Highview Power to build Europe’s largest energy storage plant

Cryogenic energy storage plant with 50 MW/250 MWh capacity to be built at decommissioned thermal power station site in northern England. In this week’s poll, we ask what is the best grid-scale storage technology for the UK.

Cryogenic energy storage pioneer Highview Power, a past winner in The Engineer Innovation Award, has announced plans to build its first full-scale plant – which will also be the largest energy storage plant in Europe – at a decommissioned thermal power station site in the North of England. Known as a Cryobattery, the site will have a capacity of 50 MW/250 MWh, Highview says.

Announced at the BloombergNEF summit in London yesterday by Highview CEO Javier Cavarda, the plant will use technology demonstrated at a pilot plant in Slough and developed further at a demonstration plant in Manchester. Highview’s technology uses excess energy, such as that generated by renewable sources, which cannot be sent immediately to the grid to liquefy air and store the liquid until the electricity is needed and can be distributed. At this point, the liquid air is allowed to evaporate and expand through a turbine, where its latent energy of vaporisation is converted into electric current.

Highview notes that the technology uses only environmentally-friendly materials, has no carbon emissions and no impact on water usage or quality. It can store energy for weeks, rather than hours or days, as is the case with current battery technologies, and the company claims costs of approximately £110/MWh for a 10-hour, 200MW/2GWh system. Cryobattery technology can deliver from 20MW/80MWh to more than 200MW/1.2GWh and has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years, it further claims.

“We are excited to begin working on our first commercial UK project at scale to become the largest battery storage system in Europe and support the National Grid. This CRYOBattery plant will provide the critical services needed to help maintain a stable and reliable grid,” said Cavada. “Long-duration, giga-scale energy storage is the necessary foundation to enable baseload renewable energy and will be key to a 100 per cent carbon free future.”

Highview has not yet disclosed the exact location of its site, but it is currently in procurement processes for the construction stage and is locking down agreements to purchase the stored energy from the new plant, which could be in operation by 2022.

Following this news, The Engineer would like to ask its readers what they think is the best technology for the UK’s grid-scale energy storage needs, a part of the electricity distribution system that has been neglected in discussions about the correct energy mix to help the country meet its carbon emission obligations. Energy storage is needed, because the grid currently cannot cope with the amount of renewable generation capacity available and its intermittent nature, resulting in the need for many windfarms, for example, to have to curtail generation at times.

There are several possible technologies available or in development. Conventional batteries – by which we mean large capacity lithium ion systems similar to those used to power electric vehicles – of the current favoured choice, used at facilities such as Australia’s “mega battery”.

Other battery terminologies, such as redox flow, are capable of storing energy for longer but may be more expensive at the moment. Pumped hydro storage is in use in the UK, such as at the Dinorweg “Electric Mountain” in Snowdonia, but is curtailed by geography so more new capacity may not be possible or practical. Another possible technology is gravity storage, where excess power is used to hoist weights to the top of defunct coal-mine shafts which are then dropped to regenerate the energy when needed.

As ever, we encourage debate on the subject, but ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting and remind them that all comments are moderated for length, style and clarity. We publish the results of this poll on 29th October.