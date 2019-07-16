This week’s poll: improving rail in the UK

What would be the most effective way of improving rail services for all customers?
The denizens of Engineer Towers are regular users of rail around the UK; we use it to get to work, to visit institutions and companies and to attend events. Like all users, our experiences are mixed. We have all had struggles with service regularities, navigating the labyrinthine fare structures and had the occasional unpleasant journey when the train’s air conditioning, Wi-Fi or plumbing has developed problems. Therefore, we have read with interest the article in today’s Financial Times by former British Airways chairman Keith Williams, trailing the conclusions of his report on restructuring rail in the UK that is to be published in the autumn.
Williams was appointed by the Department for Transport in September to look at how rail could be improved in the wake of timetabling chaos last summer and the collapse of the East Coast franchise. In his article, ahead of a speech he will deliver later today (16th July 2019), he says that he will recommend “revolution not evolution”; a wholesale reform of the franchising system; and he is considering the establishment of a new agency to control the railways, at arms-length from the government, which would allow for more flexibility and would be able to “lead and adapt to change”. The industry must prioritise customers, he says, “both passengers and freight”, and the franchising system as it now exists “has had its day” and is now “preventing innovation, long-term decision-making and stopping the railway working as a system.”
“A wide range of people argue for a new arm’s length body to act as a “guiding mind” and help simplify this complex industry, an idea we are looking at closely,” Williams says in the FT. “In principle it would have clear merit, but a new structure will have to deliver clearer accountability for the public when things go wrong. Such a shake-up could give regions and cities a greater say in the operation of their local networks.” Williams also recommends reforming the fare system, which has not been updated for 25 years, he says, and is holding back the introduction of beneficial changes such as pay-as-you-go travel.
The rail industry has always been emotive for our readers since its days as the major focus of the title in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In today’s poll, we are asking what readers think would be the most effective way of improving the railways for all of its customers – as Williams says, both passengers and freight. We have included in our options a solution which Williams appears to have not considered, or at least has not mentioned – taking the railways back into public ownership. Our software for compiling polls restricts the number of options we can display, but if readers think that complete nationalisation (that is, both infrastructure and rolling stock) would be the best option, they should feel free to say so in the comments. We have included the major options Williams has suggested, but as always, we encourage discussion on this subject.
It’s odd to vote for nationalising the infrastructure as a solution when it already is nationalised.
I’ve heard the tube is popular in London.
Given this success, maybe we could introduce expand similar local public transport services to towns and cities outside London?
We could even be pretty effective with our route design using the anonymised google map data that is available
I have been commuting to London from Reading since 2003. There are frequent failings of the same things; signalling at Slough, lack of staff, train faults. Clearly neither the management of GWR or Network rail are motivated to fix these problems properly. There is no excuse for the same faults re-occurring so often. So, how to focus the TOC and NR management on real performance improvements? Suspend the main board salaries until there has been 6 months of NO delays.
I voted none of the above, but what I meant was: Complete Nationalisation of infrastructure and operators.
The private sector have had their day and have completely messed up. The railways are no longer providing a transport service for the masses, they are providing a profit stream for the private sector (mostly foreign/state owned companies) subsidised by the tax payer. An independent body would end up anything but independent and the rip off would continue.
Time to return to an efficient version of British Rail, providing a proper, affordable, reliable transport service and maximising the use of british skills and technology.
Shurely shome mishtake ?
The rail infrastructure is already nationalised! N(o)twork Rail belongs to the government!
Agreed, Another Steve. The Operators are in it for profit for shareholders, not the benefit of the Users. Another QUANGO would not have the ncessary control; this is a matter for the DoT. Considering IR4.0, this is becoming the era of ‘ joined-up-ness’ not divergent interests and having different ‘Owners’ of the moving and static parts of the system works against that principle. Hopefully we may have a system that works most of the time before the next decade is out.
At last we might be getting back to a system architect for rail. Maybe a body that is Strategic, deals with Rail and has Authority, for example?
Rail is a very very old-tech concept, dating back to the horse and cart era, invented as a means of moving coal and iron ore. Only latterly was it applied to move people . Pretty nigh every rail (highly subsidised) journey creates two more road journeys at either end. Cars solved this door-to-door transport problem more cheaply and faster. Best thing would be to tarmac the rail routes for use by buses, who could at least get off the railways and drive round the towns to pick up/drop off passengers.
If we didn’t already have railways, no-one would need to ‘invent’ them.
“Railway trains are impartial too, but if you lay down the lines for them that’s the way they go.”
It does seem to be oriented on those who commute to London.
I might refer readers to “The Bed of Nails” (episode of Yes minister).
And, of course it does not relate to the needs of the country for an integrated transport infrastructure ; the need to have a vehicle available if the coverage of the railway is only partial (or effectively so – such as the railway journey from Derby to Buxton) . And this should include the freight too – possibly the element that causes most damage and congestion to existing roads
I seem to recall a very prominent, now retired, member of parliament going on a little televised jaunt on the railways of Europe, I think once he crossed the channel and arrived in Spain he was duly impressed with the Spanish railway system, he did have Spanish ancestry, but putting that aside for a moment. I have travelled on the Spanish railway system and found it quite refreshing, not over-loaded by people, not too costly and very pleasant rolling stock, how have the Spanish managed to get this far and we a very much more wealthy country have not?
How about ‘All of the above’. At present it is shambolic, pricey, inconsistent, unreliable, chaotic. I recently tried to plan a journey from Poole to London. Going to London was relatively striaght-forward to arrange, but due to travel timing on the return journey, it would have cost an extra 3 hours and I would have had to travel by bus. If I wanted to go by bus I will buy a bus ticket – it’s cheaper. In the end I went by car/tube as the permutations were beyond calculation. It shouldn’t be that difficult.
Most of Europe seems to manage the public transport systems better than the UK. They are generally a mix of public and private companies with integrated ticketing systems which was not on the list. I chose Engineering Improvements as until the system works reliably it is hard to move on to the next stages of independant control and reform of ticketing.
Like Spain, travelling on the ICE trains in Germany is great, they are extremely quiet, very fast and cheap. I seem to remember my day ticket costing around €25 which took me between three cities, you can do that at 300km/h! People have said that doing that here is not possible, there is too much existing infrastructure to replace & upgrade, but as Tony mentions if you wanted an effective transit system would you create an inflexible railway system! Probably not…
I voted “none of the above” but meant ALL of the above, we need an integrated system with proper control and strategic investment that only unitary national control can bring (maybe with a properly staffed oversight body – no “jobs for the boys”), pretty much no other countries run a private rail system, it’s a surprise it works as well as it does, but it’s too expensive and too often does not go where you need.
Pete.I, maybe the Poll should have been called “Improving Transport in the UK”. We don’t have a joined up transport strategy whereby all UK public travel services: Buses, Trains, etc. are integrated, synchronised and utilise compatible, transferable ticketing. It’s not that difficult, after all this is the 21st century, the computer/digital age !!
However, I guess with a totally dysfunctional government why should we expect anything better ?
The biggest problem is that rail goes from one fixed location to another. Therefore additional services need to be added, be they bus or car. It is a complex problem and at the heart it is largely about connecting concentrations of population with a fixed, and very rigid infrastructure. There is no such thing as an integrated system until the ability for people to get to/from the fixed locations to the myriad of destinations that encompass the nation. To make matters worse there is inadequate capacity, due to the concentration effect, compared with the extremely flexible and adaptable road based transport, which can go everywhere.