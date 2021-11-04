Long Duration Energy Storage Council launched

The launch of the Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council has been announced today at COP26, aiming to achieve grid net zero by 2040.
Formed by 25 technology companies, users and investors, the mission of the LDES Council is to replace the use of fossil fuels in meeting energy imbalances with zero-carbon alternatives.
It will provide guidance to governments and grid operators, and will publish a strategic report on LDES technologies with the aim of enabling global deployment of 85-140 TWh of long duration energy storage by 2040.
This would see dispatchable renewable energy used to eliminate the 1.5 to 2.3 Gt of CO2 produced annually from fossil fuels to meet grid energy imbalances, equivalent to 10-15 per cent of total emissions in today’s power sector.
Founder members of the LDES Council include BP, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, ESS Inc., Form Energy, Highview Power and Siemens Energy. It comprises technology and equipment providers, renewable energy companies, utilities, grid operators, investors and end-customers.
Energy generation with renewables is unpredictable due to the nature of wind and solar power, while energy consumption sees daily peaks around early morning and evening. This misalignment creates periods of shortfall in electricity supply which is currently largely met by burning fossil fuels, especially natural gas.
Lithium-ion batteries offer an alternative solution by storing renewable electricity, but become too expensive for long storage durations beyond eight hours.
The LDES Council has been formed to support governments, grid operators and major electricity users in the most cost-effective adoption of energy storage to replace use of fossil fuels.
On November 23 2021, the council’s first annual report will be published based on research and collaboration of council members. It concludes that 1.5-2.5 TW and 85-140 TWh LDES could be deployed globally by 2040 covering around ten per cent of global electricity consumed, requiring between USD 1.5 and 3 trillion in investment.
This would represent between four and seven times the total TWh global lithium-ion deployment today and between five and 11 times the total investment in renewable power in 2020, the LDES Council stated.
“The world is not on track to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C,” explained Ramya Swaminathan, CEO, Malta Inc., a founding member of the council. “To achieve the necessary decarbonisation, significant efforts must begin immediately to reduce emissions across all sectors.
“The power sector, which accounts for roughly one-third of global emissions, will be central to global decarbonisation and will need to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. Long duration energy storage is the lynchpin to decarbonisation as it can inexpensively store the electricity from wind, solar and other renewables and make it available when needed.”
The LDES Council is independent of any specific technology and its members span the spectrum of innovation from low-cost flow batteries to compressed gas solutions and mechanical storage.
LDES is badly needed in the UK, as our energy security is now dependent upon the weather and potentially hostile countries, (France has recently demonstrated its preparedness to use energy supplies as a negotiating force). We need to hope that we do not get into any disputes with Norway!
The UK has two types of energy storage at scale: hydro as at Dinorwig and gas stores as Rough and LNG stores.
The inconvenient truth is that our hydro stores are less than 10 GWh, which at the common winter demand of 40 GW, amounts to 1/4 hours. Our longer term storage, which used to be 3 months stored coal at the power stations, is now the gas storage which has been reduced, by our lack of forward thinking policies, to about 14 days (the lowest in Europe I believe).
Given that much of Europe is now weather dependent for its energy, (apart from France of course, who had a forward looking nuclear policy), if we have a week of still weather in the winter coupled with a colder than average one, we are in big trouble.
The Long Duration Energy Storage Council has already failed. It has the wrong name, for a start!
Renewables do NOT generate energy – they generate electricity from natural energies.
The requirement is for dispatchable electricity, not “dispatchable renewable energy”!! Best to call it flexible generation.
If National Grid had done their duty in 2009, the UK would already have something like 32TWh of ‘flexible’ generation from Marine Energies. If the DECC had any clue, they’d have commissioned the Aberthaw-Minehead Tidal Barrage that year too, which could generate another 25TWh/year, according to the RAEng’s calculations. That flexible electricity would be far cheaper than Hinkley Pointless C and the built infrastructure would have at least three times the service life.
“The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that the technical resource potential for U.S. offshore wind is more than 2,000 gigawatts of capacity, or 7,200 terawatt-hours per year generation.” Somebody better tell President Biden, before the industry starts installing all the wrong HAWTs.
Jack, you may be able to do some ‘numbers’ for me? What would be a practical working pressure for a cylindrical steel vessel 80 metres long x 10 metres diameter? From that, the MWh of hydroelectric generation can be calculated – the water being expelled by air pressure. . . The tides don’t stop for a day, let alone a week, but BGES is ‘Long-Duration’ energy storage anyway, so it works for wind too.
PV solar is the only RE that can do nothing but generate electricity. Wind/wave and tidal power are best designed to STORE the energy they harvest AT source. That is to say, no offshore wind turbine should have a generator and the same goes for a WEC and a tidal stream turbine. They must all pump water – that is free too. Before-Generator Energy Storage would eliminate grid-scale batteries and supersede the dominant industry-standard Pumped-Hydro Electricity Storage, which is limited by geographical location.
BGES is predominantly a floating technology, ideal for wind/wave energy converters yet to be built, but it would also form the core fabric of any tidal barrage or tidal lagoon design, thereby making ALL Marine Energies flexible generation. The BEIS know this – I gave them the designs on 28 September 2020 in my submission to their ‘Call for Evidence’ on Marine Energies. They can pass this information on to the new Council, under a water-tight NDA. The IP rights belong to Britain, not any old Tom, Dick or Harry with enough spare cash to buy patent ‘protection’.
That is why some advocates of renewables have called for an integrated approach using for example District Heating & Cooling DHC in urban areas and its seasonal storage capacity to be used as a a dump for excess/cheap renewables as heat (very cheap thermal “battery”) and using cheap open cycle biogas/hydrogen powered turbines or CHP engines (with clutched flywheel and mechanical heat pump) as colder than average backup. The low pressure local gas pipes can be repurposed for DHC return, fiber optic, etc.
see for example a UK Heat strategy from UCL :
Meeting UK heat demands in zero emission renewable energy systems using storage and interconnectors
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352467900_Meeting_UK_heat_demands_in_zero_emission_renewable_energy_systems_using_storage_and_interconnectors
This came as a bit of a surprise to me.
I would have hoped that people such as OFGEM would have appreciated the need for security of supply (is that not one of their main reasons for existence?) – and possibly The National Grid (though they seem more focussed on getting “renewables” – including DRAX)
I checked up on the web-site (see https://www.ldescouncil.com/ for this “CEO led” lobby group); it touts some technologies but, most disappointingly, no obvious definition of LDES is given.
“The design space for long-duration energy storage in decarbonized power systems”, in the journal “Nature Energy” (volume 6, pages506–516 (2021)) gave the definition that LDES should be for more than a 100 hours of delivery and that the costs should be , “< $1/kWh to fully displace all modelled firm low-carbon generation technologies”. The article identified that the TES (Thermal Energy Storage) was the leading contender – in terms of affordability and lack of geographical constraints (and indeed several members of the council employ technology including thermal storage.
In context Dinworic has a capacity of 9GWh (33 TJ) at a power of 1.7GW; this equates to 6 hours of storage ;-{
The emphasis seems to be in R&D for gridscale storage or electricity; this I find interesting but would like to comment that the affordability of distributed (domestic) energy storage (combined electricity and heat) might be an alternative avenue worthy of R&D support.
No LDES technology will ever be as cost-effective as the current CCGT backup technology. Of course, in a zero-carbon future the gas fuel will have to be greenH2.
According to NGO lobbyists for wind and solar power plants (WASPPs), it will be manufactured from an overbuild of WASPPs to supply electrolyser plants at times of generation surpluses at marginal or even zero cost for the electricity.
The current cost of WASPPs + CCGTs + [NG] fuel to ‘convert’ the 79 TWh of intermittent electricity the WASPPs generated in 2020, to 24/7/365, dispatchable electricity, was £31.93/MWh. It doesn’t matter which way up you look at it, by 2050, when the fuel has to be greenH2 from an overbuild of WASPPs, that overbuild cost plus the cost of electrolyser plant + greenH2 storage and distribution is going to add substantially to that £31.93/MWh figure. It could double it!
Fortunately, by 2050, the Rolls-Royce UK SMR will be in full production. Well before then, from around 2030, it will be clear to brain-overloaded and energy-inept politicians that these advanced, passively safe nuclear power plants can generate the same 24/7/365, low-carbon, dispatchable electricity for just 1/6th of the cost – £5.46/MWh.
It feels so good to say that this trajectory being pursued for these insane technologies, by the WASPP industries and NGOs, plus the anti-nuclear brigade of Greenpeace, WWF and others, is tantamount to the longest suicide note that has ever been written.
