Big crowds roll up for Day 1 of The Engineer Conference

The Engineer Conference got off to a flying start on Tuesday, with large crowds in attendance across Day 1, in particular for the keynote of Rolls Royce CTO Paul Stein.

Free to attend, the three-day event is part of Subcon and The Engineer Expo, two leading industry events taking place under one roof at Birmingham’s NEC this week. Alongside Stein, speakers In Theatre 1 included Microsoft’s Leila Martine who, with PTC’s Paul Haines, delivered an insightful presentation on how augmented and mixed reality applications are changing the face of manufacturing.

Other highlights included a lesson in lightweighting from Williams Advanced Engineering’s Paul McNamara, an intriguing session on motorsport technology transfer with the gregarious Chris Aylett, CEO of the MIA, and a fascinating look at how innovation has driven transformation in compressor technology, courtesy of Vert Rotors MD Olly Dmitriev.

Elsewhere, Theatre 2 featured sessions from Dr Lina Huertas of the MTC, Cranfield University’s Prof Raj Roy, and Prof Dame Jane Jiang from the EPSRC Future Metrology Lab.

With two days of the conference still remaining, attendees can look forward to hearing from Dr Caroline Hargrove, CTO of McLaren Applied Technologies, JLR’s autonomous vehicle chief Mark Cund, Virtalis CEO Guenter Dahm, Fujitsu UK&I CTO Graeme Wright talking about blockchain, BAC’s Neil Briggs on building the record-setting BAC Mono supercar, and Dr Nadine Stech from Blatchford on designing the world’s most advanced prosthetic limb.