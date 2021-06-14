HoloMedX offers glasses-free holographic viewing

Xenco Medical has unveiled HoloMedX, a platform that allows users to simulate an entire spine surgery in holographic space without headgear or glasses.

Integrated with a Looking Glass light field display, the simulation platform is said to instantly translate DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) data such as CT and MRI scans into a detailed, interactive holographic reconstruction.

The HoloMedX instantly adjusts the holographic scene to allow for glasses-free holographic viewing and interactivity by multiple users, simultaneously.

According to Xenco Medical CEO Jason Haider, the HoloMedX incorporates a ‘powerful ray casting algorithm’ with the light field display that refracts light through layers of glass and projects it to points on the screen, generating between 45 to 100 views of a 3D scene.

“The ray casting algorithm at the core of our software translates 2-dimensional DICOM datasets such as CT and MRI scans into volumetric reconstructions by generating a ray from a point of view and casting it through every pixel in the view plane,” Haider said.

“Our software traces a ray from each pixel into object space and sample points are interpolated to arrive at the proper opacity and colour of the 3-dimensional voxel grid. In order to enable the simulation of surgery with the holographic anatomy, we used STL files of all of our spinal implants and instruments and translated them into holographic models for surgical simulation.”

Xenco Medical claims that the holographic platform offers users the opportunity to visualise and interact with a patient’s spinal anatomy as a volumetric object, rather than a 2D data set. It adds that as an educational tool for non-diagnostic use, HoloMedX gives users an enhanced spatial experience of unique anatomy as well as the ways in which various Xenco Medical implants – included in the holographic implant library – interact with each spine in holographic space.

“As a patient-centric company, we’ve made an outsized commitment to developing technologies that address the entire spectrum of a patient’s surgical experience. By developing HoloMedX, the first glasses-free holographic surgical simulation platform, we’re excited to offer patients an immersive opportunity to explore their own anatomy in holographic space while enhancing their surgeon’s ability to educate them by simulating surgery in front of them,” said Haider.