This week’s poll: key attributes for engineers

What are the most important attributes for an engineer to be successful the UK job market?
Recruitment agency CV-Library has today published a survey which engineering employers rate of the key attributes they believe to be most useful to engineers in the UK job market today. We would like to know which of these attributes our readers believe are the most important – all they believe should be the most important to potential employers.
Our responses are dictated by those detailed in the report, and is up to readers how they interpret these categories. Of course, all of these attributes are important for those working in the sector today. We would like respondents to pick the one they think is the most valuable.
Do you think that it is most important for engineers to be able to adapt to changes in technology, materials and the way technology develops? Is there resilience to change in their everyday jobs the most important? How about their willingness to upskill and learn completely new skills which may be unrelated to their current position? Is the ability to network with other engineers in the sector – not necessarily within the same organisation – most likely to hold them in good stead when looking for new jobs? Or is there another set of attributes which you think might be more useful?
We will publish the result of this poll on 11 June.
Goes without saying, all of the above but ‘maybe’ the ability to adapt is prime ?
I’d also add, from a personal perspective:
– Maintaining a deep and wide ranging expertise in your ‘trade’;
– Ability to compromise to meet someone else’s definition of success;
– A thick skin to enable you to cope with the hell that is ‘other people’.
I think ability to adapt is a good one. Also, people skills and great organization and planning. Managers nearly always have great soft skills and network like crazy…it’s not what you know but who you know 😉
Ensuring that whilst the finish product has the required engineering integrity & functionality, the practicalities of achieving this may lead to elements of the design to breach the original Requirement Specification and accepting this compromise.
Building things as a child, repairing cars and bikes, being interested in how things work… attitudes developed mainly, but not exclusively, in boys.
I’ll add another, so sadly in my experience and many experiences’
“what time is it Jones ?(or Smith, Brown….) “What time would you like it to be, Sir.
Actually answering the question with the truth has seen me ‘leave’ every employer I have ever had. And particularly when HR became involved. That is why for most of my career I was a self-employed consultant: Rewarded and applauded for giving exactly the same advice from outside clients as I would have given from inside as an employee.
Seems to me that adaptability is key to being able to change, so covers both willingness to upskill and resilience to change.
From my side, I would add ‘extra-ordinary curiosity’, as it is this that keeps people digging in to the details (the ‘Why? When? Who? How?’ etc.) that are key to so many varied issues facing engineers in their daily life.
I think Charles R. Swindoll said it best: ‘ATTITUDE is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than what people do or say. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill’.
In the 90’s, I was a skilled shop floor worker who wanted to upskill. I went to college for 2 years achieving an HND in Mechanical/ Manufacturing Engineering. Unable to find work, (other than back on the shop floor) I went on to get a BSC in Engineering. The only engineering job I landed was in internal sales and eventually I moved into training. Admittedly, I am a nervous interviewee and had I been more confident I would probably have been more successful in getting my foot in the door somewhere.
Sadly I think there is a big difference between being successful at Engineering within a company and successful within the Engineering Job Market.
I.e. nobody has worked out how to differentiate between people who are good and people who say they are good at an interview. In fact I believe that the latter have the advantage.
Recruitment agencies haven’t cracked this problem either.
I don’t envy today’s job hunter – in engineering or any other discipline. The flip side of being able to apply for hundreds of jobs at the click of a mouse is – hundreds of applicants for every job. How to stand out, when compiling a shortlist may not even involve human intervention, but rather a computer algorithm? And how to shine at an interview, when it’s a 5 minute telephone conversation?