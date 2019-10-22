Highview Power to build Europe’s largest energy storage plant

Cryogenic energy storage plant with 50 MW/250 MWh capacity to be built at decommissioned thermal power station site in northern England. In this week’s poll, we ask what is the best grid-scale storage technology for the UK.
Cryogenic energy storage pioneer Highview Power, a past winner in The Engineer Innovation Award, has announced plans to build its first full-scale plant – which will also be the largest energy storage plant in Europe – at a decommissioned thermal power station site in the North of England. Known as a Cryobattery, the site will have a capacity of 50 MW/250 MWh, Highview says.
Announced at the BloombergNEF summit in London yesterday by Highview CEO Javier Cavarda, the plant will use technology demonstrated at a pilot plant in Slough and developed further at a demonstration plant in Manchester. Highview’s technology uses excess energy, such as that generated by renewable sources, which cannot be sent immediately to the grid to liquefy air and store the liquid until the electricity is needed and can be distributed. At this point, the liquid air is allowed to evaporate and expand through a turbine, where its latent energy of vaporisation is converted into electric current.
Highview notes that the technology uses only environmentally-friendly materials, has no carbon emissions and no impact on water usage or quality. It can store energy for weeks, rather than hours or days, as is the case with current battery technologies, and the company claims costs of approximately £110/MWh for a 10-hour, 200MW/2GWh system. Cryobattery technology can deliver from 20MW/80MWh to more than 200MW/1.2GWh and has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years, it further claims.
“We are excited to begin working on our first commercial UK project at scale to become the largest battery storage system in Europe and support the National Grid. This CRYOBattery plant will provide the critical services needed to help maintain a stable and reliable grid,” said Cavada. “Long-duration, giga-scale energy storage is the necessary foundation to enable baseload renewable energy and will be key to a 100 per cent carbon free future.”
Highview has not yet disclosed the exact location of its site, but it is currently in procurement processes for the construction stage and is locking down agreements to purchase the stored energy from the new plant, which could be in operation by 2022.
Following this news, The Engineer would like to ask its readers what they think is the best technology for the UK’s grid-scale energy storage needs, a part of the electricity distribution system that has been neglected in discussions about the correct energy mix to help the country meet its carbon emission obligations. Energy storage is needed, because the grid currently cannot cope with the amount of renewable generation capacity available and its intermittent nature, resulting in the need for many windfarms, for example, to have to curtail generation at times.
There are several possible technologies available or in development. Conventional batteries – by which we mean large capacity lithium ion systems similar to those used to power electric vehicles – of the current favoured choice, used at facilities such as Australia’s “mega battery”.
Other battery terminologies, such as redox flow, are capable of storing energy for longer but may be more expensive at the moment. Pumped hydro storage is in use in the UK, such as at the Dinorweg “Electric Mountain” in Snowdonia, but is curtailed by geography so more new capacity may not be possible or practical. Another possible technology is gravity storage, where excess power is used to hoist weights to the top of defunct coal-mine shafts which are then dropped to regenerate the energy when needed.
As ever, we encourage debate on the subject, but ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting and remind them that all comments are moderated for length, style and clarity. We publish the results of this poll on 29th October.
What is the end-to-end efficiency of the cryobattery.
This is a vital metric in deciding which is the ‘best’ storage technology.
The other is understanding how many times the system can be cycled before requiring a major overhaul.
Gravity systems such as Gravitricity can cycle 75k times before requiring the cables replaced. This is over an order of magnitude better than batteries.
It’s hard to vote without some of these details.
According to Highview, efficiency is 60-75 per cent, similar to a flow battery but less than Li-ion, compressed air or pumped hydro. It doesn’t provide information on how many cycles the system can withstand, but claims a 30-40 year lifespan
Sounds great, Just a further thought, can we not harness CO2 to do this too? Compress air and seperate CO2 into dry Ice, Store the dry ice as a solid and allow it to evaporate as required, A short term storage of a few million tonnes of CO2 spread over the whole globe would at least take some out of the general atmosphere, or is the general toxic nature of high concentrations of CO2 too dangerous?
I assume the choice is fairly straightforward: consider the overall efficiency (accumulation, storage and discharge) and capacity and cost (assuming safely engineered). Lifting weights does seem to have the appeal of simplicity, though I don’t know the overall efficiency.
This is all far better than the horrific concept I saw being advertised by BP the other day, presumably for American audiences, promoting natural gas as the ideal solution to dips in renewables generation!
There are several methods of generating energy using off peak power…rather as mentioned in a comment here. There was a quite successful hydro electric project in Taiwan which pumped water from the sea to be impounded by a reservoir sited on a hilltop using off-peak power; then to be released, at peak times, down head race tunnels to drive turbines at low level. This, though, was only viable due, principally, to the high cost of alternatives for that country.
The Cryogenic energy storage system, described here, I see as complimentary to a new age of power generation born of the rapid scientific advances in ways to harness that which is, and has always been, about us. Surely, with the prospects facing the inhabitants of this planet all ideas must be pursued, resolutely. Examples of such, include, direct solar energy, wind and tidal power, D2 /T3 fusion, hydrogen cells. The possible alternative sources, perhaps, will grow. with the imperative that looms larger as time passes.
A footnote: man will not destroy the planet ..it has survived far greater tests of extinction; but he can destroy his environment.
Strictly speaking, pumped hydro is one implementation of ‘gravity’.
Cryogenic storage is very promising and well worth developing. However, pumped storage is the only proven large scale system of those listed, for GWh level storage.
The other storage technology that is proven at this scale is Compressed Air Energy Storage, CAES. There are two of these that have been in very long term use and the design is proven.
I am just too slow. I have been working on the concept of gravity storage for some time and you do need geography on your side but supposing you installed 20 water filled hoppers and then used gravity on their release to generate electrcity coupled to AI and robotics to allow them to deliver power one at a time, so their output could, on the face of it, be spread over 24hrs. The water, released a the lower end of the run, would itself pass through a generator, the output of which would go into a battery and in combination with a wind gen could be used to pull the empty container back up to the refilling point. Need to do some sums but if the track run was half k, and utilised all existing materials; old railway lines and a tank wagon x20, for example the end product could be a simple zero carbon end to end system. Need to work out the gearing and control mechanisms of course but much if not all of this hard stuff could be salvaged. Why put that Transit van gearbox back in a smelter, in order to make more knives and forks………………..?
I have to agree with most of the observations above.
All the current methods available seem to have their merits but without comparative costs/efficiencies/losses etc., I don’t see how we (or anyone) could effectively choose a “winner” . . .
Don’t really know which is the best energy storage system (without further information).
However there are other things that can be done
1. Making use of surplus electricity by the consumer. For example flexible ‘off’ peak tariffs.
the current economy 7 off peak tariff is just daft. from a green generation point of view – In use when there is zero solar, its also supplied at a time when most users don’t need it (in bed!) and overnight power is likely to become more ‘peak’ with the increasing use of electric vehicles.
or
2. Introduction of more local storage for heating and cooling, where the energy can be used as stored, a lot more efficient than storing as electricity and then converting to a heat/cooling source.
But maybe we should be looking at more reliable and time consistent/predictable power sources such as tidal/barrage and even nuclear – which sadly the so called green environmentalists object to!
.
Environmental organisations and individual campaigners have been changing their stance on nuclear in recent years. See this by George Monbiot: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2011/mar/21/pro-nuclear-japan-fukushima
Some of the listed options are fully matured technology, e.g hydroelectric. Others are still developing. The price of Li batteries and their lifetime both expected to improve. But full marks for giving cryo a full-scale assessment.
Cryogenic. End-to-end efficiency 60% and could go to 70% and more if next to a source of surplus heat. Size of plant is very small and does not have the geo-considerations of air or gravity storage. Uses off-the shelf componentry. Cost of actual energy storage reservoirs is very low, as pressure vessels are not required, so cost of adding days of capacity is marginal. Losses at about 0.1% per day. As mentioned previously, CO2 could be collected as a solid for e.g. sequestration (see Iceland petrification experiment). Also Liquid Oxygen could be sequestrated and sold to give huge increases in combustion process efficiency.
Basically, it is a cryogenic version of the steam engine. What’s not to like?