PM to establish new National Science and Technology Council

Prime minister Boris Johnson is to establish and chair a new National Science and Technology Council, aiming to accelerate science and research in the UK.
The National Science and Technology Council will provide strategic direction on the use of science and technology as tools to tackle great societal challenges, the PM announced today (21 June).
Sir Patrick Vallance will head up a new Office for Science and Technology Strategy, based in the cabinet office, and take on the role of national technology adviser in addition to his current roles as chief scientific adviser and head of the government office for science.
Aiming to cement the UK’s position as a ‘global science superpower’, the National Science and Technology Council will strengthen government’s insight into cutting-edge research and technologies, the PM said, putting science and technology ‘at the centre of policy and public services’.
Government commissions Solar Power Satellites research
PM maps out Britain’s Green Industrial Revolution
The whole of government will be tasked by the PM to work with the new council and office, using the success of the UK vaccine programme as an example to be applied to other priorities that could provide ‘meaningful benefit’ to British people. This could include technology developed to reach net zero, cancer research and keeping citizens safe at home and abroad.
“From discovery to delivery, our vaccination programme has proven what the UK can achieve at scale and at speed,” said prime minister Johnson in a statement. “With the right direction, pace and backing, we can breathe life into many more scientific and technological breakthroughs that transform the lives of people across the UK and the world.”
According to the government statement, one of the Office for Science and Technology Strategy’s first tasks will be to review the technology bets the UK should prioritise for strategic advantage. The government is currently investing £14.9bn in R&D in 2021-22, its highest level in real terms for four decades.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Mark Smith, partner of Innovation Incentives at Ayming UK, said: “Funding promises only go so far. For the government to succeed in its innovation ambitions, we have to upgrade our innovation infrastructure.
“Funding agencies must be agile, our incentive schemes must be as effective as possible, and we must create innovation ecosystems that leverage our world leading academic institutions as well as private enterprise. Only then will we be best positioned to be a science superpower.”
There is absolutely nothing in this announcement that bodes well for Science in the UK.
Vallance, Johnson, Covid, Vaccine – following the science – more likely following the money.
Gates, Musk and all the other US techno billionaires must be rubbing their hands in glee.
Is this “policy for science” or “science for policy”? And does HMG know the difference between science and engineering? Or the difference between “invention” and “innovation”?
Another exercise in grand vision, great words and less money. Anytime they announce anything you are guaranteed the description has no relation to the photo, to put it in that context.
We already have the STFC, the UKRI, umpteen useless Catapults and soon the ARIA. What Earthly good would a NSTC do, given the Establishment’s ideological conviction that Intellectual Property Rights are none of the government’s business?!
“As a publicly funded organisation we act as an impartial collaborator – we’re not seeking financial gain or reward from innovative projects/businesses.” – How idiotic can you be?!
Not only in the dictionary does ideology lie close to idiocy and lying is central to both.
Another missed opportunity: why isn’t this to be the National Engineering, Science and Technology Council??? It’d even have an acronym that the shallow can enjoy: NEST! The UK sorely needs engineering at its core.
My father was one of the most senior DTI scientists in the 1980’s government, and every government from and since Thatcher’s, has had a pathological hatred of Engineering – from the refusal to have a chief Engineer as well as a chief scientist, to the destruction of the industrial support network (eg destroying the National Engineering Laboratories in Scotland).
This will be yet another way of creating jobs for, and distributing public money to, the growing list of cronies and consultants.
I think if Bill Gates were still interested in personal financial gain, he wouldn’t have endowed nearly $50 billion to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_%26_Melinda_Gates_Foundation
Absolutely correct.
Engineering has always been the poor cousin of flagship pharmaceutical and fintech moneyfests – probably because Engineers are not the sort for irrelevant hyperbole and unnecessary superlatives; and more internationalist in their worldview – not fitting the Conservative mantra, or subscribing blindly to the cult of Johnson.
I wouldn’t trust this government do deliver Pizza, let alone a proper joined-up plan for somehow raising an entire industry from its oily Thatcherite grave.
It smacks of yet more opportunity for the Dido Hardings of this world to be anchored even more securely to government- getting even richer, and delivering absolutely zero of any merit in the process.
Oh dear! More quango’s then? More clueless civil servants wearing dark suits, shot cuffs and the old school tie who despise those creative classes who wear lab coats, get their hands dirty and are extremely inventive.
Then there are even more clueless ministers and secretaries of state who will, in their ignorance, be led by the nose by their contemptuous heads of departments who, no doubt, will be looking kindly at those nations with massive pots of cash wanting to invest in our sciences and technologies for returns ‘in kind’.
And don’t get me started on those lobbyists with influence and an inside line to those inside governments in the know.
No! Seriously, don’t get me started on that.
“to review the technology bets the UK should prioritise for strategic advantage” sounds awfully close to “picking winners”. How well did that go, last time?
Based upon the comments above this seems to have bombed. Rightly so. The very low level of engineering presence in the Westminster Fun Palace says it all. Governments and the “supporting” administrative bureaucracy are light on engineering, technology and commercial expertise & experience.
@ Trevor, in case you hadn’t noticed, the private sector is just as bad at “picking winners” as every government’s Innovation Strategy has ever been. That derogatory term is the first resort of all the civil servants and politicians imbued with an empty ideology of ‘the market decides’! . . . NOT the design of vital infrastructure, it doesn’t. Only the state can do that – the private sector interferes in pursuit of their vested interests, which are of no Earthly use to us poor, captive consumers.
The government’s and the PM’s scientific illiteracy are not the issue. Their incompetent governance is, because they’re driven by the brainless ideology of neoliberal ‘free enterprise’ and we pay for it.
“The current, fragmented design of the electricity market does not offer sufficient confidence to investors.” This is what you’ll always get, if you allow your economic destiny to be determined by ‘market forces’! Investors and parasitic private businesses are only in it for the money. Their ideal ‘market’ scenario is to screw the consumer and the government at the same time.
https://theenergyst.com/long-duration-storage-needs-funding-support/
“The research was funded by Scottish Renewables, the British Hydropower Association [BHA] and hydropower developers Buccleuch, CCSQ, Drax Group, Intelligent Land Investments Group and SSE Renewables.” No form of electricity storage will ever fit the bill. It’s an untenable non-starter.
“The report was launched on Wednesday at Scottish Renewables’ Annual Conference, ahead of a refresh of a Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan by the UK Government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and energy market regulator Ofgem.”
The Scottish Executive, the BEIS, Ofgem and the Environmental Audit Committee have all been informed of the only Smart designs that are fit for the purpose of running RE. The UK’s prosperity in the 21st. century is held in their collective hands. (So, Great Britain’s got no chance?!)
The correct system of ENERGY storage (BGES) will end curtailment for all time. . .
https://renews.biz/65677/storage-could-slash-curtailment-of-british-wind/
David Smart: so, conceding that public and private sectors are equally bad at “picking winners” or if you prefer “prioritising technology bets” by what criteria do you decide which projects get funding, if not by return on investment or some other financial metric? The very language suggests speculation, gambling or favouritism; of the decision maker having some gut feeling or special insight allowing them to see beyond the spreadsheets. Of course, the market DOES decide, eventually, rather sooner in the private sector but even governments finally run out of (other peoples) money. I could cite the 1976 IMF crisis, Black Wednesday, Liam Byrne’s infamous note of apology …
The Westminster/Establishment view of Science is more based on the Hollywood depiction rather than the reality of hard graft, study and competence. To succeed in Science we need the supporting infrastructure which is based firmly on a decent education system. Even ‘Mystic Meg’ isn’t able to pick winners and you cannot mandate innovation. What makes Bozo think that he has some, or any, special ability to move Science forward ? Is it his Garden Bridge, or Tunnel to Ireland, or Overpriced HS2, or the Carriers with no Planes. What special qualities does this government have other than an ability to act as King Midas in reverse.
Education needs to be sorted and the sharks feeding off that trough need to be removed.
Manufacturing needs to be revived. Why can’t we make our own Trains, Power Stations, etc ?
IPR and Patents need to be retained by their developers, not sold off to some overseas venture capitalists.
Create and nurture the environment and innovation and winners will appear.
I would tend to agree with most of the caustic comments above, including the lack of emphasis on engineering, but the govt needs to look far further.
One of big hinderances to becoming a science ‘superpower’ is the hostile environment that will put top scientists and their students from coming to the UK because science is global and to become a ‘superpower’ we must welcome those who want to contribute, not place barriers of compliance and cash in their way.
Only once that has been corrected, and the sad history of the treatment of immigrants – let alone refugees – has been forgotten, can the UK ever aspire to becoming somewhere that any international profession can flourish and the same goes for the creative arts.
So this is just spin at the moment but it could become something positive with a government capable of true vision not 5 minute sound bites because we need to create our own global research environment that welcomes all. Something like the European Research Council would do to start with which institutions and countries from around the world can join. A Commonwealth of science you might say.