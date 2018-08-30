JLR uses virtual eyes on driverless pods for pedestrian trust trials

Jaguar Land Rover is experimenting with virtual eyes on driverless pods to communicate vehicle intent to pedestrians crossing the road.
According to JLR, 63 per cent of pedestrians have reservations about road safety when autonomous vehicles become more prevalent. Engineers from the carmaker have been working with cognitive psychologists to study how people interact at pedestrian crossings. Specifically, they are looking at how drivers indicate that they are stopping and it is safe to cross, as well as the confidence pedestrians receive once this intention is given.
To replicate that interaction in the absence of a driver, engineers from JLR’s Future Mobility division equipped driverless pods with virtual eyes. The intelligent pods run autonomously on a fabricated street scene at Aurrigo’s Urban Driving Laboratory in Coventry, while the behaviour of pedestrians is analysed as they wait to cross the road. The pods seek out the pedestrian – appearing to look directly at them – signalling to road users that it has identified them, and intends to take avoiding action.
“It’s second-nature to glance at the driver of the approaching vehicle before stepping into the road,” said Pete Bennett, Future Mobility research manager at Jaguar Land Rover. “Understanding how this translates in tomorrow’s more automated world is important.
“We want to know if it is beneficial to provide humans with information about a vehicle’s intentions or whether simply letting a pedestrian know it has been recognised is enough to improve confidence.”
Engineers record trust levels in the person before and after the virtual eyes make contact to find out whether it generates sufficient confidence that it would stop for them. The trials are part of a wider study exploring how future connected and autonomous vehicles can replicate human behaviour and reactions when driving. As part of the study, more than 500 test subjects have been studied interacting with the self-driving pods, designed by UK Autodrive partner Aurrigo.
This sounds silly and frivolous at first (like eye lashes on headlamps ), but it’s actually brilliant. We have evolved to quickly read intention from the face, especially the eyes, so this could be very effective.
I don’t have any figures, but common sense tells me that the vast majority of pedestrians knocked down by vehicles are primarily due to pedestrian inattention/stupidity. This can only benefit those actually paying attention, and those actually paying attention don’t really need it.
Having been hit by a car I tend to be rather cautious around them. Even with eyes on the thing I’ll still wait until the car stops before stepping in front of it.
It does seem like a very good idea for helping the majority convert to understanding driverless cars though 🙂
You mean pedestrians have actually evolved to a point where they look where they’re going and what they’re about to walk out in front of. The inhabitatnts of Coventry must be a more evolved species than that found in Gtr Manchester 🙂
Spot on! The mass almost obsessive use of phones and other kit suggest pedestrians will become even more of a target with or without “intelligent” vehicles. There will still be bikes and motor bikes to contend with. The former now seem to think the pedestrian pavement is part of their territorial circulation space.
JLR should try this out on their internal roads at Solihull, during shift change
It’s interesting to see how the automotive industry had managed to changed our perception towards people not in cars – aka ‘pedestrians’. This has been going on since the 1920’s when car manufactures started providing news reports for free and started blaming ‘jaywalkers’ rather than the drivers of cars for accidents. This has become so ingrained in our collective conscience that drivers can be observed slowing down for a speed camera, but will not even reduce speed when passing someone standing on a traffic island waiting to cross.
Interesting idea. However, I think the red & green colours exhibited by the pod may be the wrong way round.
The pod shows red light on its front to indicate it is slowing and stopping, like traditional brake lights. It then shows green light to indicate it is moving on again. Since these lights are intended to communicate with / inform the pedestrian (rather than a following vehicle) then the system is using red to indicate safety and green to indicate danger.
This is contrary to the very long-established convention of red for danger, green for ok (e.g. the pedestrian symbols on traffic lights).
Great idea for sure and it’s amazing how far technology and science is constantly pushing the boundaries into our everyday lives.
One problem though. It states in the article the following
“The pods seek out the pedestrian – appearing to look directly at them – signalling to road users that it has identified them, and intends to take avoiding action.”
What about people who are blind??
The eyes are misleading.
What about cases where there are pedestrians at *both* sides of the road.
In reality the vehicle has scanned them both using lidar and many cameras etc but the eyes imply it’s only looking at the pedestrian at one side or the other.
Also red and green lights don’t work for the ~10% of males (and ~1% of females) who are red/green colour blind.