Companies sign MoUs for bp project H2Teesside

Bp has agreed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with ‎potential customers for H2Teesside, the company’s proposed clean hydrogen production facility in Teesside.

In March, bp announced plans for H2Teesside, a hydrogen facility in Teesside that would aim to ‎produce up to 1GW of ‘blue’ hydrogen by 2030. At the same ‎time, it announced it had signed initial MoUs to scope the supply of hydrogen to chemicals ‎manufacturer Venator and gas distributor Northern Gas Networks.‎

The ‎new MoUs are with CF Fertilisers, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Sembcorp Energy UK, all of whom are seeking to decarbonise existing operations in Teesside. An MoU with alfanar will scope the supply of clean hydrogen to ‎alfanar’s waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant, which is currently under development in Teesside.‎

In a statement, Louise Jacobsen Plutt, bp’s senior vice president of hydrogen and CCUS, said: “Today’s ‎announcement demonstrates the diverse range of companies and industries that can benefit from ‎clean hydrogen.

“Teesside has all the attributes of a world-class clean hydrogen hub – the right ‎natural resources, concentrated demand, potential for hydrogen storage and pipelines, ample access ‎to CCUS and the right skills base.

“While the impact of investments may be felt most acutely in the ‎north-east, the decarbonisation benefit of H2Teesside is expected to be felt countrywide. Ultimately, ‎these MoUs show how supply and demand can work together to accelerate the growth and delivery ‎of a hydrogen economy.”‎

According to bp, clean hydrogen is key to the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries that have high heat ‎requirements or require low carbon feedstocks. Access to clean hydrogen can reduce emissions, ‎enable new, low carbon products, and offer the potential to unlock future fuels – for road transport, ‎sustainable aviation, or low carbon marine fuels – and help secure a long-term low carbon future for ‎the region.

Bp added that is has launched an ‎online portal for the UK supply sector to take part in the H2Teesside project development. The company is encouraging UK-based suppliers to register their interest at the Teesside supplier portal.