The data is now to hand that can better map the flow of people from source to destination. Where routes and times meet a threshold, make a bus service available for the route.
It is no good having a bus service run town-centre to town-centre if people’s origins are the suburbs and their destinations are out-of-town employment centers and retail parks.
I voted to invest in public transport ahead of roads but confess my opinion was biased as I work for the railway industry anyway. However I still would probably have voted this way as here in Derby, where although traffic congestion is awful at peak times, public transport is generally worse, particularly as it shares the same routes.
Be inovative in solving traffic bottlenecks using modern systems such as linking vehicles together to maximise throughput. Tunnels for electric cars and invest in fast cheap tunneling machines?
After doing a little digging, it appears Sidewalk Labs (owned by Google-parent Alphabet) goes someway to making this data available to planners already: https://www.sidewalklabs.com/blog/introducing-replica-a-next-generation-urban-planning-tool/
Local authorities of a certain size should be forced to install light transit systems and create low carbon towns and cities.
Smaller authorities should be offered incentives to do the same.
Rapid transit links should be installed between adjacent towns, utilizing old branch lines wherever posible.
It is quite obvious to those who care to study these things. The policy to force people out of their cars by making congestion intolerable has been going on for the last 40 years.
As for spending £50 billion of roads/upgrades. That hides the actual work being done. Smart motorways slows traffic flow by definition. Detrunking our A roads has destroyed alternative routs to the motorway option for city to city travel by car. This was a policy decision. The reduction of our dual carriageways to single line traffic lanes in each direction is part of the removal of overtaking desire which was seen as a negative activity/too dangerous to allow it to be an option.
The list goes on and on just count up how many red lights now surround every junction you pass or stop at.
We like in anti personal transport times, it does not have to be like this.
For me the last paragraph says it all.
A large part of the problem is that workers are funnelled into congested hubs. Instead, have distributed work places, and debottleneck the congestion hot-spots that remain.
(Birchwood is great in principle, but would be better if the Thelwall Viaduct wasn’t such a bottleneck).
I live 10 miles away, 15 minutes drive from my local hospital (in Bristol). Despite living on a main road with buses… It is quicker for me to walk there than take public transport. My sister in law can get there quicker than I can via public transport – she lives in London.
Until there is a viable (viable includes being affordable, comfortable, timely and goes where you want to go…) alternative you will struggle to get people out of their cars
For those of us who live in the country, a car isn’t an option, it is a necessity. Public transport is a farce and just not available/reliable.
The car “parc” has been growing linearly for decades, is currently increasing by ~400,000 per annum and I see no prospect of that trend slowing, let alone reversing with UK’s population continuing to rise in prosperity and numbers. Good luck to CREDS with ‘encouraging’ people to forego the sheer UTILITY of a family-size, weatherproof box-on-wheels transportation device available at the instant, exclusive, elective and discretionary use of the owner – and ‘persuading’ them its LOSS would be anything other than a massive reduction in their quality-of-life
Think it was Jeremy Clarkson once said he would use public transport when it goes to where he wants to go, when he want to go. So lot of problems to try and resolve these issues, but I live 30 miles from my work, so walking is not possible and a bicycle is not practical, public transport would be quite difficult as not that close to a station at either end. So to reduce road traffic we would need to come up with very low cost or free public transport to give people an incentive to not drive, if it is possible for them.
Why do we need to reduce car ownership and use at all? If we are intent (And this is a good thing ) and successful in creating renewably charged electric vehicles then what is the drive to eliminate personal car ownership? Congestion? Why? If we create enough road space and reduce bottlenecks at junctions congestion goes away. But building roads creates more traffic! This is true but only up to the point where the road system capacity exceeds the number of cars to drive on them. Not Possible I hear the cry! No? Well experience the joy of driving in the southern part of France, Never a jam there until you reach the cities and bottlenecks, Drive in Scotland Or North Yorkshire, Seldom a jam there either. I realise cities do get congested but that is a result of our desire to clog up the roads and keep them moving slowly not a result of inability to accommodate more cars on the road. Apparently 40% of housing in the UK does not have a drive/garage space making charging an issue along with parking, well hopefully the latest initiatives in on street charging will help with that. What other reasons are there to restrict Car ownership/use? Apparently now particulate pollution from brakes/clutches/tyres. Well electric vehicles obviate the need for Brakes and Clutches, and I am sure that the residue from tyre wear is negligible in comparison with the pollution from IC engines generally, anyway I am sure if that remains an issue it can be made the next problem to solve? Governments over the last 60 years of all colours and hues have tried to eliminate private driving unsuccessfully. Probably because the infrastructure of roads is expensive and complicated, Possibly because it makes the general populace fitter (but I must admit I am cynical about that). Possibly for some because we don’t like the plebs to be so mobile, Possibly for others because not everyone can afford to motor privately, Possibly still others for reasons of state security and control. The genie is out of the bottle in the west, if it can be made environmentally sustainable then why should there be any curb on personal powered transport? Busses, Trains and shared small vehicle usage will never match the convenience and liberation for the masses of private personal transport ownership (of whatever type that might be). Economically it should ensure that development is spread out over a wider area and thus reduce the congestion issue, currently business and accommodation is centred around mass transport hubs simply because the mass transport hubs exist and have existed historically.
More should be done to reduce the number of journeys taken, I think many more people
could work from home. Why can’t children walk to school, providing exercise as well as reducing pollution.
Reducing car ownership will probably happen as people have to transition to electric cars. The quoted range of cars is presumably under the very best of conditions with no heating, aircon or lights and a reasonable ambient temperature. How much does the range decrease as these are used in hot or cold climates? Also the availability of charging points will also limit the number of vehicles.
Eurostat projections for population in the UK: 75 million by 2040, 82 million by 2080 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_European_Union#Population_projections
I expect they’ll want to drive, too …
Trevor, this is correct but only part of the story. the population is aging and the over 65s are expected to make up 25% of the population. Currently 4.5 million over 70s drive approx. 15% of the driving populace indicating many give up driving at 70. the younger age group (under 35) make up approx. 25% As these groups age the current under 35 year olds will replace the 50% that occupy the 35 to 65 year olds resulting in less people and less cars. This of course assumes things stay the same but then that’s statistics for you.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/articles/overviewoftheukpopulation/mar2017
Another where the options are inadequate. A key missing one is to ensure that a car owner has somewhere off road to store! And most of the options will need to be part of the mix! Yet another could be to make it harder to be allowed to have a car where there is suitable and sufficient public transport. Many parts of the country could not be lived in without personal transport, and many employers would not be able to rely on staff going wherever needed at a moment’s notice.
Well, the old chestnut of personal transport again! Not sure about Mike’s comment on EV’s not having brakes? BUT most others comments are following a similar train of thought I think. Improve mass transit (MT) systems so it is more convenient for those living within say 5 miles of their workplace to use, with access to the MT system within 10 minutes walk, and cost effective. Those living further away, or not on a route could then drive to the nearest place to get on the MT system and park their EV and get it charged whilst at work. It might even be possible to use some power form the EV’s to assist accelerating the MT system? I will watch this with interest during my retirement!
put the equivalent of “the guard’s van” back on the trains, where train users can put their bikes (for free) whilst traveling. As mentioned previously, getting to & from railways stations is not trivial for many users .. I know I stopped using the trains (& started driving) when it became almost impossible to take my bike on the train.
Also, Trams/light railways should be reintroduced along the main arteries in urban areas, to provide cheap, frequent & not-held-up-by-congestion, mass urban transport
As a counter to thinking behind the CREDS transport report that there is no solution to rising congestion other than rationing of one kind or another, I have been working on a feasibility study into an alternative concept based on previous UK transport innovations such as the canals, turnpike roads and railways.
A zero pollution self-powered high-speed toll-based system to shadow the major road network is proposed and will be attractive to e.g. commuters by halving door-to-door journey times and/or doubling their radius of opportunity. The benefit to ordinary road users will be the effective elimination of congestion at no cost, allowing the resumption of mobility-led growth. The government will also save on current road and transport improvement plans, such as HS2. This toll-system will be self-funding and represents a profitable infrastructure investment opportunity. Congestion itself will be seen as a valuable target for further profitable investments on the scale of those previous UK innovations.
Among other things, the system will meet all of the objections cited in the recent CREDS report, as well as providing large-scale market opportunities for electric and autonomous vehicle technologies. With regard to the external economic costs, the system will be self-powered, have minimal environmental impact, and will be recyclable, leaving no permanent trace.
Accordingly, I should like to point out that this system will result in increasing social and economic opportunities for the whole of society, rather than rationing mobility for the less well-off. For the Engineers, it will open internal and export opportunities commensurate with the those earlier transport schemes.
nice thought … but reads as “motherhood & apple pie” currently. Can you “flesh out” what you are actually proposing?
Totally subsidise public transport by actually making it free at point of use.