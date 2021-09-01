DNV warns electrification â€˜not enoughâ€™ to meet net zero

DNV’s 2021 Energy Transition Outlook has concluded that even if all electricity was ‘green’ from now onwards, the world would still be unable to meet its net zero 2050 target.
Now in its fifth year, the report provides an independent forecast of global energy developments toward 2050. It claims that the pandemic has been a ‘lost opportunity’ for speeding up the energy transition, as Covid-19 recovery packages have mainly focused on protecting rather than transforming existing industries.
The COP21 Paris Agreement was intended to keep global warming to ‘well below 2°C’ and limit its increase to 1.5°C, however DNV’s report forecasts global emissions to reduce by only nine per cent by 2030 with the 1.5°C carbon budget agreed by global economies emptied by then.
Despite electrification being on course to double in size within a generation, with renewables recognised as the most competitive source of new power, the DNV said that the transition remains ‘definitively not fast enough’ for the world to achieve its net zero goal and that the planet will ‘most likely’ reach global warming of 2.3°C by the end of the century.
Group president and CEO of DNV, Remi Eriksen, said that whilst governments around the world have taken ‘extraordinary steps’ to recover from the effect of the pandemic, he is ‘deeply concerned’ about the government’s response to climate change, commenting: “We must now see the same sense of urgency to avoid a climate catastrophe.”
Energy efficiency is cited as the biggest opportunity to tackle climate change, alongside investment into hydrogen and carbon capture technologies — fossil fuel sources are still projected to constitute 50 per cent of the global energy mix by 2050, particularly gas. Oil demand is predicted to half and coal use to be reduced by a third.
The Energy Transition Outlook also stated that while 69 per cent of grid-connected power will be generated by wind and solar in 2050, and indirect electrification (hydrogen and e-fuels) and biofuels remain ‘critical’, none are scaling rapidly enough. Hydrogen is forecasted to start scaling from the mid-2030s and was predicted to build to only five per cent of the energy mix by 2050.
“Extraordinary action will be needed to bring the hydrogen economy into full force earlier — but these are extraordinary times,” Eriksen said in a statement. “The window to avoid catastrophic climate change is closing soon, and the costs of not doing so are unimaginable.”
If you look back through history, the most successful reductions in harmful emissions were banning CFC’s which caused the hole in the Ozone Layer and Lead in Petrol. Both these successes had one thing in common, they banned the harmful substances and because of this industry was forced to find alternatives. This is the same as Fossil Fuels if you ban them then industry will adjust and find alternatives, it is the only known solution I can think of.
The benefits of saving the Ozone layer were reducing harmful Skin Cancer and a bonus that was only realised recently is it reduced global warming, it is predicted that we would have already hit 1.5 Deg C climate warming by now if we hadn’t banned CFC’s.
Similarly with banning lead in petrol this stopped damage to peoples brains but also an unforeseen benefit was the Homicide rate in heavily polluted cities like New York went down as the Lead made people more violent by changing the chemicals in their brains.
I agree with Tom’s comments, but the missing issue was that inventions were made and produced the new out comes. Innovate and Prosper is the only way to achieve the required goal. Bring back invention shows and get people thinking again, and the success will follow with new industries to follow.