Dyson’s £2bn EV project runs out of road

UK engineering firm Dyson has pulled the plug on the £2bn electric vehicle project it announced back in 2017.
In a letter to employees, founder and chairman James Dyson said that the company could “no longer see a way to make it commercially viable.” Attempts to sell the Dyson Automotive division, which employs some 523 people, had proved fruitless. The letter went on to say that the company is attempting to find roles within other divisions for those who had been working on the project. Patents from the EV development that were first published in 2019 remain under Dyson’s control and the company says it will continue its work on solid state batteries.
“This is not a product failure, or a failure of the team, for whom this news will be hard to hear and digest,” the letter said.
“We are working to quickly find alternative roles within Dyson for as many of the team as possible and we have sufficient vacancies to absorb most of the people into our Home business. For those who cannot, or do not wish to, find alternative roles, we will support them fairly and with the respect deserved.”
Dyson’s move into the EV market in 2017 was met with much fanfare, but the company came in for criticism when it announced in 2018 that the vehicles would be manufactured in Singapore rather than the UK. James Dyson, who has been one of the most prominent business figures to back Brexit, recently purchased a £43m penthouse apartment in the Asian city state, having announced in January 2019 that the company HQ would also be moved there.
Since 2004, the company has transferred much of its manufacturing base to Malaysia and Singapore, while continuing to invest in R&D in the UK. Despite the EV setback, Dyson said it will continue to invest and expand at its Malmesbury, Hullavington and Singapore sites, as well other locations around the world.
“Since day one we have taken risks and dared to challenge the status quo with new products and technologies,” the statement continued. “Such an approach drives progress, but has never been an easy journey – the route to success is never linear. This is not the first project which has changed direction and it will not be the last.”
Employees marched off site yesterday as soon as the letter came out. Doesn’t sound like much support to the workers to me. Always seemed like they had bitten off more than he could chew in an area he didn’t understand. No common engineering language due to many different auto OEM approaches and a general fear of telling ‘the visionary’ the truth about the scale of the challenge. A real shame for all those who put in hard work on the project.
While there seems to be a lot of innovation going on in the design and development of electric vehicles, the same doesn’t seem to be true for the way they are built. The prevailing approach still seems to be one of either having separate production lines for conventional and electric vehicles or upgrading conventional production lines to produce EVs instead. I worked on an article recently which looked at how lines could be adapted with intelligent pallets and adaptive tooling to produce any type of vehicle – petrol, diesel, electric or hybrid – on a single line. For manufacturers, this represents significant savings as well as the ability to better spread the risks associated with guessing on the future for EVs.
This is a very sensible decision. The car industry is already over populated with manufacturers Dyson would have simply been incidental in the electric car building activity.
It would be great if James and his team of engineers took on the development of low temp fuel cells than can then power the upcoming electric motive fleet.