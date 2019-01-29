15 – 16 May 2019, Manchester | 30 – 31 October, London

What would you do if you were involved in a safety breach? With the law coming down hard on such incidents, now is the time to get the training to keep your workplace safe.

Learn to recognise risks before they happen, design a tailored electrical safety management plan and work through a range of case studies, looking at how you respond to incidents, what you do well and where to improve. Don’t delay your attendance – lives could depend on it!

Find out more about the Electrical Safety Management course