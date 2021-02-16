JLR maps out bumpy road to net zero

JLR’s CEO has unveiled a new global strategy for the company, with major restructuring and potential job cuts ahead as the brand transitions to electrification.

In a lengthy press release and 20-minute virtual presentation, Thierry Bolloré set out the company’s ‘Reimagine’ plan, drawn up since the Frenchman took over the top job in July 2020. The former Renault boss has been charged with turning around the company’s fortunes, particularly those of the Jaguar marque which now faces a rapid evolution to become an all-electric brand by 2025.

The first full-electric Land Rover will launch by 2024 and by the end of the decade all Jaguar and Land Rover models will be available in pure-electric form. Over the next five years, Land Rover will launch six new all-electric variants and by 2030 JLR expects 60 per cent of new Land Rover vehicles to be zero-emission. Around £2.5bn per year will be invested to ease the path to electrification and develop connected services, with the company aiming to be a net zero carbon business by 2039.

According to the new strategy, different vehicle architectures will drive the electric transition. Land Rover will use the forthcoming flex Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) to manufacture hybrids and full electric variants, but in addition will use the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) that is “pure-electric biased” but also capable of delivering advanced electrified ICE models. In light of transitioning to a fully electric brand, future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture. JLR is also working on hydrogen fuel-cell technology and said prototypes will be on UK roads within the next 12 months.

Under the Reimagine plan, the company will consolidate the number of platforms and models manufactured at each plant but will retain its core manufacturing and assembly facilities in the UK and overseas. JLR’s flagship Solihull plant will be home to the Jaguar pure electric platform as well as Land Rover’s MLA production. However, the company has said it “will substantially reduce and rationalise its non-manufacturing infrastructure in the UK,” and create a “flatter structure”. The company’s executive team and management will also be consolidated to a single location at JLR’s Gaydon headquarters.

As part of the new strategy, JLR will also work more closely with different arms of parent company Tata Group, exploring the potential to collaborate in areas such as clean energy, connected services, data and software development.