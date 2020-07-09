Factory move to create up to 125 jobs at Lotus Cars

Up to 125 jobs could be created at Lotus Cars after the company announced the relocation of its steel fabrication and lightweight structures businesses to a new site in Norwich.

The 12,300m2 Hurricane Way factory will be converted to a new sub-assembly facility to house manufacturing of the aluminium extruded and bonded aluminium chassis for the Evora, Exige and Elise Lotus sportscars, along with manufacturing of aluminium components for Lotus’ global customers. The facility will also house the steel welding and fabrication of sub-frames, suspension components and other key parts for Lotus cars. These processes are currently undertaken in Worcester and at Lotus Cars’ Vulcan Road, Norwich facility.

The company will also upgrade machinery and tooling at Hurricane Way in readiness for the launch of new sportscars.

In a statement, David Hewitt, Executive Director of Operations, Lotus Cars said: “By bringing the aluminium chassis and steel sub-assembly manufacturing businesses together into one facility, we can further improve upon efficiencies and productivity for Lotus manufacturing. Being located close to Lotus’ HQ in Hethel, Norfolk where all Lotus cars are assembled, will also benefit the business as we expand further into the future.”

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Norwich City Council helped secure the move.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Lotus is a truly iconic brand, all over the world. But here in Norwich, and the county as a whole, we’ve long enjoyed a sense of local pride and ownership thanks to the business being based in different parts of the region for many years.

“The potential of dozens of new jobs in the pipeline…comes at a particularly welcome time as we continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic.”

Lotus Lightweight Structures’ current facility in Worcester will be re-purposed by the freeholder and Lotus will relocate from the facility in May 2021. Worcestershire-based staff will be offered the opportunity to work in Norwich.