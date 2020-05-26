McLaren announce 1,200 redundancies

Around 1,200 positions are being made redundant at McLaren due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the new Formula 1 cost cap to be introduced in 2021.

The proposed restructuring will see positions go across the McLaren Group’s Applied, Automotive, and Racing businesses, as well as support and back office functions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the company due to the cancellation of motorsport events, the suspension of manufacturing and retail activities around the world, and reduced demand for technology solutions.

“We deeply regret the impact that this restructure will have on all our people, but especially those whose jobs may be affected. It is a course of action we have worked hard to avoid, having already undertaken dramatic cost-saving measures across all areas of the business. But we now have no other choice but to reduce the size of our workforce.”

“This is undoubtedly a challenging time for our company, and particularly our people, but we plan to emerge as an efficient, sustainable business with a clear course for returning to growth,” Paul Walsh, executive chairman, McLaren Group said in a statement.

“McLaren Applied has also already refocused to strategically prioritise proven, high-growth revenue streams,” he said.

On the Automotive side of the business, McLaren is due to start the first deliveries to customers of the 765LT supercar in October as well as the McLaren Elva towards the end of the year.

“We have already invested in developing a new lightweight, hybrid vehicle architecture that will commence series production at the end of this year with the first deliveries to customers now due in early 2021.”

“McLaren Racing has been a proponent of the introduction in 2021 of the new Formula 1 budget cap which will create a sustainable financial basis for the teams and lead to a more competitive sport,” said Walsh. “While this will have a significant impact on the shape and size of our F1 team, we will now begin to take the necessary measures to be ready to run at the cap from 2021 onwards, in order to challenge again for race wins and championships in the future.”