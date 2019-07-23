Italy’s University of Modena takes Formula Student title

The University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in northern Italy has won the 2019 Formula Student competition, which took place last weekend at the Silverstone racing circuit.

Over 100 undergrad teams from across 20 countries took part in the event, which is organised by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE). Now in its 21st year, the competition challenges students to build and race single-seater cars in a series of dynamic tests. Initially, vehicles were exclusively petrol-powered, but recent years have seen the introduction of an electric class and 2019 featured AI-driven autonomous vehicles for the first time.

Modena University took the overall prize, with Oxford Brookes University coming in runner-up for the second year in a row and Germany’s West Saxon University of Applied Sciences of Zwickau taking third.

“Congratulations to the Modena team who scooped a number of awards including the coveted 2019 Overall Winner trophy,” said Formula Student chief judge Terry Spall.

“They entered two cars – a hugely innovative hybrid, which secured the best powertrain installation award and a more conventional, but superbly designed, petrol engine car which secured them runner up in Engineering Design and several wins in the dynamic events – all driven with such precision, passion and style. A truly great performance by the Modena team.”

Four UK universities competed in the inaugural FS AI event. Edinburgh University received three awards, including overall winner of the AI competition. Representatives from Coventry, Bath and Oxford Brookes universities also received awards for their efforts.

“One of the main highlights of the competition for me has been to see four university teams competing in the FS-AI competition and to actually see them out on the track and the vehicle performing its driverless manoeuvres,” said Spall.

“We look forward to welcoming more teams to the FS AI competition in 2020, building on the great innovation we have seen this year.”

MORE FROM THE STUDENT ENGINEER