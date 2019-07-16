This week’s poll: improving rail in the UK

What would be the most effective way of improving rail services for all customers?

The denizens of Engineer Towers are regular users of rail around the UK; we use it to get to work, to visit institutions and companies and to attend events. Like all users, our experiences are mixed. We have all had struggles with service regularities, navigating the labyrinthine fare structures and had the occasional unpleasant journey when the train’s air conditioning, Wi-Fi or plumbing has developed problems. Therefore, we have read with interest the article in today’s Financial Times by former British Airways chairman Keith Williams, trailing the conclusions of his report on restructuring rail in the UK that is to be published in the autumn.

Williams was appointed by the Department for Transport in September to look at how rail could be improved in the wake of timetabling chaos last summer and the collapse of the East Coast franchise. In his article, ahead of a speech he will deliver later today (16th July 2019), he says that he will recommend “revolution not evolution”; a wholesale reform of the franchising system; and he is considering the establishment of a new agency to control the railways, at arms-length from the government, which would allow for more flexibility and would be able to “lead and adapt to change”. The industry must prioritise customers, he says, “both passengers and freight”, and the franchising system as it now exists “has had its day” and is now “preventing innovation, long-term decision-making and stopping the railway working as a system.”

“A wide range of people argue for a new arm’s length body to act as a “guiding mind” and help simplify this complex industry, an idea we are looking at closely,” Williams says in the FT. “In principle it would have clear merit, but a new structure will have to deliver clearer accountability for the public when things go wrong. Such a shake-up could give regions and cities a greater say in the operation of their local networks.” Williams also recommends reforming the fare system, which has not been updated for 25 years, he says, and is holding back the introduction of beneficial changes such as pay-as-you-go travel.

The rail industry has always been emotive for our readers since its days as the major focus of the title in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In today’s poll, we are asking what readers think would be the most effective way of improving the railways for all of its customers – as Williams says, both passengers and freight. We have included in our options a solution which Williams appears to have not considered, or at least has not mentioned – taking the railways back into public ownership. Our software for compiling polls restricts the number of options we can display, but if readers think that complete nationalisation (that is, both infrastructure and rolling stock) would be the best option, they should feel free to say so in the comments. We have included the major options Williams has suggested, but as always, we encourage discussion on this subject.

We will publish the results of this poll on 23rd July.