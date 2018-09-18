This week’s poll: Is government taking industry Brexit warnings seriously enough?

Whilst most, if not all, areas of UK industry have expressed concerns over the impact of Brexit, the automotive sector has perhaps been the most vocal critic of the project with Dr Ralf Speth – CEO of Britain’s biggest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover- leading the charge.

Predictably, given the polarised nature of the Brexit debate, Speth’s concerns – along with those of other industry leaders – have been routinely dismissed by Brexit-supporting politicians as manifestations of “project fear.”

When, in July, he warned that failure to secure tariff-free access and frictionless trade with Europe would significantly affect the firm’s future in the UK, agriculture minister Owen Patterson disagreed, claiming that Brexit would put the firm in a “wonderful position.”

Following his most stark warning yet, made just last week (7th September), that Brexit could cost tens of thousands of jobs at the company, Tory MP Bernard Jenkin accused him of “making it up.”

But it’s not just Speth’s words that should cause alarm. In April, blaming a slump in sales due to Brexit uncertainty, the firm cut 1,000 jobs at its Solihull plant. In June, in a move that anyone would struggle to paint as anything other than a snub to the UK, JLR announced it was moving production of the Discovery from Solihull to Slovakia. And just this week the company has moved thousands of workers at its Castle Bromwich plant onto a 3-day week.

