H-ATMP brings hybrid drive to all-terrain vehicle

Exeter University and Supacat have collaborated on the development of H-ATMP, a hybrid-electric all-terrain military vehicle with potentially broader off-highway applications.

Supacat’s All-Terrain Mobility Platform (ATMP) is a versatile, battle-proven off-road vehicle that has been used in Bosnia, the Gulf Wars and Afghanistan. H-ATMP replaces its traditional diesel engine with six electric motors, one attached to each wheel, and can be configured for full electric or hybrid versions.

Already validated to operate in very harsh terrains, the vehicle’s new technology could be exported to allied forces and translated into a range of challenging off-highway uses, including emergency services, rail, marine, forestry and aerospace.

According to Exeter, the hybrid electric drivetrain can be tailored and customised, depending on the mission, range, payload, and operating environment that each vehicle will be used for.

H-ATMP itself can reportedly be parachute-dropped and amphibious, deliver troops, carry up to 1600kg payload, and haul artillery across extreme rough terrain.

In a statement, Exeter University’s Prof Chris Smith said: “While it may seem that the technology is similar to electric SUV vehicles we see on the road, the reality is that is the H-ATMP will conquer rough terrain that would leave the best 4×4 stuck in the mud.”

The vehicle can also act as a power hub for field hospitals or communication systems, and because the electric vehicles emit little noise or heat, the vehicle is stealthy on the battlefield.

H-ATMP is being developed further so it can be ‘optionally manned’, allowing the vehicle to drive itself over complex terrains while the driver conducts other tasks. It also could be linked to a higher-level mission planning tool to create an autonomous ‘system of systems’.

H-ATMP is due to be evaluated by a range of specialist users later this year.