Lockheed’s HELIOS laser weapon system brings triple threat

Lockheed Martin has received $150m from the US Navy to develop HELIOS, a laser weapon system that combines three distinct capabilities.
Artist’s impression of HELIOS (Credit: Lockheed Martin)
As the name suggests, the High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance (HELIOS) is first and foremost a high-energy weapon. According to Lockheed, its fibre laser is designed to counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and small boats.
In addition to high-energy capability, the system will also feature an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) component via integrated sensors. Data gathered from HELIOS will be available through the Aegis Combat System, the longstanding weapons system used by navies around the world, and which Lockheed now produces.
Lastly, the integrated optical-dazzler will provide a defence capability against opposition UAS, blinding enemy drones and their ISR functions.
“The HELIOS program is the first of its kind, and brings together laser weapon, long-range ISR and counter-UAS capabilities, dramatically increasing the situational awareness and layered defence options available to the US Navy,” said Lockheed’s Michele Evans, vice president and general manager of Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors.
“This is a true system of capabilities, and we’re honoured the navy trusted Lockheed Martin to be a part of fielding these robust systems to the fleet.”
As part of the deal with the navy, Lockheed will produce two HELIOS units by 2020. One laser weapon system will be deployed onboard an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, while the other will be used for land testing at the White Sands Missile Range. The initial $150m contract comes with additional options worth up to $942.8m.
“Lockheed Martin’s spectral beam combined fibre lasers bring flexibility and adaptability to defensive and offensive missions,” said Dr Rob Afzal, senior fellow of laser weapon systems at Lockheed Martin and the principal investigator on the company’s ALADIN programme. “Our design is scalable, and we can optimise it to meet requirements for future increments.”
The HELIOS acronym has been hijacked by the U.S. Department of the Navy, as this was originally a different type of laser altogether, for peaceful purposes as a solar-driven solid-state laser CrNd:YAG, capable of very high scale up for production of temperatures much higher than mere focused sunlight can deliver (for advanced chemical conversions of MgO to Mg). This was developed on paper in Japan, and there were actual plans to deploy in the desert southwest of the U.S.A. to support the Japanese plans for a Magnesium energy economy. Very fascinating stuff when you think about it.
This weapons system is nothing to sneeze at either, and I suspect both our Naval forces will benefit strongly from its use.
I am reminded of the wearing of eye-patches (making them look like pirates) by 60s V-bomber crews so that at least one of their eyes would be working if their plane was exposed to a nuclear ‘flash’ as another in the squadron let theirs go! Gilbert and Sullivan could not have made that up!
The Pirates of Armageddon?
But if I give my new UAV (or UAS) a mirror-finish to all parts, and equip the camera with a laser-detecting shutter (Mike B’s eye patch?) to reflect harmful laser energy, it would take a laser beam with an absolutely colossal power to overpower my UAV, given that I’ve dissipated most of the incoming energy. (Or am I missing something??)
Also, in the same vein as Graham, I would have thought that water vapour in the atmosphere could offer significant attenuation and targeting disruption, particularly at long range. The article does not indicate the maximum and sustained power intended for the weapon, but i understand airborne versions of similar have downed conventional missiles, so the technology must be practicable within the energy generating capabilities of a ship. This type of weapon may be the only practical /quick reacting defense against latest hyper-sonic missiles believed to be in development.