This week’s poll: reducing car ownership

Autonomous and electrified vehicles may help to make our cities greener, but won’t solve issues around congestion, parking and urban sprawl. What measures should be taken to improve the transport system and reduce car ownership?

A recent report from the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS) called for a government strategy to reduce the overall demand for cars. While noting that suburban and rural households will likely continue to depend on personal vehicles, the study highlighted the fact that many young people in cities were forgoing car ownership in favour of public transport, walking, cycling, ride-hailing and car-sharing. CREDS is calling for a policy to capitalise on this trend, moving further away from the perceived norm of a car for every household.

“Car use is a massive blind spot on government policy,” said Prof Jillian Anable, one of the report’s authors.

“For many years ministers have adopted the principle of trying to meet demand by increasing road space.”

With £50bn of road upgrades planned and just £2bn set aside to promote walking and cycling, government policy still leans heavily towards the motorist. Electric vehicles will reduce pollution at the tailpipe and help improve air quality, but charging infrastructure brings its own logistical problems. Autonomy may improve safety and free commuters to work while they travel, but where will vehicles park after their passengers have been offloaded in city centres? According to CREDS, the only long-term solution is to encourage a reduction in overall ownership. We’re asking our readers what the best approach to achieve that is. If you don’t agree with the premise, feel free to select the ‘none of the above’ option and let us know your thoughts below the line.

As ever, comments will be moderated and we remind our readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines before submitting. We will publish the results of this poll on 16th July.

