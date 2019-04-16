This week’s poll: future UK rail strategy

With rail policy up for scrutiny in an upcoming review of government investment projects, what would be the best strategy to proceed?

The chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, is to conduct a review of all the government’s major investment projects this autumn. This brings a project that has dominated investment plans for several years, HS2, back under scrutiny, Truss confirmed in an interview with the magazine New Statesman. In this week’s poll, we would like to know what option readers of The Engineer favour to underpin national rail strategy in the next decade.

It remains government policy to go ahead with HS2, the plan to build a new high-speed line between London and Birmingham and continuing onto Manchester and Leeds. However, projected costs have now climbed to £56bn. Late last month ministers at the Department of Transport delayed the formal “notice to proceed” on major construction works for the first phase of the project, which would have unlocked up to £27bn of funding to start building tunnels, viaducts and bridges, for six months until December, amid concerns that the company running the project, HS2 Ltd, was struggling to keep costs constrained.

This has placed the project under increasing uncertainty. An alternative strategy, Northern Powerhouse Rail, proposes building and upgrading lines connecting northern cities, including new hub stations at Manchester Piccadilly, new lines linking Liverpool to Manchester Airport and Manchester to Leeds, upgrades between Manchester and Sheffield, Sheffield and Selby, Leeds and Hull and Leeds and Newcastle, which in some quarters is known as HS3. Another policy might be to avoid building new lines at all, but focus on projects to upgrade existing infrastructure, such as completing electrification work on all lines. Yet another might be to investigate alternative “rail” technologies, of which those mentioned most often are “Hyperloop”-style vacuum tube systems, or Maglev, as favoured in Japan. Other options, of course, exist and readers should feel free to suggest them in the Comment section.

