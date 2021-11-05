Circular Economy – join the debate!

Alongside decarbonising our energy systems, reducing the waste inherent in much of human activity today is one of the most critical aspects of the net zero challenge.

A circular economy – one where resources are fed back into a closed-loop cycle and waste is kept to a minimum – is both a daunting engineering task as well as an enormous opportunity. As part of our Net Zero activities, The Engineer will be hosting an online discussion around the topic in partnership with Frazer Nash on Wednesday, November 16 at 2pm (UK time).

Our expert panel will explore the pivotal role that engineers and manufacturers will play in realising the transition to a circular economy and to explore the practical steps they can take to make this happen. We’ll also be opening up the debate to our audience who’ll be able to ask questions via our Q&A chatbox throughout, with the panel answering as many as possible.

The Panel: Nial Greeves – Director – Energy – Frazer-Nash Consultancy

Fiona Charnley – Associate Professor of Circular Economy and Co-Director of the Centre for the Circular Economy, University of Exeter Business School

Ann Watson – CEO Enginuity

Bertram Stern – Sustainability Manager – Arburg

Touching on examples of the circular economy in action, we will consider the challenges and benefits of a circular model for engineering and look at the tools and technologies that can facilitate this new paradigm of production.

Some of the things attendees can expect to learn about include the challenges and benefits for manufacturers, the role that digitalisation is likely to play, what the practical first steps toward a circular economy should look like, and what skills will be required to make the transition. Pointing to real-life instances of circular methods in practice, we’ll try and shed some light on the path towards what could be a more sustainable future for manufacturing, the wider economy, and indeed the planet. Please join us to have your say in this vitally important debate.