Bp planning HyGreen Teesside project

Bp is planning a new large-scale green hydrogen production facility in Teesside with the potential to deliver up to 500Mwe of hydrogen production ‎by 2030.

To be developed in multiple stages, bp is aiming to start production at HyGreen Teesside by 2025, with an initial ‎phase of some 60MWe of installed hydrogen production capacity. A final investment decision on the ‎project is expected in 2023.‎

HyGreen Teesside is expected to fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen ‎transport hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonisation of heavy transport, airports, ports and ‎rail in the UK. Bp’s blue and green hydrogen projects in Teesside, along with the proposed Net Zero Teesside ‎power project, is also expected to further support economic development and regeneration in the area.

BP plans 1GW ‘blue’ hydrogen project at Teesside

Companies sign MoUs for bp project H2Teesside

Louise Jacobsen Plutt, bp’s senior vice president for hydrogen and CCUS, said: “Low carbon ‎hydrogen will be essential in decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors including heavy transport. ‎Together, HyGreen and H2Teesside can help transform Teesside into the UK’s green heart, ‎strengthening its people, communities and businesses. This is exactly the type of energy we want to ‎create and more importantly deliver.”

According to bp, the combined 1.5GW capacity of HyGreen Teesside and H2Teesside could deliver 30 per cent of the UK ‎government’s target of developing 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030. Industries in Teesside ‎account for over five per cent of the UK’s industrial emissions and the region is home to five of the country’s ‎top 25 emitters.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We’re quickly becoming ‎the go-to place for innovation in the hydrogen sector, thanks to our status as the UK’s first Hydrogen ‎Transport Hub and bp’s commitment with other schemes, such as Net Zero Teesside and ‎H2Teesside.” ‎

Bp has announced a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with potential industrial ‎customers for hydrogen in the Teesside area, including existing and planned operations, as it ‎grows demand for the hydrogen expected to be produced by H2Teesside. Bp has also recently ‎signed an MoU with Daimler Truck to pilot the development of hydrogen infrastructure and the ‎introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in Britain.‎

In mainland Europe, bp is pursuing proposed projects for green hydrogen ‎production at its refineries in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Lingen in Germany and Castellon in Spain. Further afield, bp has carried out a feasibility study identifying opportunities for green hydrogen production in ‎Western Australia. In the UK, bp has been chosen as the preferred bidder to develop a green hydrogen ‎production hub in Aberdeen.

Hygreen Teesside is the latest addition to bp’s integrated UK business portfolio, which includes 3GW of offshore wind in the Irish Sea and delivering 16,000 UK charging points by 2030.