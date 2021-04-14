Global investment drives research recruitment at Dyson

Dozens of research-focussed jobs are being created at Dyson’s Wiltshire Campus as part of the company’s £2.75bn global investment plan.

In total, 200 new hires will join 4,000 staff at Dyson’s UK Innovation Campus, which is spread across sites in Malmesbury and Hullavington. The new roles will cover numerous specialisms including electrochemistry, high-speed electric motor design, fluid-dynamics, turbo machinery, and materials.

In Singapore Dyson is recruiting 250 engineers over the next five years as its software and electronics engineering teams expand to support the development of connected and intelligent machines.

“Dyson is built on new technology and we increasingly work in fields that many people would not have imagined Dyson venturing into until recently,” Dr Mark Taylor, Dyson’s chief research officer said in a statement. “We are looking for people, from a range of disciplines to help develop the technologies which will be integrated into products that will be in millions of homes.”

The company said it has invested in new laboratories where the new recruits will have access to energy storage labs plus scanning electron microscopes, electromagnetic compatibility chambers, semi-anechoic chambers, microbiology labs, hair-science labs, air filtration chambers, and advanced rapid prototyping facilities.

James Dyson, founder and chief engineer, said: “We are growing our research team…to achieve radical leaps in the performance of our machines – underpinned by technologies such as solid-state batteries and robotics. The recruits will join a very broad team, from our Dyson Undergraduates at the Dyson Institute, to world-experts in their fields.”

The company added that it is investing in global expansion as over 90 per cent of its technology is sold overseas. Asia is the fastest growing region for the company, which has development centres in Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia as well as the US and UK.

“We sell in 83 markets globally and our supply chain, manufacturing and headquarters are in South East Asia,” said Dyson.