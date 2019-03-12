This week’s poll: “killer robots” and AI in warfare

With the US seeking to upgrade a semi-autonomous weapon system, how should the international community respond to the development of robotic systems that can kill?

The controversy over autonomous weapon systems has once again reared its head, with the US Department of Defense announcing plans to upgrade the Advanced Targeting and Lethality Automated System (Atlas) which assists human gunners on ground combat vehicles with aiming, with the goal of enabling the system to “acquire, identify, and engage targets” faster.

The US Army then insisted on backtracking this initial announcement to emphasise the role of humans in the system, stating that it remained committed to rules governing human-robot interaction that require “a human finger on every trigger.” Last month, the NGO Human Rights Watch joined 88 other organisations from 50 countries in the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, which is pressing for an international treaty to ban the use of fully autonomous AI in lethal weapon systems. Currently, 26 national governments endorse the campaign, including China although it has the caveat of wanting to only ban the use of lethal autonomous weapon systems but not research. The US, Russia, UK and other EU member states are not among the 26.

Although to many this still seems like an abstract debate among people who have watched too much apocalyptic science fiction, it is a very real area of research in the defence sector, and precisely how much autonomy is too much is a vital part of the debate. Moreover, it crosses disciplines, and the question of applying ethics to AI is also relevant in development of autonomous vehicles; it is likely that engineers working on such civil systems would be in demand from the defence sector.

We would like to know how readers of The Engineer think the international community should tackle this problem. Some engineers feel that the failure modes of AI are too unpredictable to risk putting them in control of lethal weapon systems, and as such a blanket ban on AI in this application is the only way to avoid risking lives. We are also offering the US Army’s “human finger on every trigger” caveat and China’s finesse to allow R&D as options.

As ever, comments and debate are welcome but we ask all readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting. We will publish the results of this poll on 19th March.