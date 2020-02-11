This week’s poll: a bridge too far?

Few observers were surprised by Boris Johnson’s announcement that he’s considering plans to build a bridge between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland.
After all the PM is no stranger to headline grabbing, often unrealistic, and in some cases wasteful infrastructure projects.
Whilst London Mayor he was a vocal champion of a proposal to build an airport in the Thames Estuary – the so called “Boris Island Project” – which was abandoned after a series of reports criticised the plans as being too risky and too expensive.
‘Boris island’ points to watery future for building
During his time in City Hall Johnson was also a major supporter of the controversial “garden bridge”, an idea for a new pedestrian bridge across the Thames that was originally dreamed up by the actor Joanne Lumley. This project was abandoned in 2017 after a financial review, but not before it had cost £43m of public money.
In more recent times, whilst serving as Theresa May’s foreign secretary in 2018, Johnson floated the idea of a 22-mile bridge across the English channel, a suggestion which drew scorn from colleagues, engineers and the maritime industry.
The initial reaction to this latest proposal suggests it’s unlikely to be fourth time lucky for Johnson. Some have dismissed the suggestion as a classic Johnson distraction technique, or the latest in a long line of doomed vanity projects. Some have suggested that such a bridge would be completely unnecessary and that existing transport links are adequate. Others have focused on the technical and economic challenges of building a mile bridge across an inhospitable stretch of water that is famously littered with munitions dumped after World War II.
Undaunted by the criticism so far, Johnson has vowed to press ahead with a feasibility study on the project. But given the spending priorities elsewhere, and the pressing issues facing other areas of our transportation network, should the government commit any resource to exploring this project?
In this week’s poll, were asking a simple question. Should the government explore the idea, or abandon it now? As always, we welcome your comments on this emotive topic below the line.
A bridge would give limited benefits. A tidal barrier would give the same benefits and an opportunity to generate huge amounts of power. It would, of course, be quite expensive and might upset a few ship owners.
Just a distraction….but if it was ever built it would simply be a gift to the by-then-seperated countries of Ireland and Scotland
Looking at the sea floor information for a crossing from Port Patrick; very variable sea bed geology, over 200m depth at center and strong tidal currents would make it very challenging and costly.
Build it. Show the rest of the world we have the best engineers and capability. Denmark to Sweden across difficult waters was a success. Why not this bridge?
‘Let’s have a bridge connecting us to Northern Ireland’ said no-one in Scotland ever. How about those 40 odd hospitals instead though Boris ?
While it may seem a good example of ‘out of the box thinking’ one must ask whether there could ever be any hope, of even slightly justifying the cost of such an engineering ‘folly’.
I live on Northern Ireland and a road link to Scotland would certainly be an interesting option.
Only two voting options are too limited.
Saying something will *never* be done is too harsh. It may be done at some point but probably not in my lifetime.
There is quite a bit of marine traffic that passes into and out of the Irish sea between Larne and Portpatrick. Will the bridge be high enough to let this traffic pass under it? Will the bridge open to allow maritime and road traffic to “take turns”?
Would it be a toll bridge?
There would certainly be concerns that should the political situation in NI deteriorate it would become a possible target for terrorism. (Not only would it be a large tempting piece of infrastructure but it would be a very obvious symbolic link to the mainland)
Perhaps part of it could be pontoon based to carry it over the munitions dump area?
I wonder where exactly it would land around Larne?
Forget the economic case, personally I think this would be a great project to go for and actually move ourselves along for once, It would produce huge employment in building it and maintaining it. I think the suggested route is wrong though, we should start at the M6 near Morecombe Bay, Tunnel to the Isle of Man and then have a stop there a rail station at Douglas before either tunneling or briging from Peel to Newcastle and Joining to the M1 in NI. would be a much more usable route and actually reduce Travel times and actually work to join up with the motorway network. No chance though since the actual economic cost and time to build would be greater than the whole of Ireland’s (North and South) GDP for 5 Years.
At least one of the routes would have to cross the ~1million tonnes of ordanance munitions in Beaufort’s Dyke – so pointless and dangerous! Both routes would also require significant access road building to reach the existing motorway network in both Scotland and NI which would signficantly increase the costs. Like HS2, it is technically feasible, but would not make economic sense.
Once again the voting choices are too limited. It could be a feasible and sensible idea that will never be built on political grounds.
The current proposal seems to go from nowhere to nowhere. Which end will the customs post be built 😉 ?
A Johnson vanity project. This one is doomed to failure just like the Garden Bridge, the airport at Foulness, the unsuitable and unsaleable Routemasters, the cable car over the Thames — and those water cannon he couldn’t deploy legally and couldn’t sell on to anyone.
His support of HS2 wil be the kiss of death for that project too.
In principal it would be great if it could be built. Apart from the significant depth of water and lack of sufficient infrastructure at either end especially if the Argyll route is under consideration, the tidal flows and swell, and Atlantic weather will have a significant impact.
I’m surprised that Johnson didn’t get locked up for proposing such a bridge – and the key thrown away. An Egyptian man apparently dived to over 300m in 2014 – about the same depth as the Shard Building is tall. I suspect that he wouldn’t have wanted to do any civil engineering when he reached his lower limit and water depths across much of the North Channel are considerably deeper than this. No bridge supports have been built in such deep water. All long crossings are in relative shallows. Could you build a tunnel at that depth and pressure? How could the comparatively modest Scotland-Ireland goods and traffic pay for such an adventure?
I suspect an ulterior motive – maybe a border and a customs post somewhere in the middle?
Another issue with a rail bridge (suggested by some) is the different gauges in Great Britain and (Northern) Ireland. Costs, of any sort of bridge, would need to include the infrastructure to reach them on both sides – neither starting point in Scotland is near any major roads.
Didn’t vote as the choices are too limited !
This is yet more flawed, nonsense from the Tories, proposing to spend billions on a bridge no one wants – will it link up with the £100Bn+ HS2 London to Birmingham shuttle, that no one wants ?
By all means let’s spend big money on big infrastructure projects, but ones that the country needs: national railways upgrades, hospitals, Nuclear Power (SMRs), for example.
And, another thing !
If, god forbid, this ever went ahead please mandate that the Chinese get the fixed price contract to deliver this. They’re the only people who could deliver this on time and to budget ….
Ah! If only we were members of the EU. we could get it designated as a European strategic route and get Brussels to pay for it!
Jamie, the Japanese have built a tunnel in Northern Japan between the mainland and the Island of Hokkaido and it goes around 200 Meters below the sea through Rock and is around 15 miles long. No problems so far and the depth has been no problem todate with folks travelling in the tunnels.
Go from Port Partick in Wales to Whitehead just north of Belfast and make it like the Chunnel train set up.
Let the TBM machines dig the same way from both sides and yes get a consortium of Europeans and Chinese to design/Build it – will be much more cost effective than the Rail HS2 and Crosslink which has been a costly disaster .
The Scottish route requires two or three bridges and road [lots] infrastructure the Welsh route needs the A75 to be widened and the tunnel bought inland to a terminus about 1-2 miles from Port Patrick, same in Whitehead.
All underground and weather proof! Would generate thousands of jobs throughout the two countries and again show Joint engineering prowess.
With both Wind power and ocean wave power supplying electricity for the Rail system!
Go for it and do it if Boris needs to keep Northern Ireland in the UK family.
This has all the hall marks of a diversionary ploy. Technically feasible but economically and commercially desirable? Possibly not. Who would want to use this link and what tolls would need to be levied and for how long to pay off the building and associated costs. If, like HS2, this fails the governments own tests on cost benefit analysis will it be pursued and how would the expenditure be justified when compared to other pressures on the public purse. One can only conclude the Great Leader has been at the metal polish or cooking sherry again.