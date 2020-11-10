Panel discussion: EV technology, from racetrack to road

Register now for our free panel session – taking place on Thursday 19th November – exploring how a partnership between Dupont and Renault F1 is driving development of technologies for the race track and beyond

Thanks to its intensely competitive nature, top-flight motorsport has long been viewed as a key driver of innovation for the wider automotive sector. And as car makers around the world embrace the electric revolution, this dynamic has arguably never been more important.

In this must-attend session – which will be held on Thursday 19th November at 3 pm (GMT) we’ll be exploring a technical partnership between two organisations at the forefront of this important trend: engineering materials specialist DuPont, and the Renault DP World F1 Team.

We’ll be hearing from some of the partnership’s top engineers about how the two organisations are working together to enhance performance on the track and drive the development of technologies and materials that will help shape the next generation of electric road cars.

Our panellists will share their views on the key benefits of the partnership, how they’ve managed collaboration during the pandemic, and the ways in which Formula 1 has become the perfect test bed for the hybrid electric technologies and materials that are reshaping the future of the wider automotive sector.