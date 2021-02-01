Molten salt metal air battery could electrify transportation

Researchers have designed a rechargeable molten salt metal air battery that may provide an alternative to lithium-ion batteries and could help accelerate the shift to electrified transportation.
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can lose energy over time and under certain conditions they overheat while working or charging, which can degrade battery life and reduce miles per charge.
Now, Nottingham University is collaborating with six scientific research institutes across China to develop an energy store with the combined performance merits of a solid-oxide fuel cell and a metal-air battery. It is claimed the new battery could significantly extend the range of electric vehicles, while being fully recyclable, environmentally friendly, low-cost, and safe.
Solid-oxide fuel cells convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity because of a chemical reaction. They are highly efficient at extracting energy from a fuel, durable, low-cost, and greener to produce, but they are not rechargeable. Metal-air batteries are electrochemical cells that use a cheap metal such as iron and the oxygen present in air to generate electricity. During charging, they emit oxygen into the atmosphere. Although not very durable, these high-energy dense batteries are rechargeable and can store and discharge as much electricity as lithium-ion batteries, but much more safely and cheaply.
In the early research phases, the research team explored a high-temperature, iron-air battery design that used molten salt as a type of electrolyte – activated by heat – for electrical conductivity. Cheap and inflammable, molten salts help to give a battery impressive energy storage and power capability and a favourable lifecycle. However, molten salts also possess adverse characteristics.
In a statement, Professor George Chen, Nottingham University study lead, said: “In extreme heat, molten salt can be aggressively corrosive, volatile and evaporate or leak, which is challenging to the safety and stability of battery design. There was an urgent need to fine-tune these electrolyte characteristics for better battery performance and to enable its future use in electric transport.”
The researchers have now successfully improved the technology by turning the molten salt into soft-solid salt, using solid oxide nano-powders. Professor Jianqiang Wang, from the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, who is leading this collaboration project has predicted that this quasi-solid-state (QSS) electrolyte is suitable for metal-air batteries which operate at 800ºC as it suppresses the evaporation and fluidity of the molten salts that can occur at such high operating temperatures.
Prof Wang’s colleague, Dr Cheng Peng said the quasi-solidification has been achieved using nanotechnology to construct a flexibly connected network of solid oxide particles. These act as a structural barrier, locking in the molten salt electrolytes while still allowing them to conduct electricity in extreme heat.
Professor Chen, who is leading a molten salt electrolysis laboratory in Nottingham, hopes the team’s “encouraging results” will help to establish a simpler and more efficient approach to designing low-cost and high-performance molten salt metal air batteries with high stability and safety.
“The modified molten salt iron-oxygen battery has great potential applications in new markets, including electric transport and renewable energy which require innovative storage solutions in our homes and at grid-level,” he said. “The battery is also, in principle, capable of storing solar heat as well as electricity, which is highly-desirable for both domestic and industrial energy needs. Molten salts are currently used at large scale in Spain and China to capture and store solar heat which is then converted to electricity – our molten salt metal air battery does the two jobs in one device.”
The team’s findings are published in a paper – ‘Quasi-solid-state electrolyte for rechargeable high-temperature molten salt iron-air battery’ – in Energy Storage Materials.
‘inflammable’ used to mean that the substance would burn. Then ‘flammable’ was used as well.
I guess you mean non-flammable.
” Cheap and inflammable …”?
I assume they really mean non-flammable. I can’t see that being inflammable is an advantage as that’s one of the drawbacks of lithium batteries.
” Cheap and inflammable …”
Look on the bright side –
So when the car/train/building burns down ( I assume it will be a ‘green & clean’ conflagration), at least the battery replacement is cheap !
Just what sort of electric transport (transportation was a criminal sentence) are we talking about using this type of system Electric cars seem to be flavour of the month but there are issues with charging speed, range anxiety and also the need to power up required safety features (lights, indicators, instruments). What happens in winter if the screen is frozen up or freezes up when moving? Getting vehicle weights down would seem sensible but heavy battery kit flies in the face of this.
Scaling this up to larger vehicles (trucks, buses) still seems a long way of despite all the crowing about breakthroughs.
Issues such as the ability to generate the power required to energise a growing fleet of road vehicles also seems to get skirted round. Existing nuclear plant is being retired plus most of the coal fired plant so where is the power coming from? If the French pull the plug on the inter-connector in disputes over fishing ground access then we may be in for a bumpy ride and all of this becomes irrelevant. Some major new thermal power plant investment is required pdq. Wind and solar as intermittent power sources cannot do this and guarantee production when needed. The past few weeks of calm and overcast weather have rather spiked the guns of the advocates of yet more of this type of generation. Low single digit contributions from renewables have been recorded recently. This also jeopardizes hydrogen production using renewables.