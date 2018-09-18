This week’s poll: Is government taking industry Brexit warnings seriously enough?

Whilst most, if not all, areas of UK industry have expressed concerns over the impact of Brexit, the automotive sector has perhaps been the most vocal critic of the project with Dr Ralf Speth – CEO of Britain’s biggest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover- leading the charge.
Predictably, given the polarised nature of the Brexit debate, Speth’s concerns – along with those of other industry leaders – have been routinely dismissed by Brexit-supporting politicians as manifestations of “project fear.”
When, in July, he warned that failure to secure tariff-free access and frictionless trade with Europe would significantly affect the firm’s future in the UK, agriculture minister Owen Patterson disagreed, claiming that Brexit would put the firm in a “wonderful position.”
Following his most stark warning yet, made just last week (7th September), that Brexit could cost tens of thousands of jobs at the company, Tory MP Bernard Jenkin accused him of “making it up.”
But it’s not just Speth’s words that should cause alarm. In April, blaming a slump in sales due to Brexit uncertainty, the firm cut 1,000 jobs at its Solihull plant. In June, in a move that anyone would struggle to paint as anything other than a snub to the UK, JLR announced it was moving production of the Discovery from Solihull to Slovakia. And just this week the company has moved thousands of workers at its Castle Bromwich plant onto a 3-day week.
In this week’s poll we’re asking whether – with Brexit uncertainty clearly now having an impact on a firm that supports 300,000 jobs in the UK – you think the government is taking industry’s warning seriously enough.
Although industry and import/export issues are very important in the Brexit negotiations they are not the only consideration. Brexit is also about taking back control of our politics from Brussels. Once that is achieved Britain will be free to negotiate with all trading blocs in the world – including the EU.
It is important to make the political break otherwise we risk being threatened with sanctions, as Poland and Hungary are currently, because Brussels may not like any of our policies in the future.
British political freedom is paramount in our leaving the EU. Everything else is secondary and can be negotiated later.
Ha Ha!!! Ouch I fell off my chair laughing that any can believe this!!!!
Sneering at a valid opinion is a poor form of argument
Regardless of the position when we trade we always have to abide by a common set of rules or standards between the parties. So to sell our products to Europe we have to make them to their standards, as we do to every other country in the world, unless they adhere to ours already. In the old days of empire we could impose what we wanted to make on the dominions. Not possible nowadays of course. Those promoting Brexit can only see where they personally benefit or have an opportunity to benefit, and are invariably insulated from any negative consequence. They fail to look at the wider picture.
The devaluation of the £ since the Brexit vote has already made our goods much cheaper in Europe even after allowing for WTO tarrifs that would be imposed in a no deal.
The Engineer should stay out of politics.
Virtually nothing comes outside the definition of “politics”, especially when it is so intimately connected to the operations of the manufacturing and engineering sectors.
To clarify, in my opinion the Engineer should at least maintain a neutral stance on political issues which I think is not always the case.
Disappointing selection of questions, hence my “None of the above”. The government may well be taking the warnings of industry extremely seriously, but they don’t have total control of the outcome. On the other hand, they may well be ignoring industry completely, just paying lip service to the industrial sector in public while negotiations continue. There is not sufficient evidence available to say “Yes” or “No” to the question – so it’s disappointing to find engineers apparently not bothering with evidence and voting with emotion.
Perhaps a better question would be: “Is the Chequers proposal probably the best deal the politicians are likely to get for industry?”. Or perhaps a question on whether the long term future for British industry in general is better off (or less worse off) with a “No Deal” or a “Chequers Deal” outcome?
If the evidence is insufficient, what value is it for deciding how to vote?
The reason I asked The Engineer team to include “None of the above” in its polls a couple of years ago was for exactly this sort of situation.
If the evidence is insufficient to make a rational, engineering decision, then the decision has to be the “None of the above” option, or not to vote. There are plenty of non-engineering forums for the more emotional responses.
On the subject at hand I would suggest the situation is likely that the government is aware of the problems, because it is taking industry’s warnings seriously. However, it cannot necessarily do very much about them because it is only one side of the negotiation and the other side is determined to created a negative outcome for the UK. But that’s not what the poll today is about.
Once again big bosses from big companies wanting to ensure that the gravy train continues for them. They have no interest in the employees or the wider implications of Brexit they only fear their profits will be reduced from having to pay fair wages for a fair days work. The WTO will allow the UK to trade freely with Europe as well as the rest of the world so the best deal for the UK could well be a ” No Deal” option with a no deal option we wouldn’t be in line to pay out the £40 billion to the EU for staying a part time member without any powers.
Just because Chequers is a fudge doesn’t mean it has no good points. By conceding ground on the rules governing the movement of “stuff” food can continue to come in and go out and the impact on manufacturing’s cross-border supply chain is mitigated. At the same time the service sector – 80% of UK’s GDP – can take advantage of the free trade opportunities
Analysts’ view on the BBC this morning was JLR’s decision to move to a 3 day week is more due to falling domestic diesel sales and a downturn in their export markets (particularly China) than to Brexit
Despite nearly every major market showing growth; JLR has managed to show a fall in sales.
Could Dr Ralph Speth be using Brexit as a scape goat for his own failings?
Please tell me – what’s good about the EU?
The EU project is a disaster and hard RW politics is thriving because of it. The UK needs to cut loose and go its own way. There will be tough times ahead, no doubt about that, but staying in the EU will not be much fun either.
Many of those who promoted Brexit (David Davis, Boris Johnson, Owen Patterson, Michael Gove, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chris Grayling) simply use bluster when faced with logic and inconvenient truths. Apart from promoting themselves and their interests they’ve achieved little: Johnson’s London garden bridge wasted millions of taxpayers money (read Private Eye for details) Chris Grayling is hardly managing the railways well. David Davis threw in the towel.
Brexit is a con-trick which is paralysing the country. A hard-headed business leader would see it for what it is and stop it now. Anyone interested in Winston Churchill might be interested to know that he was a founder member of the European Movement which is a network of organisations that has mobilised citizens and advocated for a democratic, federal and enlarged union since 1948. Is there anyone alive today who is better informed and has better judgement than him?
I have yet to hear a single benefit of Brexit. This government couldn’t care less about engineering, manufacturing or jobs in either sector and is arguing with itself about whether to kill them off slowly, via Chequers, or quickly through no deal. I am however, amazed that they are also prepared to sacrifice our country’s financial services industry rather than admit we have made a huge mistake!