Kiwi student travels familiar path with McLaren internship

University of Auckland student Thomas Evans is set to travel to the UK as part of an international internship at McLaren, echoing the journey of fellow Kiwi and company founder Bruce McLaren.

Currently in the penultimate year of his engineering degree, Thomas will spend nine weeks at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, where he will work alongside the company’s research and development engineers as well as gaining an understanding of other key areas of the business. Around 60 years ago, Auckland native Bruce McLaren travelled to England on a similar ‘Driver to Europe’ scholarship to pursue his motorsport ambitions, later going on the found the iconic racing team that still bears his name.

“I’m honoured to have been chosen to be the second recipient of the Bruce McLaren International Internship,” said Thomas. “Automotive engineering is a field that is very hard to get into so to get an opportunity like this with McLaren is amazing and not something I ever dared dream would be possible. I am excited to get to McLaren, meet the people and get started!”

At Auckland University, Thomas has been involved with a group of engineering students who design and manufacture a single-seater race car every year. His academic studies have explored automotive design and he is passionate about motorsport.

Commenting on the internship, Amanda McLaren, Bruce’s daughter and brand ambassador for McLaren Automotive said: “It’s a great honour to have an international internship named after my father and I’m grateful to both McLaren Automotive and the University of Auckland, where my father studied, for supporting and making this happen to benefit young engineering talent.

“I know my father would be very proud of what McLaren has become as we now build some of the world’s most iconic sportscars and supercars. I’m sure he would be equally proud of the internship which also celebrates the strong links between Britain and New Zealand that exist today. I can’t wait to meet Thomas and I know he will get a lot out of his time here, working with and learning from all the teams across the business.”

