Comment: Engineering recruitment must challenge unconscious bias

The engineering industry’s skills and diversity problem could be solved by challenging unconscious bias in the recruitment process, says Natalie Desty, Director of STEM Returners.
The Royal Academy of Engineering has estimated that UK engineering employers need to recruit 182,000 engineers annually to keep up with demand and suggested that firms need to double its recruitment of graduates and apprentices to meet the shortfall.
But there is a hidden workforce with thousands of talented professionals who could help potentially solve this skills gap and the lack of diversity across the industry, but they are being overlooked every day.
This hidden workforce are the thousands of engineering and STEM professionals who have had a career break.
These talented, educated and dedicated people find it incredibly difficult to get a job and are the victims of outdated recruitment methods that prevent them from getting an interview, let alone being offered the role.
The recent STEM Returners Index, our annual survey of a nationally representative group of over 750 STEM professionals who are on a career break and attempting to return to work or recently returned, revealed that unconscious bias during the recruitment process was the main barrier they felt prevented them from gaining employment.
Respondents felt they experienced bias in recruitment processes due to a number of reasons. Overall 40 per cent said they experienced bias due to lack of recent experience, while 37 per cent felt they experienced bias due to their age.
Welcoming back mid-career professionals requires challenging the unconscious bias of the hiring community
Sadly, gender and ethnicity were also perceived as a barrier. In the survey, 22 per cent of respondents said felt they experienced bias in recruitment processes due to their ethnicity, while 27 per cent of female respondents said they felt they have personally experienced bias due to their gender compared to 8 per cent of men.
Additionally, 66 per cent of BAME respondents said they are finding it difficult or very difficult to return to work, compared to 57 per cent white British respondents.
This negatively contributes to an industry, which already has a concerning lack of diversity. Currently, just only one-in-ten engineers are female and BAME engineers make up just seven percent of the UK’s workforce, despite making up 27 per cent of graduates.
Why is it, that these people are being overlooked? Surely, they could be the key to sourcing diverse talent and boosting a skilled workforce?
But welcoming back mid-career professionals requires challenging the unconscious bias of the hiring community and recruitment supply chain, as well as changing internal culture to provide a more inclusive environment.
With the pandemic forcing us to think about how we recruit new talent, now is the perfect time to rip up the outdated rule book, which fails businesses and candidates alike.
There is a perception that a career break automatically leads to a deterioration of skills. But the reality is, that many people on a career break keep themselves up to date with their industry, are able to refresh their skills easily when back in work and have developed new transferable skills that would actually benefit their employers.
STEM organisations are clearly missing a major opportunity to get highly skilled, talented people – particularly women and ethnic minority groups – back into the industry.
By updating traditional standardised recruitment methods that search for the ‘unicorn’ candidate and challenging unconscious biases, the UK engineering sector could potentially become the example for others to follow in the search for diversity and inclusion.
Change is happening but slowly. We are proud to be making a difference and working with some leading engineering and STEM organisations to implement Returner Programmes but more needs to be done to change a culture that still views career breaks negatively instead of a completely normal part of many people’s working life.
The UK needs more STEM organisations, industry leaders and hiring managers to take note and think more broadly about how they access this hidden talent pool, giving talented professionals a fair chance.
Collectively we should not stop until we’ve created a level playing field for returners, put an end to unconscious bias in recruitment processes, and removed the hidden barriers returners face today.
International Women in Engineering Day – June 23 – is an awareness campaign to raise the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to girls in this exciting industry. It also celebrates the outstanding achievements of women engineers throughout the world. The event is organised by The Women’s Engineering Society.
It’s difficult to argue with the findings of this item. I’m now retired but I had 42 years in engineering, am white, have worked in different roles (so have a lot of experience), yet – when I was messed around by one employer a few years ago – I have to admit that I found finding another job VERY difficult and at times an embarrassment. I came through part time education/apprenticeship route (ie: not all of us went to uni back in those days!), whilst today most so-called “recruitment executives” have degrees and are simply looking to “tick boxes” when looking for likely candidates. They appeared to me at the time to have no idea whatsoever what they were talking about, treated me (a professional engineer who did get a degree late in life) almost with contempt at times, and seemed totally disinterested in what I had to say when on the phone or via e-mail. Little came from my dealings with these agencies or their websites. If we truly do have such a massive shortfall of engineering talent in this country then the issues above MUST be addressed both by the recruitment industry and employers themselves. Regarding the latter (this has been discussed before?!), we need to start; training, funding and encouraging UK-grown talent rather than rely on ready-qualified staff from overseas just because they have in the past been cheaper. Perhaps Brexit will force some of this to happen, but employers have for far too long reduced support in these areas simply to save money – a VERY short-sighted attitude. Take it from someone who has seen the results first hand!
Totally agree with Retired Engineer, esp re recruitment agencies but I also have another take… I hope I don’t Unconsciously/subconsciously upset anyone.
Although well meaning and intending to address real issues (and I do fully get that), sub/unconscious bias initiatives, or even just the idea of it can also been seen as a way to discipline the work force and let management off the hook. And also, with recruitment especially, it could make the issues it is trying to address even worse. The law of unintended consequences?
If a team middle manager is involved in the process of recruitment and to take a real, and not so extreme example, in engineering software which has a high percentage of male workers. There is always a tendency to take on someone new who ‘fits in to the team’ – rarely does a manager take on someone with different ideas and background who is willing to challenge. That would be true diversity of thought, not diversity of skin colour or sex. Other initiatives, especially around #METOO have instilled (unconsciously, probably more consciously) that taking on say a woman runs a small risk, but an unwelcome and understandable risk, that some male colleague may accidentally provoke an incident – likely to be unintended. This is real, and in the office if a small issue, say a language misunderstanding take place, HR will feel duty bound to intervene and then there is no going back. I save seen this happen. Given that most recruits on offer will be male, then the tendency over all will be to unfortunately take a male recruit of equal abilities to a female one.
Although the article is about unconscious bias in recruitment, unconscious bias is being pushed as an idea that all employees have it (mainly men). This has an effect of corroding any social solidarity, especially across the generations, where an older man could and should mentor younger staff, including young women. For many this will not be a problem, but it only takes one misunderstanding or an unintended ‘funny look’, an accidental brush past, an old fashioned comment, for at best rumours to circulate, no smoke with out fire…
The survey in the article conflates things that may be measurable (e.g were ‘told you did not have enough experience’) with ‘felt’ which is in the eye of the beholder. Surveys should just be the start of digging deeper, to explore the underlying causes. eg is childcare a problem? Are men generally really a problem, or do endless campaigns and initiatives, which may reflect a real problem in a relatively small number of cases inflate it beyond reality, that results a cultural spread that results in people having unsubstantiated feelings that don’t reflect reality? If employers really want to take on more women, then need to either subsidize childcare themselves or lobby parliament to provide free childcare for all. These are possible, but of course expensive measures and require an expanding productive economy to pay for it. It is far easier for the govt or employers to push just subconscious bias initiatives to make themselves feel better or save a few bob.
I could go on….