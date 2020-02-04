This week’s poll: can the aviation sector cut CO2 emissions without restricting growth?

The UK aviation sector is pledging to reduce net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050, despite an expectation that passenger numbers will grow by 70 per cent over the same period.

According to the industry group Sustainable Aviation – whose members include Rolls-Royce Plc, Airbus, easyJet and British Airways – CO2 emissions can be reduced and effectively eliminated through a range of measures.

As well as continued improvements to existing jet engine technology, these measures include the development of new hybrid electric propulsion systems; the increased use of lightweight composite materials; growing reliance on biofuels; more efficient ground handling technologies and carbon offsetting measures – such as planting trees – which the group claims could achieve a third of the proposed reduction.

Whilst there is a sense of fresh urgency about the aviation sector’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact, it has actually been wrestling with the challenge of balancing growth and reduced emissions for a number of years now, and as regularly reported by The Engineer, there is plenty of innovation and activity across all of the areas mentioned above.

But despite all of this activity, is the latest pledge compatible with the expected increase in flights? Some campaigners think not, dismissing the latest pledge as “greenwash” and arguing that the only way to reduce aviation’s emissions is to reduce the number of flights, and to stop building new airports and runways.

In this week’s poll, we’d like to know what you think. Is continued growth compatible with a reduction in emissions? Should we think seriously about restricting the sector’s growth? Or are aviation linked CO2 emissions the price we pay for living in a connected world?

