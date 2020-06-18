HS2 Ltd to ‘more than double’ graduate intake

HS2 Ltd, the company leading the development of Britain’s second high-speed rail network, is to more than double the number of graduates it hires this year.

Over 1,000 graduates applied for its 2020 programme and HS2 Ltd took the decision to more than double the number of graduates it welcomes into its Birmingham and London-based teams this year from nine to 21.

HS2 given go-ahead in Parliament

The final stages of the recruitment and selection process are now underway and in October, graduates will join HS2’s Engineering, Urban Design, Innovation, Environment and Commercial Development teams.

Karen Davis, HS2’s Talent Manager said: “The increase in applications we received this year was overwhelming and with the impacts of COVID-19 widely reported to be adversely affecting young people’s employment prospects, we really wanted to do more.

“HS2 is committed to providing the jobs and helping develop the skills to show off the very best of British engineering. We’ll now welcome 21 graduates and 22 apprentices into HS2 Ltd in September, which is in addition to the opportunities also available with our Joint Venture partners and across the supply chain.”

At peak construction HS2 will support over 30,000 jobs and at least 2,000 apprenticeship opportunities will be created over the lifecycle of the project. Already over 9,000 people have played a part in taking the project from concept to reality, ahead of major construction work starting on the Birmingham – London section of the route.

HS2’s Future Talent network has set out a year-on-year commitment to ensuring that a percentage of the workforce who will design, construct and deliver HS2 is made up of graduates and apprentices. HS2 said it is committed also to developing a diverse workforce that addresses gender and age imbalances that are commonplace across construction and rail engineering.

Applications for HS2’s 2021 graduate recruitment programme will open in October. For more information about HS2’s graduate and apprentice schemes, visit https://www.hs2.org.uk/careers/future-talent/