On Wednesday 21st July, in our latest online panel session, The Engineer will be joined by experts from DETI, CFMS (the centre for modelling and simulation), Siemens, Atkins and Atec Engineering Solutions to cut through the jargon, explode some myths and explore the real-world practicalities of “doing digital”.

We’ve all heard about the promised benefits of Digital Engineering – it is how we will make things better, quicker, greener and cheaper. But what does this mean in reality? How do you need to change your business? What kit do you need? And what does ‘actionable intelligence’ really mean?

In this special panel discussion – hosted by The Engineer and experts from the Digital Engineering Technology & Innovation (DETI) initiative – we will explode some digital myths and side-line the jargon to explore the practical application of ‘doing digital’. We will hear from companies, large and small to learn from their experience on harnessing data in a practical, compatible and cost-effective ways to boost their business.

Alongside input from SMEs and OEMs from a range of sectors we’ll also get insight from experts at DETI including Marc Funnell, Director of Digital & DETI at the National Composites Centre and Ian Risk, CTO at the Centre for Modelling & Simulation who have been stress-testing the technologies on offer and asking the question can we meet the digital readiness levels we need across the supply chain to deliver digital engineering transformation?

Meet the panel Marc Funnell – Director of Digital Engineering & DETI, National Composites Centre

Ian Risk – Chief Technology Officer (CTO), CFMS

Andrea Hough – Chairman, Atec Engineering Solutions

Brian Holliday – Managing Director, Siemens Digital Industries

Lesley Waud – Global Head, Design Transformation, Atkins

About DETI

Digital Engineering Technology & Innovation (DETI) is a strategic programme of the West of England Combined Authority (WECA), delivered by the National Composites Centre (NCC) in partnership with the Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CFMS), Digital Catapult, the University of the West of England (UWE), the University of Bristol, and the University of Bath. DETI is funded by £5m from WECA, with co-investment from the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and industry.