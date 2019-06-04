This week’s poll: key attributes for engineers

What are the most important attributes for an engineer to be successful the UK job market?

Recruitment agency CV-Library has today published a survey which engineering employers rate of the key attributes they believe to be most useful to engineers in the UK job market today. We would like to know which of these attributes our readers believe are the most important – all they believe should be the most important to potential employers.

Our responses are dictated by those detailed in the report, and is up to readers how they interpret these categories. Of course, all of these attributes are important for those working in the sector today. We would like respondents to pick the one they think is the most valuable.

Do you think that it is most important for engineers to be able to adapt to changes in technology, materials and the way technology develops? Is there resilience to change in their everyday jobs the most important? How about their willingness to upskill and learn completely new skills which may be unrelated to their current position? Is the ability to network with other engineers in the sector – not necessarily within the same organisation – most likely to hold them in good stead when looking for new jobs? Or is there another set of attributes which you think might be more useful?

As ever, we welcome debate that would ask all respondents to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and remind readers that all comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the result of this poll on 11 June.