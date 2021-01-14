Germany to host world’s largest PEM electrolyser

Multinational chemical company Linde has announced plans to build the world’s largest proton exchange membrane electrolyser, which will produce green hydrogen.
The 24-megawatt electrolyser will be housed at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany. Located on the western outskirts of Leipzig, Leuna is one of Germany’s largest chemical industrial sites and is co-owned by Linde along with companies such as Total and BASF.
From there, Linde will distribute liquefied green hydrogen to refuelling stations and other industrial customers across the region. According to the company, the amount of hydrogen produced by the PEM electrolyser will be enough to fuel around six hundred fuel cell buses, driving a combined 40 million kilometres per year and saving up to 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide tailpipe emissions.
“Clean hydrogen is a cornerstone of the German and EU strategies to address the challenge of climate change,” said Jens Waldeck, Region Europe West president at Linde.
“It is part of the solution to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions across many industries, including chemicals and refining. This project shows that electrolyser capacity continues to scale up and it is a stepping stone towards even larger plants.”
PEM electrolysis has an electrical efficiency of about 80 per cent in working application, in terms of hydrogen produced per unit of electricity used to drive the reaction. At times of high grid output, excess power from wind and solar farms can be used to separate hydrogen from water. This hydrogen essentially acts as a form of green energy storage, which can later be used by fuel cell vehicles with zero emissions at the tailpipe.
Set to begin production in the second half of 2022, the new electrolyser will be built by ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH, a joint venture between Linde and ITM Power. According to Linde, the production unit will complement its already existing hydrogen assets, which include the world’s first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, and an extensive pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometres to supply its customers. To date, the multinational has installed close to 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide.
Again I sense a danger of other countries going ahead compared to the UK. The use of any excess electricity to manufacture hydrogen is a must based on two points. The first is a means of storing electricity, therefore no need to stop generating when there is a low need. Secondly, there will be a need for hydrogen to power heavy transport, replacement of diesel trains and a good possibility to use this fuel in aircraft to make them more environmentally friendly, let alone there will be a use for automobiles. Battery power in many cases is not suitable and the infrastructure is expensive and unsafe with cables all over the place for home charging. Also, the public will require a system of fueling cars similar to that which exists with petrol.
Just how green is this? If it is using intermittent wind power then there are potential issues on constant production. Using thermal power must dilute the green credentials and claimed benefits. Why not use the electricity as the input for transport applications and avoid the cost and complication of H2 production, storage, distribution and dispensing. The infrastructure costs for H2 and other exotics being advocated tend to get overlooked.
A few years ago, it was revealed that worldwide sales of manuka honey exceeded world production by a factor of ~6x https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/riddle-of-how-1700-tons-of-manuka-honey-are-made-but-10000-are-sold/VZKV2O66WS65MQ4IOEKKCK7AKU/
How was this miracle achieved? Well quite simply, most of the honey was heavily adulterated or contained no manuka at all. Presumably someone signed a piece of paper to say it was the genuine article and everyone went along with it
I fear a similar situation will arise with green electricity. Everybody wants it to validate their green production process, electric vehicle charging point or environment-friendly home tariff; but unlike fake manuka honey, which could in principle be identified by careful chemical analysis, there is absolutely no way to distinguish between an electron produced by wind or by coal. There are always a few unscrupulous people willing to sign the all-important bits of paper – and the many more to connive with the deception, through ignorance or indifference
I think Alan Dutton’s comment accurately describes the benefits; when you can’t use the power, store it in a medium that can be moved to where it is needed for when it is needed.
BTW, there is already a gas distribution network in most countries, and in the UK, it has been adjusted at least once (to move from coal gas to natural gas), so another adjustment to transmit hydrogen is possible (and being tested), thus removing the need for immense electrical supply upgrades that would be necessary to replace the current natural gas supplies.