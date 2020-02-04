This week’s poll: can the aviation sector cut CO2 emissions without restricting growth?

The UK aviation sector is pledging to reduce net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050, despite an expectation that passenger numbers will grow by 70 per cent over the same period.
According to the industry group Sustainable Aviation – whose members include Rolls-Royce Plc, Airbus, easyJet and British Airways – CO2 emissions can be reduced and effectively eliminated through a range of measures.
As well as continued improvements to existing jet engine technology, these measures include the development of new hybrid electric propulsion systems; the increased use of lightweight composite materials; growing reliance on biofuels; more efficient ground handling technologies and carbon offsetting measures – such as planting trees – which the group claims could achieve a third of the proposed reduction.
Whilst there is a sense of fresh urgency about the aviation sector’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact, it has actually been wrestling with the challenge of balancing growth and reduced emissions for a number of years now, and as regularly reported by The Engineer, there is plenty of innovation and activity across all of the areas mentioned above.
But despite all of this activity, is the latest pledge compatible with the expected increase in flights? Some campaigners think not, dismissing the latest pledge as “greenwash” and arguing that the only way to reduce aviation’s emissions is to reduce the number of flights, and to stop building new airports and runways.
In this week’s poll, we’d like to know what you think. Is continued growth compatible with a reduction in emissions? Should we think seriously about restricting the sector’s growth? Or are aviation linked CO2 emissions the price we pay for living in a connected world?
I fear we are living in an age of eco hysteria, where steady, gentle, reasonable measures are ignored or trashed, while activists & politicians compete to champion the most extreme, expensive & frankly ineffective & counter productive measures they can dream up.
Agree with JohnHartley, the people who are speaking up are obsessed with a race to the bottom while everyone with reasonable views keeps quiet for fear of being ostracised.
As for a poll, i think aviation can adapt and being a contributor of just 2.5% emission at least should earn the benefit of the doubt that it can adapt. A change in attitude could help that, i was fiercely defending my return flight holiday to rome when i found the person opposite me at work took 4 return business class trips to australia on behalf of the company…that does seem excessive
Politicians would rather carry on with business as usual, they would rather not spend the money which is necessary to counter the Climate Emergency, but ‘steady, gentle reasonable measures’ will end up costing us more than tackling the problem head on now.
So right, John Hartley!
Seems to me that the only way to reduce CO2 emissions is to completely replace all combustion and electric engines with those that use an alternative non carbon fuel source. Until this happens then all forms of transport will continue to generate CO2 either at the point of use or remotely. I agree that this needs to happen in a steady, controlled and reasonable manner.
I keep hearing the mantra that the UK must lead the way on carbon reductions and then everyone else would follow. We have led the way, through the penal Climate Change Act, for well over 10 years and no one seems to be following.
If we really want the world to reduce CO2, it is to China and India that we must look. This expensive posturing will achieve so little as to be meaningless in the world picture, except to knock another nail in the coffin of UK competitiveness.
The problem with the issue of climate change is that we are avoiding the ‘elephant in the room’. While reducing fossil fuel usage, air travel, meat, etc, the bigger issue is population control:
So while making air travel more sustainable may be helpful, it will take much greater societal changes to make a realistic impact.
The aviation sector (including the military) has an umbilical link to liquid hydro carbon fuels. Jet fuel/kerosene is the primary fuel with the energy density to lift large chunks of metal off the ground and propel them at speed. If we are to move from this then exactly what options are open? Hydrogen? Production, logistics and handling could be issues together with explosive flamibility. It would also require more to be loaded as a fuel for flight. If the hydrogen is chemically manufactured or derived as a by-product from other hydrocarbons then is there a real benefit. Mass production of hydrogen from renewable sources or nuclear plants seems fanciful. As for electric power I assume this implies some sort of battery (weight? energy density) which then has an impact on payloads and range. All of this seems to be like digging a hole to bury a pile of earth.
Aviation certainly needs to cut back on emissions and this could be achieved by further improvements in engine design and operation, better aerodynamics and weight reduction. Extensive taxiing at airports could be reduced using tugs but this could also cause complications and would need clever scheduling and asset planning.
The great and the good of the green brigade seem to have got it in for aviation deep sea maritime transport and land transport Are we to revert to sailing barques, quinqirimes and bullock carts?