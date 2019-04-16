This week’s poll: future UK rail strategy

With rail policy up for scrutiny in an upcoming review of government investment projects, what would be the best strategy to proceed?
The chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, is to conduct a review of all the government’s major investment projects this autumn. This brings a project that has dominated investment plans for several years, HS2, back under scrutiny, Truss confirmed in an interview with the magazine New Statesman. In this week’s poll, we would like to know what option readers of The Engineer favour to underpin national rail strategy in the next decade.
It remains government policy to go ahead with HS2, the plan to build a new high-speed line between London and Birmingham and continuing onto Manchester and Leeds. However, projected costs have now climbed to £56bn. Late last month ministers at the Department of Transport delayed the formal “notice to proceed” on major construction works for the first phase of the project, which would have unlocked up to £27bn of funding to start building tunnels, viaducts and bridges, for six months until December, amid concerns that the company running the project, HS2 Ltd, was struggling to keep costs constrained.
This has placed the project under increasing uncertainty. An alternative strategy, Northern Powerhouse Rail, proposes building and upgrading lines connecting northern cities, including new hub stations at Manchester Piccadilly, new lines linking Liverpool to Manchester Airport and Manchester to Leeds, upgrades between Manchester and Sheffield, Sheffield and Selby, Leeds and Hull and Leeds and Newcastle, which in some quarters is known as HS3. Another policy might be to avoid building new lines at all, but focus on projects to upgrade existing infrastructure, such as completing electrification work on all lines. Yet another might be to investigate alternative “rail” technologies, of which those mentioned most often are “Hyperloop”-style vacuum tube systems, or Maglev, as favoured in Japan. Other options, of course, exist and readers should feel free to suggest them in the Comment section.
We will publish the result of this poll on 23rd April.
HS2 was only a vanity project to (try) and encourage more people to commute to London and the South East. General improvements across the country, expanding the network of EV charging facilities dramatically, and more working from home would be far more effective in the long term.
Hyper-loop is the optimum public transport system, with no drivers and no strikes, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring distance is dead! A section could be laid between existing Train Stations on one track initially and once completed, create a fast Hyperloop between strategic centres, by-passing slow stations. The Hyperloop would go back and forth between its stations within a few minutes, ensuring Hyperloop available within five minutes of arrival at Station. Passengers would simply walk off and on to next Hyperloop to next station. Anywhere to LONDON in a matter of minutes!
To be of real use we probably need a merged HS2 AND HS3 as need east west conectivity as well as north south, hyperloop/maglev could well be of use but how long would it take to plan and construct a useable network of either?
Vanity or not, required or not. Modern large infrastructure projects are nearly always out of date by completion. I have always thought high speed links are crucial to a modern society, either digital or transport. The problem I have with the current HS2 is it does not push any boundaries of speed or building methods. Mag Lev trains maybe a better option making at least an attempt to push the envelope in Europe. The other issue I have is the focus on the North and Midlands, I would much rather it was to the South West or East Anglia. Better still lets be talking about HS4 and HS5 to these desinations.
I’m not voting because I think we should “Do ALL of the above”.
For 50 years, successive governments have failed to invest sufficiently in our rail network, leaving us with the mess we have today.
HS2 is a notable success of the Construction Lobby. It will benefit few (certainly not many between the main destinations) , cause immense environmental and social destruction and all for a reduction of 20 minutes at best. With ‘business’ being able to do more with web-enabled meetings (not always the best method), any economic improvement for business would be better served by an electrification and modernisation of existing Permanent Way together with modern rolling stock, and then start replacing the ripped up lines of the 60s. (I won’t refer to Beeching, he was just the fall guy for Ernest Marples’ decisions to make his construction business money). Once we have a comprehensive rail networks, businesses and employees will be able to devolve away from main centres and thus create wealth and benefit for the country, not just the principal cities. If done right, this would give the benefit of reducing commuting and the resultant pollution and unproductive travelling time.
Recently travelled from Manchester to London on the Virgin pendolino. Fast (2 hrs) and comfortable with spare capacity on the train. I don’t see the need to improve this.
London’s surface rail was also frequent and fast.
In contrast when I use the local train in Manchester it’s often a clapped out 40 year old Pacer DMU, dangerously overcrowded at peak times. These are still used on some Manchester to Sheffield and Liverpool routes. This is where investment is needed – to get people out of their cars and to reduce congestion and pollution on Manchester’s congested roads!
So better, longer, local trains for the North and HS3 as a nice extra.
Tarmac is the answer
Is there an alternative? To our credit, Engineers have been able to tunnel underneath the Channel, recently build Crossrail (60 miles) underneath London. The Canadians have built many Shopping Malls underground. The Chinese have recently connected their new airport using tunneling technology . In 2019 we have the tunneling technology.
Can Engineers consider HS2 and/or HS3 to be built underground?
No need to upset those who live on the surface, no noise issues, no costly land purchases. No reduction of farmland? Time to move on?
Can we please get what we already have working successfully and on time before we throw billions at someones vanity project?
I totally agree with Ian Wilson. It should never have been called HS2, but IC2 – increased capacity. Rail use continues to grow rapidly and we have not built a new North-South line for over 100 years. Building this line will release the current infrastructure for more freight transport by rail, which surely could ease some of our road congestion. No doubt there were many objectors when the M1 was planned!
I’m with Ian Wilson, but I voted to do HS2 because I want us to do something and that at least is a start
I hope the people gunning for the cancellation of the northern HS2 get a cast iron guarantee of the money reinvested in something else. It seems like the plan was always to cancel the northern part which was only added to “sell” the building of a high speed line from London to Birmingham. So be careful with the “cancel HS2” because doing something is better than nothing at all.
If increased capacity is the only benefit(I do not regard 20 minutes saving in time a benefit) then increasing the length of our platforms to take four or five more carriages on the trains would achieve the same effect at a fraction of the cost and time for completion. Spend some the remainder of the money on a proper east west northern link and use the rest to invest in value adding industries to kick start us as an industrial nation once more.
Railways are too expensive. Time the routes were put under tarmac, and given over to Buses and Trucks.
Investment in rail is needed, I just wish it could be done in a less regressive way. As a sweeping generalisation (though I’m confident I could produce figures if challenged) motorists rich and poor pay a lot of taxes into the Exchequer, rail subsidies benefit those on above average incomes